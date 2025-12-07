Longest 0% Intro APR Credit Cards This Week, Dec. 7, 2025: Interest-Free Breathing Room for up to 2 Years
Holiday spending adds up fast -- gifts, travel, big meals, and last-minute plans. And with credit card APRs still over 20%, that end-of-year balance can grow quicker than you think.
A 0% intro APR card can help you hit pause. No interest for up to two years means more time to pay things down without added pressure.
This week's top picks include up to 24 months interest-free on purchases, balance transfers, or both. Some also offer perks like no annual fee, cash back, or a welcome bonus to make the deal even sweeter.
If you want to get through the holidays without drowning in interest, here are the longest 0% intro APR offers available now -- with breathing room that lasts into 2027.
Top credit cards with the longest 0% intro APR offers
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
-
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.74% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This is one of our favorite cards for balance transfers. It has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combo makes it one of the most generous balance transfer offers we’ve seen. But it doesn't have much ongoing value after the intro 0% APR period ends.Read Full Review
-
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- No late fees
- No penalty APR
- Choose your own payment date
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 17.74% - 28.49%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- Stay protected with Citi® Quick Lock
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.74% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This card sets itself apart with an incredible 21-month 0% intro APR offer on qualifying balance transfers and no annual fee, making it a top pick for anyone looking for ample time to pay off credit card debt. Plus, you can choose from any available payment date. That way, you can set up automatic payments that are aligned with your paycheck.Read Full Review
-
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
- High balance transfer fee
-
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.74% - 27.49%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is a balance transfer fee of either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
- With Citi Entertainment®, get special access to purchase tickets to thousands of events, including concerts, sporting events, dining experiences and more.
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don’t come with a yearly charge.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 6 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months
Regular APR
17.74% - 26.74% Variable APR
Rewards 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically
1% - 2% Cashback
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.
Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
-
The main draw of this Discover card is the balance transfer offer, which is one of the best we've come across. Unlike many balance transfer cards, it combines that with cash back rewards. But the cash back program doesn't measure up to what other cards offer.
-
- Welcome bonus offer
- Gas and restaurants rewards
- 0% intro APR
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fee
- Low cash back rates
-
- INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.
- Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically. You'll still earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- Get a 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers. Then 17.74% to 26.74% Standard Variable APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
- Redeem cash back for any amount
- No annual fee.
- Terms and conditions apply.
U.S. Bank Shield™ Visa® credit card
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR For a limited time, get a special 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 24 billing cycles. After that the APR is variable, currently 17.74% - 28.74%.
Purchases: 0%, 24 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: 0%, 24 billing cycles
Regular APR
17.74% - 28.74% (Variable)
Rewards 4% cash back on prepaid air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Center when you use your card.
4% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
-
-
- For a limited time, get a special 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 24 billing cycles. After that the APR is variable, currently 17.74% - 28.74%.
- Enjoy great benefits with no annual fee.
- 4% cash back on prepaid air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Center when you use your card.
- Earn a $20 annual statement credit for 11 consecutive months of purchases.
- Get an opportunity to set up a 3-month $0 ExtendPay Plan offer each calendar year after the new account 0% introductory purchase APR offer has expired.
- Get up to $600 reimbursed if your cell phone is stolen or damaged when you pay your monthly cellular bill with your card.
- Stay aware of your credit score to help keep your finances safe. Enroll in the mobile app and online banking to view your score at anytime.
- Get your cash back directly deposited into your U.S. Bank checking or savings account, as a statement credit, a rewards card and more.
How a 0% intro APR card can help you pay off debt quicker
When you move your balances to a card with 0% intro APR on balance transfers, you're not paying the 20%+ interest that usually eats up your payments. Every dollar you pay goes straight toward lowering your balance, which means you can pay off debt faster and save hundreds, even thousands, on interest.
How to find the right 0% intro APR card
Choosing the best card starts with your goal:
- Big purchase ahead? Look for a 0% intro APR on new purchases.
- Trying to pay off debt? Go with a solid balance transfer offer.
Also consider:
- Intro period length -- more time is great, but only if you can pay off the balance before interest kicks in.
- Fees -- annual fees or transfer fees can reduce your savings.
- Credit score -- most top offers require good to excellent credit.
Pick the card that fits your needs and sets you up to save.
Is a 0% intro APR card a good fit for you?
A 0% intro APR card can be a smart move if you're planning a big expense and want time to pay it off -- like a move, home upgrade, vacation, or wedding. It's also a great option if you're carrying high-interest credit card debt and need a break to catch up without the added cost.
Even if you're not dealing with debt, having up to two years without interest can give your monthly budget more breathing room. If that sounds like something you could use, one of this week's longest intro APR cards might be a good fit.
Bottom line: Up to two years with no interest
This week's longest 0% intro APR offers give you serious breathing room -- with some cards offering 21 months, and one stretching to a full 24 months. That's up to two years to pay off a big purchase or chip away at credit card debt without paying a cent in interest.
Our favorite 0% intro APR card this week is the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) -- awarded Motley Fool Money's Best 0% Intro APR Card of 2025, perfect if you want maximum time to pay off your balance interest-free.
These deals don't last forever, and terms can change fast. If you're thinking about applying, now's a great time to lock in one of the best offers available now. Want to see your options? Browse our full list of the top 0% intro APR credit cards.
FAQs
-
That depends. If you use a 0% intro APR offer for a balance transfer, a balance transfer fee will apply. But the best 0% intro APR cards have no annual fees and you won't be charged interest on any remaining balance until after the intro period ends.
-
Once the intro period expires, the regular APR applies to any remaining balance, so it's best to pay off your balance before then to avoid interest charges.
-
Right now, some cards offer up to 24 months of 0% intro APR, allowing you to pay off balances without interest for as long as two years.
Our Research Expert