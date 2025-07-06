Longest 0% Intro APR Credit Cards This Week, July 6, 2025: No Interest Until 2027 Starts Here

Looking to hit pause on interest charges into 2027? Here are the longest 0% intro APR offers available now.

This week's top cards offer up to 24 months of 0% intro APR on purchases, balance transfers, or both -- plus perks like no annual fee, cash back rewards, and even sign-up bonuses.

If you're carrying high-interest debt or planning a big purchase, a 0% intro APR credit card could give you some much-needed financial breathing room. With typical credit card rates now above 20%, taking advantage of a long interest-free period can help you save money and pay down balances faster.

Top credit cards with the longest 0% intro APR offers

Wells Fargo Reflect Card: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on balance transfers and purchases

This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible intro APR. The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases, this card is hard to beat.

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Citi Diamond Preferred: 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases

This card sets itself apart with an incredible 21-month 0% intro APR offer on qualifying balance transfers and no annual fee , making it a top pick for anyone looking for ample time to pay off credit card debt. Plus, you can choose from any available payment date. That way, you can set up automatic payments that are aligned with your paycheck.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Citi Double Cash: 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers, plus 2% cash back on every purchase

This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Discover it® Chrome: Generous 0% intro APR plus end-of-year cash back match for first year

The main draw of this Discover card is the balance transfer offer, which is one of the best we've come across. Unlike many balance transfer cards, it combines that with cash back rewards. But the cash back program doesn't measure up to what other cards offer.

Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Chase Freedom Unlimited®: 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

U.S. Bank Shield™ Visa® credit card: 0% intro APR for 24 billing cycles on balance transfers and purchases

U.S. Bank Shield™ Visa® credit card is unavailable on Motley Fool Money. All information was collected independently and not reviewed for accuracy or provided by the credit card issuer. Some items may be out of date.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. 4% cash back on prepaid air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Center when you use your card.

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. For a limited time, get a special 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 24 billing cycles. After that the APR is variable, currently 17.74% - 28.74%.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

How to pick the right 0% intro APR credit card

Choosing the best 0% intro APR card starts with knowing what you need it for -- are you planning a big purchase, or do you want to transfer existing debt? Some cards are better for new spending, while others shine when it comes to balance transfers.

Once you know your goal, take a close look at how long the intro period lasts. The longer the better -- but only if you can pay off the balance before the standard APR kicks in. Otherwise, those interest charges can sneak up on you fast.

Make sure to check for any annual fees or hidden costs that could cancel out your savings. And don't forget your credit score -- these offers are usually reserved for people with good to excellent credit, so it's smart to check where you stand before applying.

Who benefits most from a 0% intro APR offer?

If you're planning a big expense -- like a vacation, move, or wedding -- a 0% intro APR card can give you time to pay it off without added interest. It's also a smart move if you're carrying high-interest debt and need a break to catch up.

Even if you're just looking for more flexibility with everyday spending, avoiding interest charges for a year or two can help you stay on top of your finances. If any of that sounds like you, one of this week's top picks might be a great fit.

How to make the most of your 0% period

A 0% intro APR deal only works if you manage it carefully. Before you swipe, create a plan to pay off your balance within the promo period. That way, you won't be stuck with surprise interest later.

If you're transferring a balance, try not to use the card for new purchases -- it makes things harder to track. And whatever you do, don't miss a payment. One late bill can cancel the whole deal and leave you with a much higher rate.

Bottom line: No interest until 2027

With some cards offering 0% intro APRs for up to 24 months, you could skip interest charges until 2027. If you're ready to pay down debt or need extra time for big purchases, these long-lasting offers are some of the best ways to take control of your finances right now.

Our favorite card this week is the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (see rates and fees) -- it offers one of the longest intro APR periods out there, perfect if you want maximum time to pay off your balance interest-free.

Just remember, these offers change often, so jumping on one now could save you a lot down the road. Ready to lock in 0% interest and take control of your finances? Apply for the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card today.



