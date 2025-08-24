Top 0% Intro APR Cards This Week: August 24, 2025 -- Pay No Interest Into 2027

With credit card rates still sitting above 20%, relief isn't coming fast enough. And if you're carrying a balance, the interest can feel like it never stops. That's where a 0% intro APR card can really help. It gives you time to breathe -- to pay down debt, cover a big expense, or just get ahead without interest dragging you down. Some of this week's best offers give you up to 24 months with no interest on purchases, balance transfers, or both. Many also come with no annual fee, cash back, or even a welcome bonus. Need a break from interest into 2027? These are the longest 0% intro APR deals available this week.

Top credit cards with the longest 0% intro APR offers

Wells Fargo Reflect Card: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on balance transfers and purchases

Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers Purchases: 0% intro APR, 21 months from account opening Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR, 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers Regular APR 17.24%, 23.74%, or 28.99% Variable APR

Rewards N/A Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer N/A Bottom Line This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible intro APR. The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases, this card is hard to beat. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Long 0% intro APR offer No annual fee Cellphone protection Balance transfer fee Foreign transaction fee No rewards program

Card Details Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.24%, 23.74%, or 28.99% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5. $0 annual fee. Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible. Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.



Citi Diamond Preferred: 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases

Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers Regular APR 17.24% - 27.99% (Variable)

Rewards N/A Annual Fee Circle with letter I in it. N/A $0 Welcome Offer N/A Bottom Line This card sets itself apart with an incredible 21-month 0% intro APR offer on qualifying balance transfers and no annual fee , making it a top pick for anyone looking for ample time to pay off credit card debt. Plus, you can choose from any available payment date. That way, you can set up automatic payments that are aligned with your paycheck. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Great intro APR No annual fee Free credit score monitoring No rewards Foreign transaction fee High balance transfer fee

Card Details 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 17.24% - 27.99%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening. There is a balance transfer fee of either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater Get free access to your FICO® Score online. With Citi Entertainment®, get special access to purchase tickets to thousands of events, including concerts, sporting events, dining experiences and more. No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don’t come with a yearly charge.



Citi Double Cash: 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers, plus 2% cash back on every purchase

Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers Regular APR 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel. 2% cash back Annual Fee Circle with letter I in it. N/A $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back. $200 Bottom Line This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons High cash back 0% intro APR balance transfer offer No annual fee Free credit score monitoring Foreign transaction fee No 0% intro APR on purchases

Card Details Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back. Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel. Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 18.24% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases. If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).



Discover it® Chrome: Generous 0% intro APR plus end-of-year cash back match for first year

Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: 0%, 6 months Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months Regular APR 18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically 1% - 2% Cashback Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. Bottom Line The main draw of this Discover card is the balance transfer offer, which is one of the best we've come across. Unlike many balance transfer cards, it combines that with cash back rewards. But the cash back program doesn't measure up to what other cards offer.

Pros/Cons Welcome bonus offer Gas and restaurants rewards 0% intro APR No annual fee No foreign transaction fee Low cash back rates

Card Details INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically. Plus earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Get a 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers. Then 18.24% to 27.24% Standard Variable APR applies, based on credit worthiness. Redeem cash back for any amount No annual fee. Terms and conditions apply.



Chase Freedom Unlimited®: 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months

Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months Regular APR 18.99% - 28.49% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases 1.5% - 5% cash back Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening Earn $200 cash back Bottom Line The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Innovative sign-up bonus Purchase and travel protections Robust rewards program Great intro APR No annual fee Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending Foreign transaction fee

Card Details Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases. No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can choose to receive a statement credit or direct deposit into most U.S. checking and savings accounts. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open! Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.99% - 28.49%. No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more. Member FDIC



U.S. Bank Shield™ Visa® credit card: 0% intro APR for 24 billing cycles on balance transfers and purchases

Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. For a limited time, get a special 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 24 billing cycles. After that the APR is variable, currently 17.74% - 28.74%. Purchases: 0%, 24 billing cycles Balance Transfers: 0%, 24 billing cycles Regular APR 17.74% - 28.74% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. 4% cash back on prepaid air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Center when you use your card. 4% cash back Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer N/A Bottom Line

Pros/Cons

Card Details For a limited time, get a special 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 24 billing cycles. After that the APR is variable, currently 17.74% - 28.74%. Enjoy great benefits with no annual fee. 4% cash back on prepaid air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Center when you use your card. Earn a $20 annual statement credit for 11 consecutive months of purchases. Get an opportunity to set up a 3-month $0 ExtendPay Plan offer each calendar year after the new account 0% introductory purchase APR offer has expired. Get up to $600 reimbursed if your cell phone is stolen or damaged when you pay your monthly cellular bill with your card. Stay aware of your credit score to help keep your finances safe. Enroll in the mobile app and online banking to view your score at anytime. Get your cash back directly deposited into your U.S. Bank checking or savings account, as a statement credit, a rewards card and more.

U.S. Bank Shield™ Visa® credit card is unavailable on Motley Fool Money. All information was collected independently and not reviewed for accuracy or provided by the credit card issuer. Some items may be out of date.

How to choose the best 0% intro APR credit card To pick the right card, start with your goal: Big purchase coming up? Choose a card with a long 0% intro APR on purchases.

Choose a card with a long 0% intro APR on purchases. Paying off existing debt? Look for a card with a strong balance transfer offer. Also keep in mind: Longer intro periods = more time to pay off -- but only helpful if you can clear the balance before the regular rate kicks in.

-- but only helpful if you can clear the balance before the regular rate kicks in. Watch for fees. Annual charges or transfer fees can cut into your savings.

Annual charges or transfer fees can cut into your savings. Check your credit. These offers usually go to those with good to excellent scores. The right card can save you a lot -- just make sure it fits your situation. Who can benefit from a 0% intro APR offer? A 0% intro APR card can be a helpful tool in several situations, including: Big purchases you want to pay off gradually -- like: Moving expenses Home improvements Travel or vacation costs Wedding or event spending

you want to pay off gradually -- like: Debt consolidation if you're carrying high-interest balances and want a break from interest charges.

Bottom line: No interest for up to 2 full years

This week's top credit cards offer 15-24 months of 0% intro APR. That gives you up to two years of breathing room to pay off purchases or existing balances without interest. If you're ready to make a move, now's a smart time to take advantage of one of these long-lasting offers.

Check out our full list of the best 0% intro APR cards for more options.




