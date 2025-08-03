Longest 0% Intro APR Credit Cards This Week, August 3, 2025: Breathe Easier With No Interest Until 2027

If you're looking for financial breathing room that lasts into 2027, here are the longest 0% intro APR offers available this week.

Whether you're chipping away at debt or facing a big expense, these cards offer a rare chance to pause interest and breathe a little easier. This week's top picks give you up to 24 months with no interest on purchases, balance transfers, or both. Many also include perks like no annual fee, cash back, or even a welcome bonus to sweeten the deal.

With credit card APRs still hovering above 20% -- and the Fed leaving rates unchanged at its July 30 meeting last week -- borrowers hoping for relief may be waiting a while. That's what makes a 0% intro APR card so valuable right now.

Top credit cards with the longest 0% intro APR offers

Wells Fargo Reflect Card: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on balance transfers and purchases

This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible intro APR. The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases, this card is hard to beat.

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Citi Diamond Preferred: 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases

This card sets itself apart with an incredible 21-month 0% intro APR offer on qualifying balance transfers and no annual fee , making it a top pick for anyone looking for ample time to pay off credit card debt. Plus, you can choose from any available payment date. That way, you can set up automatic payments that are aligned with your paycheck.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Citi Double Cash: 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers, plus 2% cash back on every purchase

This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Discover it® Chrome: Generous 0% intro APR plus end-of-year cash back match for first year

The main draw of this Discover card is the balance transfer offer, which is one of the best we've come across. Unlike many balance transfer cards, it combines that with cash back rewards. But the cash back program doesn't measure up to what other cards offer.

Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Chase Freedom Unlimited®: 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

U.S. Bank Shield™ Visa® credit card: 0% intro APR for 24 billing cycles on balance transfers and purchases

U.S. Bank Shield™ Visa® credit card is unavailable on Motley Fool Money. All information was collected independently and not reviewed for accuracy or provided by the credit card issuer. Some items may be out of date.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. 4% cash back on prepaid air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Center when you use your card.

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. For a limited time, get a special 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 24 billing cycles. After that the APR is variable, currently 17.74% - 28.74%.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

How to pick the right 0% intro APR card

Before you apply, think about what you're using the card for:

Big purchase coming up? Look for a card with a long 0% intro APR on new purchases.

Look for a card with a long 0% intro APR on new purchases. Trying to pay down existing debt? Go for one with a strong balance transfer offer.

The length of the promo period is key. A 21- to 24-month intro APR can give you serious breathing room -- but only if you pay off the balance in full before the regular rate kicks in. Otherwise, the interest you were trying to avoid can catch up fast.

A couple other things to check:

Annual fees or surprise costs that could eat into your savings

or surprise costs that could eat into your savings Credit score requirements -- most of these offers are geared toward people with good to excellent credit

Is a 0% intro APR card right for you?

These cards can be a smart move in more situations than you might think. You could benefit if you're:

Making a large purchase you want to spread out, like: Moving expenses Home improvements A major trip or vacation Wedding or event costs

you want to spread out, like: Consolidating high-interest debt to save money while you pay it down

to save money while you pay it down Looking for more room in your budget, even if you don't have existing debt

If any of that sounds like your situation, one of this week's longest 0% intro APR offers could be just what you need.

How to make the most of a 0% intro APR offer

A 0% intro APR period is a great tool -- but only if you manage it well. Here's how to get the most from it:

Create a payoff plan. Divide your balance by the number of months in the intro period so you're paid off before interest kicks in.

Divide your balance by the number of months in the intro period so you're paid off before interest kicks in. Avoid new charges if you're using the card for a balance transfer -- it'll make it easier to stay on track.

if you're using the card for a balance transfer -- it'll make it easier to stay on track. Never miss a payment. Just one late payment could end your promo period early and trigger a much higher APR.

Bottom line: You could pay no interest until 2027

This week's best 0% intro APR cards offer between 15 and 24 months of interest-free time -- giving you the chance to pay off purchases or balance transfers well into 2026, or even 2027. If you're looking to get ahead financially, this could be one of the smartest tools available right now.

A top pick this week is the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) -- it offers one of the longest intro APR periods out there, perfect if you want maximum time to pay off your balance interest-free.

Just remember, these offers can change at any time, so securing one now could save you a lot down the road. Ready to lock in 0% interest and take control of your finances? Apply for the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card today.



