Longest 0% Intro APR Credit Cards This Week, Jan. 25, 2026: Make Interest Disappear This Year

Many cards also come with no annual fee , rewards , or a welcome bonus , making it easier to save while you tackle debt or plan for a big expense. If you're starting 2026 with financial goals (or leftover holiday debt), these cards can give you the breathing room to move forward interest-free while you work to free yourself from debt.

That's where a 0% intro APR card comes in. Some of the longest offers right now give you up to 24 months with no interest -- on purchases, balance transfers, or both. That's up to two full years to pay things off without interest slowing you down.

The holidays are behind us, but your credit card balance might still be hanging around. And with APRs hovering above 20%, even a small amount can grow quickly.

U.S. Bank Shield™ Visa® credit card is unavailable on Motley Fool Money. All information was collected independently and not reviewed for accuracy or provided by the credit card issuer. Some items may be out of date.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. 4% cash back on prepaid air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Center when you use your card.

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. For a limited time, get a special 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 24 billing cycles. After that the APR is variable, currently 16.99% - 27.99%.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor.

The main draw of this Discover card is the balance transfer offer, which is one of the best we've come across. Unlike many balance transfer cards, it combines that with cash back rewards. But the cash back program doesn't measure up to what other cards offer.

Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor.

This is one of our favorite cards for balance transfers. It has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combo makes it one of the most generous balance transfer offers we’ve seen. But it doesn't have much ongoing value after the intro 0% APR period ends.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor.

This card sets itself apart with an incredible 21-month 0% intro APR offer on qualifying balance transfers and no annual fee , making it a top pick for anyone looking for ample time to pay off credit card debt. Plus, you can choose from any available payment date. That way, you can set up automatic payments that are aligned with your paycheck.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor.

This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor.

Why 0% APR can help you pay off debt faster

Carrying debt with a high APR means a big chunk of your payment goes to interest. But with a 0% intro APR on balance transfers, every dollar you pay chips away at your actual balance. That helps you get out of debt quicker -- and could save you hundreds or even thousands in the long run.

What to look for in a 0% intro APR card

Start by deciding what you need most:

Making a big purchase soon? Go for a long 0% APR on new purchases.

Go for a long 0% APR on new purchases. Trying to tackle existing debt? Choose a card with a solid balance transfer offer.

Then consider:

Length of the intro period -- more months = more time to pay

-- more months = more time to pay Fees -- annual or transfer fees can eat into savings

-- annual or transfer fees can eat into savings Credit score -- top cards usually require good to excellent credit

Pick the card that lines up with your goal and helps you stay on track.

Who should consider one of these cards?

0% intro APR cards aren't just for emergencies. They can be useful if you're:

Planning a big expense like a move, renovation, or wedding

Carrying a balance and looking for interest relief

Wanting a bit more flexibility in your monthly budget

If you're aiming to reduce financial stress or pay things off over time without added cost, one of this week's long 0% intro APR cards could be a great match.

Bottom line: Up to 24 months of breathing room

This week's longest 0% intro APR cards give you as much as two years with no interest -- perfect for paying off purchases or debt without the usual pressure.

Our top pick right now is the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) -- named Motley Fool Money's Best 0% Intro APR Card of 2026. With a long runway of interest-free time, it's one of the longest offers available.

Just a heads-up: these deals can change quickly. If you're ready to make a move, check out our full list of the best 0% intro APR cards and find one that fits your plans.



