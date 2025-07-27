Longest 0% Intro APR Credit Cards This Week, July 27, 2025: Pay No Interest Into 2027

Want to hit pause on interest charges well into 2027? These are the longest 0% intro APR cards available now.

This week's top offers stretch as long as 24 months with no interest on purchases, balance transfers, or both. Many also come with added perks like no annual fee, cash back rewards, and even welcome bonuses -- giving you a little extra while you catch your breath.

When interest rates are north of 20%, even a small balance can feel like a burden. That's why a 0% intro APR credit card can be such a relief -- giving you the breathing room to pay down debt or cover big expenses without the pressure of growing interest.

Top credit cards with the longest 0% intro APR offers

Wells Fargo Reflect Card: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on balance transfers and purchases

This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible intro APR. The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases, this card is hard to beat.

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Citi Diamond Preferred: 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases

This card sets itself apart with an incredible 21-month 0% intro APR offer on qualifying balance transfers and no annual fee , making it a top pick for anyone looking for ample time to pay off credit card debt. Plus, you can choose from any available payment date. That way, you can set up automatic payments that are aligned with your paycheck.

Citi Double Cash: 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers, plus 2% cash back on every purchase

This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.

Discover it® Chrome: Generous 0% intro APR plus end-of-year cash back match for first year

The main draw of this Discover card is the balance transfer offer, which is one of the best we've come across. Unlike many balance transfer cards, it combines that with cash back rewards. But the cash back program doesn't measure up to what other cards offer.

Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically

Chase Freedom Unlimited®: 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months

U.S. Bank Shield™ Visa® credit card: 0% intro APR for 24 billing cycles on balance transfers and purchases

U.S. Bank Shield™ Visa® credit card is unavailable on Motley Fool Money. All information was collected independently and not reviewed for accuracy or provided by the credit card issuer. Some items may be out of date.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. 4% cash back on prepaid air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Center when you use your card.

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. For a limited time, get a special 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 24 billing cycles. After that the APR is variable, currently 17.74% - 28.74%.

How to choose the right 0% intro APR credit card

Not all 0% intro APR credit cards are created equal -- and the best one for you depends on your financial goals. Start by asking what you need the card for:

Planning a big purchase? Look for a long 0% intro APR on new purchases.

Look for a long 0% intro APR on new purchases. Carrying existing credit card debt? A strong balance transfer offer may be the better fit.

The length of the promotional period matters, too. A 21- or 24-month intro APR can buy you plenty of time -- but only if you're confident you can pay off the balance before the regular interest rate kicks in. Otherwise, those savings can disappear fast.

Before applying, don't forget to check for:

Annual fees or other hidden charges

or other hidden charges Credit score requirements (most of these offers require good to excellent credit)

Who should consider a 0% intro APR card?

These cards can help in a variety of financial situations, whether you're looking for short-term flexibility or long-term savings. You may benefit if you're:

Making a large purchase you'd rather pay off gradually, like: Moving costs Home renovations Vacation expenses Weddings or major events

you'd rather pay off gradually, like: Looking to consolidate high-interest debt onto a card with no interest for a while

onto a card with no interest for a while Wanting more breathing room in your monthly budget -- even if you're not carrying debt

If any of these sound familiar, one of this week's longest 0% intro APR cards could be a smart move.

How to maximize the 0% APR period

A 0% intro APR can offer big savings -- but only if you stay on top of it. Here's how to make the most of it:

Map out your payoff plan. Divide your total balance by the number of interest-free months to stay on track.

Divide your total balance by the number of interest-free months to stay on track. Avoid new charges if you're using the card for a balance transfer -- it'll be easier to manage and pay off.

if you're using the card for a balance transfer -- it'll be easier to manage and pay off. Pay on time, every time. One late payment could void the intro offer and bring on a much higher rate.

Bottom line: Pay no interest into 2027

Some of the top cards this week offer 21 months of 0% intro APR -- and one extends up to 24 months. That gives you until well into 2027 to pay down purchases or existing debt without a dime in interest. If you're looking for financial breathing room, these long 0% offers are among the best ways to take advantage.

Our favorite card now is the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) -- it offers one of the longest intro APR periods out there, perfect if you want maximum time to pay off your balance interest-free.

Just remember, these offers change often, so jumping on one now could save you a lot down the road. Ready to lock in 0% interest and take control of your finances? Apply for the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card today.



