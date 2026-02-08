Longest 0% Intro APR Credit Cards This Week, Feb. 8, 2026: Interest Relief That Lasts Through 2027

If you're tackling debt or planning a big expense, these cards can help you move forward -- interest-free into (or even through) 2027.

Many also include no annual fee, cash back, or a welcome bonus to help you save while you get back on track.

That's where a 0% intro APR card can help. This week's longest offers give you up to 24 months with no interest on purchases, balance transfers, or both -- real breathing room to pay things off without added costs.

It's easy to feel stuck when interest keeps piling on. With credit card APRs still above 20%, even a small balance can weigh you down fast.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. 4% cash back on prepaid air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Center when you use your card.

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. For a limited time, get a special 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 24 billing cycles. After that the APR is variable, currently 16.99% - 27.99%.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

The main draw of this Discover card is the balance transfer offer, which is one of the best we've come across. Unlike many balance transfer cards, it combines that with cash back rewards. But the cash back program doesn't measure up to what other cards offer.

Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

This card sets itself apart with an incredible 21-month 0% intro APR offer on qualifying balance transfers and no annual fee , making it a top pick for anyone looking for ample time to pay off credit card debt. Plus, you can choose from any available payment date. That way, you can set up automatic payments that are aligned with your paycheck.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

This is one of our favorite cards for balance transfers. It has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combo makes it one of the most generous balance transfer offers we’ve seen. But it doesn't have much ongoing value after the intro 0% APR period ends.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

How to choose the best 0% intro APR credit card

Start by asking what you need the 0% period for -- new spending or debt payoff. Some cards are better for purchases, while others are designed for balance transfers.

Next, check the length of the intro period. The longer it lasts, the more time you'll have to pay it off before interest kicks in. Just be sure you can realistically clear the balance by then -- otherwise, those charges will catch up quickly.

Also look out for:

Annual fees or hidden charges that eat into your savings

or hidden charges that eat into your savings Credit requirements -- most top offers are for people with good to excellent credit

Who should consider a 0% intro APR card?

These cards are useful for more than just emergencies. You might benefit if you're:

Planning a big purchase and want time to pay it off

and want time to pay it off Carrying high-interest debt and need a break from the extra charges

and need a break from the extra charges Looking for a way to stretch your monthly budget without adding interest

Whether you're trying to catch up or just want more financial flexibility, a long intro APR card could give you the space to do it.

How to make the most of your 0% intro APR period

To get the full benefit, start with a plan. Divide your balance by the number of interest-free months to stay on track.

If you're transferring a balance, it's best to avoid adding new purchases to the same card -- it makes payments harder to manage. And above all, don't miss a payment. That could cancel your intro offer and trigger the regular APR early.

Bottom line: Get no interest through 2027

This week's longest intro APR cards give you a real shot at getting ahead -- with one stretching up to 24 months of 0% interest, potentially taking you through all of 2027.

One standout this week is the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) -- it offers one of the longest intro APR periods out there. If you need maximum time to pay off your balance interest-free, it's a top pick.

Just remember -- these offers can change fast. If you're thinking about applying, now's the time to act. Explore our full list of the best 0% intro APR credit cards to find the one that fits your goals.



