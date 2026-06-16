Limited-Time Offer: Get a Massive 100,000-Point Bonus With the Chase Sapphire Preferred

Been on the fence about landing the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card? (See rates and fees.) If so, now is probably the time to get off it.

Right now, the card is offering one of the largest welcome bonuses it's ever had -- and with a recent update to its perks and earning rates, the card itself is more valuable than ever.

Here's what's changed, and why the Chase Sapphire Preferred is definitely worth a look today.

100,000 bonus points: One of the best offers we've seen on this card

Right now, the Chase Sapphire Preferred is offering 100,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months. That ties the highest welcome bonus this card has ever offered -- which means now's as good a time as any to apply.

At the standard rate of $0.01 per point, this bonus is worth at least $1,000 in Chase Travel℠ value -- more than 10 times the card's $95 annual fee. Plus, by transferring rewards to Chase travel partners like United, Southwest, and Hyatt you can get even more value.

The $5,000 spending requirement is higher than what you'd typically see on a mid-tier travel card, so it's worth thinking through whether you can actually land the bonus. If you can, though, the updated Chase Sapphire Preferred is pretty much a no-brainer.