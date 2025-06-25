Limited-Time Only: The Biggest Chase Sapphire Reserve Welcome Offer Is Back -- 100,000 Bonus Points and $500 in Chase Travel

Here's how to qualify, maximize, and decide if this offer fits your travel goals.

Even at the lowest redemption value ($0.01 per point) that's $1,500 in total value. And it gets even better if you play your cards right.

Chase just dropped a credit card welcome offer that's turning heads… You can earn 100,000 bonus points + $500 Chase Travel℠ promo credit. All you need to do is spend $5,000 in your first 3 months as a new Chase Sapphire Reserve® cardholder (see rates and fees ).

All the perks we've come to expect from a top travel card, including a $300 annual travel credit, airport lounge access, and big bonuses on travel and dining. Points are transferable to airline and hotel partners or worth up to 2x if you book through Chase Travel℠. The annual fee is hefty, but if you can use all its features, this card could be well worth the cost.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 100,000 bonus points + $500 Chase Travel℠ promo credit after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

8x points on Chase Travel℠, 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct, 3x points on dining, 1x points on all other purchases

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

How to earn the welcome offer

You'd think a massive welcome offer like this would come with a near-impossible earning goal. But it's actually quite easy and straightforward to qualify.

To earn the 100,000 bonus points + $500 Chase Travel℠ promo credit, you need to be a new Chase Sapphire Reserve® customer, and spend $5,000 within 3 months of opening the card.

Heads up: If you've received a Sapphire welcome offer in the last 48 months, or already hold a personal Sapphire card, you may not be eligible.

But if you're new to the card and are ready to jump on this huge offer, don't wait. It's only around for a limited time. Apply for the Chase Sapphire Reserve® today and unlock up to $2,500 in bonus value through Chase Travel.

How to get the max value from Chase points

At base value, each Chase point is worth $0.01 each. So if you earn the 100,000 welcome points you would normally be able to redeem that for at least $1,000 worth of travel value.

But if you use the new Points Boost feature, you might be able to double your redemption value. This means up to $0.02 per point, doubling that welcome offer point value to up to $2,000 on qualifying travel booked through Chase.

Fair warning… Points Boost isn't available for every booking type. It's only for "select flights and hotels", which might be harder to find. I just tried to book a hotel night in Idaho Falls, and there was only one available hotel -- and it was completely sold out. I checked surrounding towns (like Pocatello) but they had zero available properties.

Still, if you use the welcome offer at only the base rate of $0.01 per point, you'll get at least $1,000 in value. Nothing to shake a stick at!

What about the annual fee?

The newly-updated Chase Sapphire Reserve® has a $795 annual fee, which is super intimidating.

The good news is, Chase has included over $2,700 in annual value for the card.

Here are some of the top perks:

$300 annual travel credit. You can use this for any travel purchases in the Chase Travel portal.

You can use this for any travel purchases in the Chase Travel portal. $500 credit for stays with The Edit ℠ . This is a bi-annual credit… Up to $250 in statement credits from January through June, and $250 from July through December for prepaid bookings made with The Edit. There's also a two-night minimum for bookings!

℠ This is a bi-annual credit… Up to $250 in statement credits from January through June, and $250 from July through December for prepaid bookings made with The Edit. There's also a two-night minimum for bookings! $300 in StubHub credits. Also split into the first and second half of each year, up to $150 for each half.

Also split into the first and second half of each year, up to $150 for each half. $300 dining credit. For dining at restaurants part of Sapphire Reserve Exclusive Tables, you can get up to $150 in statement credits from January to June, and again from July to December.

For dining at restaurants part of Sapphire Reserve Exclusive Tables, you can get up to $150 in statement credits from January to June, and again from July to December. $250 in Apple TV+ and Apple Music subscriptions

$120 DashPass + $300 DoorDash promos

These are just some of the notable credits -- there are a TON more packed in.

Even if you don't use every perk, you could still walk away easily with enough to compensate for the annual fee. It all comes down to your lifestyle and whether you can use the credits.

Should you apply now?

If you're chasing huge first-year value, this offer is about as good as it gets for travel cards.

Just hit the $5,000 minimum spend in the first 3 months, and you're looking at $1,500 to up to $2,500 in travel rewards, with both points and the $500 promo credit. That's a no-brainer right there.

But if you can also see yourself using this card long-term -- taking advantage of perks like airport lounge access, 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠, and all the included lifestyle credits -- then it's a double no-brainer.

Jump on this deal right now. Apply for the Chase Sapphire Reserve® here and earn up to $2,500 in bonus value upon approval.