Limited-Time Offer: Get a Massive 100,000-Point Bonus With the Chase Sapphire Preferred
Been on the fence about landing the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card? (See rates and fees.) If so, now is probably the time to get off it.
Right now, the card is offering one of the largest welcome bonuses it's ever had -- and with a recent update to its perks and earning rates, the card itself is more valuable than ever.
Here's what's changed, and why the Chase Sapphire Preferred is definitely worth a look today.
100,000 bonus points: One of the best offers we've seen on this card
Right now, the Chase Sapphire Preferred is offering 100,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months. That ties the highest welcome bonus this card has ever offered -- which means now's as good a time as any to apply.
At the standard rate of $0.01 per point, this bonus is worth at least $1,000 in Chase Travel℠ value -- more than 10 times the card's $95 annual fee. Plus, by transferring rewards to Chase travel partners like United, Southwest, and Hyatt you can get even more value.
The $5,000 spending requirement is higher than what you'd typically see on a mid-tier travel card, so it's worth thinking through whether you can actually land the bonus. If you can, though, the updated Chase Sapphire Preferred is pretty much a no-brainer.
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Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months — worth up to $1,500 on Chase Travel℠ with Points Boost.Points Boost points are worth up to 1.5x on top-booked hotels and flights with select airlines.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and 3x online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
100,000 bonus points
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This card just got meaningfully better. Welcome bonus aside, the new Chase Sapphire Preferred earns 3x on Airbnb and vacation rentals, 3x at gas stations (including Costco) & EV Charging. It also now includes a $100 hotel credit plus up to a $120 TSA PreCheck credit — turning the $95 annual fee into a card that pays for itself before you book a single flight. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is the most practical travel card at this price point.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Gas rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
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- Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $100 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Get a year of complimentary Apple TV when activated by December 31, 2026 - a value of $156.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Receive one statement credit of up to $120 every four years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card for a Global Entry, TSA Precheck® or NEXUS application.
- Transfer points to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs
- Member FDIC
Plus: New earning categories and updated perks
The new limited-time welcome bonus isn't the only thing to write home about -- the Chase Sapphire Preferred's earning rates also got some notable upgrades.
You'll now earn 3X points on vacation homes and 3X points on gas & EV charging -- two additions that make it even easier to save on travel. Here's what the full list of earning rates looks like now:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs)
- 3X points on gas & EV charging (including at Costco)
- 3X points on vacation homes (like Airbnb and Vrbo)
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
For a $95-a-year travel card, those are some fantastic earn rates across a wide range of everyday categories.
New perks: Apple TV+, an upgraded hotel credit, and more
Finally, as if that wasn't enough, the Chase Sapphire Preferred is throwing in a few new and upgraded perks to sweeten the deal.
First, cardholders can now get a complimentary year of Apple TV+ when activated by Dec. 31, 2026 -- a $156 value on its own, which more than covers the annual fee.
You'll also get up to $120 in statement credits every four years to cover the application fee for Global Entry, TSA PreCheck, or NEXUS -- a nice addition for a card at this price point. The card's versatile hotel credit has also been upgraded -- from $50 a year to $100, all to help save on hotel stays through Chase Travel.
That's alongside the existing perk of complimentary DashPass, which unlocks $0 delivery fees and lower service fees on DoorDash and Caviar for at least a year when activated by Dec. 31, 2027. You'll also get a $10 monthly promo credit on non-restaurant orders.
Finally, there's the suite of travel protections: trip cancellation and interruption insurance, auto rental collision damage waiver, lost luggage coverage, new emergency evacuation coverage, and more. Altogether, that's easily one of the best value props you'll find on a card with a $95 annual fee.
Personally, I've held off on the Chase Sapphire Preferred for a few years now. Not any longer. I'll be hitting that apply button soon -- and if you want an easy way to save on travel, dining, gas, streaming, and more, I recommend you do the same.
Want to learn more about the updated Chase Sapphire Preferred? Check out our full review to see if it's right for you.
FAQs
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You're eligible if you haven't received a welcome bonus on any Sapphire card -- the Preferred or Reserve -- in the past 48 months. You also can't currently hold a Sapphire card to qualify.
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For most travelers, definitely. The $100 annual hotel credit covers the $95 annual fee on its own, and the 100,000 bonus points (after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months) is worth at least $1,000 in Chase Travel℠ value.
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No. The annual fee remains $95 despite the recent refresh. The new benefits were added without any fee increase.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Costco Wholesale, JPMorgan Chase, and Target. The Motley Fool recommends Hyatt Hotels. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.