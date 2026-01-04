Longest 0% Intro APR Credit Cards This Week, Jan. 4, 2026: Start the New Year Without Interest
The holiday season may be over, but the credit card bills are just rolling in. Between gift shopping, travel, and last-minute splurges, it's easy to end up with a balance that grows faster than you expected -- especially with many APRs still topping 20%.
A 0% intro APR card can help you hit pause on interest and catch your breath. Some of this week's top offers give you up to 24 months with no interest on purchases, balance transfers, or both. That's as long as two years to pay off debt without the pressure of interest piling on -- and many of these cards come with perks like no annual fee, cash back, or a welcome bonus to sweeten the deal even more.
So if you're starting the year with debt from December, or planning a big purchase in the months ahead, now's a great time to take advantage of one of the longest 0% intro APR offers available -- with relief that can stretch through 2027.
Top credit cards with the longest 0% intro APR offers
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
-
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 28.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This is one of our favorite cards for balance transfers. It has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combo makes it one of the most generous balance transfer offers we’ve seen. But it doesn't have much ongoing value after the intro 0% APR period ends.Read Full Review
-
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- No late fees
- No penalty APR
- Choose your own payment date
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 17.49% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- Stay protected with Citi® Quick Lock
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This card sets itself apart with an incredible 21-month 0% intro APR offer on qualifying balance transfers and no annual fee, making it a top pick for anyone looking for ample time to pay off credit card debt. Plus, you can choose from any available payment date. That way, you can set up automatic payments that are aligned with your paycheck.Read Full Review
-
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
- High balance transfer fee
-
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is a balance transfer fee of either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
- With Citi Entertainment®, get special access to purchase tickets to thousands of events, including concerts, sporting events, dining experiences and more.
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don’t come with a yearly charge.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 6 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months
Regular APR
17.74% - 26.74% Variable APR *Rates as of December 15, 2025
Rewards 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically
1% - 2% Cashback
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.
Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
-
The main draw of this Discover card is the balance transfer offer, which is one of the best we've come across. Unlike many balance transfer cards, it combines that with cash back rewards. But the cash back program doesn't measure up to what other cards offer.
-
- Welcome bonus offer
- Gas and restaurants rewards
- 0% intro APR
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fee
- Low cash back rates
-
- INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.
- Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically. You'll still earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- Get a 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers. Then 17.74% to 26.74% Standard Variable APR applies, based on credit worthiness. Rates as of December 15, 2025.
- Redeem cash back for any amount
- No annual fee.
- Terms and conditions apply.
U.S. Bank Shield™ Visa® credit card
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR For a limited time, get a special 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 24 billing cycles. After that the APR is variable, currently 17.74% - 28.74%.
Purchases: 0%, 24 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: 0%, 24 billing cycles
Regular APR
17.74% - 28.74% (Variable)
Rewards 4% cash back on prepaid air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Center when you use your card.
4% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
-
-
- For a limited time, get a special 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 24 billing cycles. After that the APR is variable, currently 17.74% - 28.74%.
- Enjoy great benefits with no annual fee.
- 4% cash back on prepaid air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Center when you use your card.
- Earn a $20 annual statement credit for 11 consecutive months of purchases.
- Get an opportunity to set up a 3-month $0 ExtendPay Plan offer each calendar year after the new account 0% introductory purchase APR offer has expired.
- Get up to $600 reimbursed if your cell phone is stolen or damaged when you pay your monthly cellular bill with your card.
- Stay aware of your credit score to help keep your finances safe. Enroll in the mobile app and online banking to view your score at anytime.
- Get your cash back directly deposited into your U.S. Bank checking or savings account, as a statement credit, a rewards card and more.
How to choose the best 0% intro APR credit card
Start by asking what you need the 0% period for -- new spending or debt payoff. Some cards are better for purchases, while others are designed for balance transfers.
Next, check the length of the intro period. The longer it lasts, the more time you'll have to pay it off before interest kicks in. Just be sure you can realistically clear the balance by then -- otherwise, those charges will catch up quickly.
Also look out for:
- Annual fees or hidden charges that eat into your savings
- Credit requirements -- most top offers are for people with good to excellent credit
Who should consider a 0% intro APR card?
These cards are useful for more than just emergencies. You might benefit if you're:
- Planning a big purchase and want time to pay it off
- Carrying high-interest debt and need a break from the extra charges
- Looking for a way to stretch your monthly budget without adding interest
Whether you're trying to catch up or just want more financial flexibility, a long intro APR card could give you the space to do it.
How to make the most of your 0% intro APR period
To get the full benefit, start with a plan. Divide your balance by the number of interest-free months to stay on track.
If you're transferring a balance, it's best to avoid adding new purchases to the same card -- it makes payments harder to manage. And above all, don't miss a payment. That could cancel your intro offer and trigger the regular APR early.
Bottom line: Lock in 0% interest until 2027
This week's longest intro APR cards give you a real shot at getting ahead -- with one stretching up to 24 months of 0% interest, potentially taking you through all of 2027.
One standout this week is the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) -- it offers one of the longest intro APR periods out there. If you need maximum time to pay off your balance interest-free, it's a top pick.
Just remember -- these offers can change fast. If you're thinking about applying, now's the time to act. Explore our full list of the best 0% intro APR credit cards to find the one that fits your goals.
FAQs
-
Once the intro period expires, the regular APR applies to any remaining balance, so it's best to pay off your balance before then to avoid interest charges.
-
A 0% intro APR on purchases means you won't pay interest on new purchases for a set period -- usually 12 to 24 months. This can be useful if you're planning a large expense and want time to pay it off without interest.
A 0% intro APR on balance transfers applies to debt you move over from another credit card. It gives you time to pay off that transferred balance interest-free -- but often includes a one-time balance transfer fee (typically 3%–5%).
Make sure to check whether the card offers 0% intro APR on purchases, balance transfers, or both, depending on your needs.
-
That depends. If you use a 0% intro APR offer for a balance transfer, a balance transfer fee will apply. But the best 0% intro APR cards have no annual fees and you won't be charged interest on any remaining balance until after the intro period ends.
