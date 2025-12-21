Longest 0% Intro APR Credit Cards This Week, Dec. 21, 2025: Breathe Easier With No Interest Into 2027

If you're looking for a way to ease the holiday hangover, these are the longest 0% intro APR offers available now -- with interest-free breathing room into 2027.

This week's top picks include up to 24 months of 0% intro APR on purchases, balance transfers, or both. Some also offer no annual fee, rewards, or a sign-up bonus to stretch your savings even further.

A 0% intro APR card can help you catch your breath. With no interest for up to two years, you get time to pay things down without the added pressure.

It's easy for holiday costs to sneak up on you -- gifts, travel, dinners, and last-minute spending all add up. And with credit card rates still above 20%, that balance can grow fast.

This is one of our favorite cards for balance transfers. It has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combo makes it one of the most generous balance transfer offers we’ve seen. But it doesn't have much ongoing value after the intro 0% APR period ends.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.

0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

U.S. Bank Shield™ Visa® credit card is unavailable on Motley Fool Money. All information was collected independently and not reviewed for accuracy or provided by the credit card issuer. Some items may be out of date.

4% cash back on prepaid air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Center when you use your card.

For a limited time, get a special 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 24 billing cycles. After that the APR is variable, currently 17.74% - 28.74%.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

The main draw of this Discover card is the balance transfer offer, which is one of the best we've come across. Unlike many balance transfer cards, it combines that with cash back rewards. But the cash back program doesn't measure up to what other cards offer.

Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.

INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year! There's no minimum spending or maximum rewards.

2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

This card sets itself apart with an incredible 21-month 0% intro APR offer on qualifying balance transfers and no annual fee , making it a top pick for anyone looking for ample time to pay off credit card debt. Plus, you can choose from any available payment date. That way, you can set up automatic payments that are aligned with your paycheck.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

How to pick the best 0% intro APR card

Start with your goal:

Buying something big soon? Pick a card with a long 0% intro APR on new purchases.

Pick a card with a long 0% intro APR on new purchases. Paying off old debt? Go for a card with a strong balance transfer offer.

The length of the promo period matters. A 21- to 24-month window gives you time to chip away at your balance without interest. But it only works if you can pay it off before the regular APR kicks in -- otherwise, the savings can vanish fast.

Also keep an eye out for:

Annual fees or sneaky charges that cut into your savings

or sneaky charges that cut into your savings Credit score requirements -- most of the best offers are for people with good to excellent credit

Is a 0% intro APR card the right solution for you?

You don't need to be in a debt crisis to benefit. These cards can help in more ways than you'd think. You might want one if you're:

Planning a big purchase you want to pay off over time, like: Moving expenses A vacation or honeymoon Home repairs or upgrades Wedding costs

you want to pay off over time, like: Rolling over high-interest debt and want a break from the extra charges

and want a break from the extra charges Simply looking to free up cash in your budget for the next year or two

If any of that sounds familiar, this week's top intro APR offers could be a smart move.

Tips to make the most of your 0% intro APR window

A long 0% intro APR period can save you hundreds -- but only if you stay organized. Here's how to make it count:

Make a plan. Break your balance into monthly payments so you're paid off before the promo ends.

Break your balance into monthly payments so you're paid off before the promo ends. Keep new spending off the card if you used it for a balance transfer -- it'll be easier to manage.

if you used it for a balance transfer -- it'll be easier to manage. Don't miss payments. One late payment could wipe out the 0% intro offer and send your rate soaring.

Bottom line: Pay no interest into 2027

This week's best intro APR cards give you between 15 and 24 months with no interest -- enough time to get ahead of big expenses or wipe out lingering debt.

A top pick this week is the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) -- it offers one of the longest intro APR periods out there, perfect if you want maximum time to pay off your balance interest-free.

Offers like these don't last forever, though. If you're thinking about applying, now's a good time to lock in one of the longest 0% intro APR deals available. Check out our full list of the best 0% intro APR cards to explore more options.



