Longest 0% Intro APR Credit Cards This Week, Feb. 15, 2026: Don't Let Interest Hold You Back This Year

If you're looking for a smarter way to tackle debt in 2026, these cards offer the breathing room to do it -- interest-free into (or even through) 2027.

This week's top picks also include perks like no annual fee, cash back, or a sign-up bonus to help you save while you pay down your balance.

With APRs hovering above 20%, carrying debt can feel like trying to climb out of a hole that keeps getting deeper. A 0% intro APR card gives you the break you need -- up to 24 months with no interest on purchases, balance transfers, or both.

Valentine's Day might be over, but if your credit card balance is still growing, it's not exactly love in the air -- it's interest.

U.S. Bank Shield™ Visa® credit card is unavailable on Motley Fool Money. All information was collected independently and not reviewed for accuracy or provided by the credit card issuer. Some items may be out of date.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. 4% cash back on prepaid air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Center when you use your card.

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. For a limited time, get a special 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 24 billing cycles. After that the APR is variable, currently 16.99% - 27.99%.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

The main draw of this Discover card is the balance transfer offer, which is one of the best we've come across. Unlike many balance transfer cards, it combines that with cash back rewards. But the cash back program doesn't measure up to what other cards offer.

Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

This is one of our favorite cards for balance transfers. It has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combo makes it one of the most generous balance transfer offers we’ve seen. But it doesn't have much ongoing value after the intro 0% APR period ends.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

This card sets itself apart with an incredible 21-month 0% intro APR offer on qualifying balance transfers and no annual fee , making it a top pick for anyone looking for ample time to pay off credit card debt. Plus, you can choose from any available payment date. That way, you can set up automatic payments that are aligned with your paycheck.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

How to pick a 0% APR card that actually helps

First, be clear on what you need the card for.

New spending? Look for 0% APR on purchases.

Look for 0% APR on purchases. Existing debt? A balance transfer offer will matter more.

Then check how long the intro period lasts. More months means more flexibility -- but only if you can pay off the balance before the regular APR kicks in. It's also smart to watch for annual fees or other costs, and to know where your credit score stands. Most of the best offers are aimed at good to excellent credit.

When a 0% intro APR card makes sense

These cards aren't just for emergencies. They can be useful if you're:

Paying off high-interest credit card debt

Spreading out a big purchase like travel, a move, or home repairs

Looking for short-term budget relief without interest piling up

If any of that sounds familiar, a long intro APR card could be a solid fit.

How to get the most out of the interest-free window

A 0% intro APR offer works best with a plan. Break your balance into monthly payments so you're on track to pay it off before the promo ends. If you're transferring a balance, avoid mixing in new purchases -- it keeps things simpler. And always pay on time. One missed payment can end the intro deal early.

Bottom line: Up to two years with no interest

This week's top 0% intro APR cards offer as much as 24 months with no interest -- enough time to make serious progress on debt or handle a big expense without extra cost.

One strong option right now is the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees), which features one of the longest intro APR periods available. If maximum breathing room is your goal, it's worth a close look.

Just keep in mind: offers can change at any time. If you're ready to act, explore our full list of the best 0% intro APR credit cards and find the one that fits your plans for 2026.



