Longest 0% Intro APR Credit Cards This Week, Feb. 1, 2026: Clear Debt Without the Cost

If you're starting 2026 with financial goals -- or lingering holiday debt -- these long 0% intro APR deals can help you move forward with less stress and more breathing room.

That's up to two years to pay down debt without interest getting in the way. Many of these cards also skip the annual fee and offer cash back or a welcome bonus, so you can save even more along the way.

A 0% intro APR card can give you a clean slate. The best offers this week come with up to 24 months of no interest -- whether you're making a new purchase, transferring a balance, or both.

The holidays may be behind you, but your credit card balance might not be. And with interest rates still sitting above 20%, even a small leftover charge can balloon fast.

U.S. Bank Shield™ Visa® credit card is unavailable on Motley Fool Money. All information was collected independently and not reviewed for accuracy or provided by the credit card issuer. Some items may be out of date.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. 4% cash back on prepaid air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Center when you use your card.

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. For a limited time, get a special 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 24 billing cycles. After that the APR is variable, currently 16.99% - 27.99%.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

The main draw of this Discover card is the balance transfer offer, which is one of the best we've come across. Unlike many balance transfer cards, it combines that with cash back rewards. But the cash back program doesn't measure up to what other cards offer.

Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

This is one of our favorite cards for balance transfers. It has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combo makes it one of the most generous balance transfer offers we’ve seen. But it doesn't have much ongoing value after the intro 0% APR period ends.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

This card sets itself apart with an incredible 21-month 0% intro APR offer on qualifying balance transfers and no annual fee , making it a top pick for anyone looking for ample time to pay off credit card debt. Plus, you can choose from any available payment date. That way, you can set up automatic payments that are aligned with your paycheck.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

How to choose the best 0% intro APR credit card

When I'm looking for a 0% intro APR card, the first thing I think about is whether I need the offer for purchases, balance transfers, or both. Some cards are great for new spending, while others are better suited for moving over existing debt.

I also like to check how long the promotional period actually lasts, and whether I'm confident I can pay off the balance before that window ends. If not, the interest can catch up quickly once the standard APR kicks in.

It's also worth scanning for any annual fees or sneaky hidden costs that could eat into the savings. And of course, your credit score matters -- these offers are typically reserved for folks with good to excellent credit, so it's smart to check where you stand before applying.

Who should get a 0% intro APR credit card?

I'd recommend a 0% intro APR card to anyone planning a big purchase they want to pay off over time -- think travel, moving expenses, or even a wedding.

It's also a helpful tool if you're carrying high-interest debt and want to transfer it to a card that gives you a little breathing room. Or maybe you just want the flexibility to manage your spending without interest piling up every month. If that sounds like you, one of the top balance transfer cards above could be a solid option.

Tips to make the most of your 0% intro APR period

A 0% intro APR window can save you a lot, but only if you use it wisely. I like to map out a payoff plan based on how long the intro period lasts, so I'm not scrambling when the regular rate kicks in.

If I'm using the card for a balance transfer, I try to avoid putting new purchases on it -- it just complicates things. And do your best to not miss a payment. One slip could mean losing the intro rate altogether, and that's a fast track to unnecessary interest.

Bottom line: Lock in 0% interest until 2027

If you're looking for breathing room from high-interest charges, the longest 0% intro APR credit cards available right now are worth a serious look. One even stretches up to 24 months with no interest, which could take you completely through 2027.

A top pick this week is the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) -- it offers one of the longest intro APR periods out there, perfect if you want maximum time to pay off your balance interest-free.

Just remember, these offers can change at any time, so jumping on one now could save you a lot down the road. Ready to lock in 0% interest and take control of your finances? Check out our full list of the best 0% intro APR cards to explore more options.



