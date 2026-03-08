Longest 0% Intro APR Credit Cards This Week, March 8, 2026: Stop Paying More Than You Owe
When you're already working hard to pay down debt, watching interest pile on every month feels unfair. Right now, most cards are charging 20% APR or higher, which means a chunk of each payment disappears before it even touches your balance.
A 0% intro APR card flips that script. This week's best offers come with up to 24 months of no interest on balance transfers, new purchases, or both -- giving you a clear path to pay off what you actually owe without the extra weight.
You might also find a welcome bonus or ongoing cash back rewards among this week's list of card offers, so you're building savings while you knock down your balance. No annual fee means you keep even more.
If you're ready to finally get ahead instead of just keeping up, these long intro periods give you the breathing room to make it happen -- interest-free into 2028.
Top credit cards with the longest 0% intro APR offers
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This card sets itself apart with an incredible 21-month 0% intro APR offer on qualifying balance transfers and no annual fee, making it a top pick for anyone looking for ample time to pay off credit card debt. Plus, you can choose from any available payment date. That way, you can set up automatic payments that are aligned with your paycheck.Read Full Review
-
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
- High balance transfer fee
-
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is a balance transfer fee of either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
- With Citi Entertainment®, get special access to purchase tickets to thousands of events, including concerts, sporting events, dining experiences and more.
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don’t come with a yearly charge.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 21 Months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 21 Months
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards N/A
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers
-
A savvy choice for chipping away at debt with a lengthy intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers. Plus, peace of mind with purchase and travel protections, all for no annual fee.
-
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
-
- 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
- No Annual Fee- You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Slate Card
- Zero Liability Protection & Fraud Protection - You won’t be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card. We help safeguard your credit card purchases using sophisticated fraud monitoring. We monitor for fraud 24/7 and can text, email or call you if there are unusual purchases on your credit card.
- Chase Pay Over Time- Access more options to pay over time for eligible purchases made with your participating Chase credit card. With Pay Over Time, you can break up eligible purchases you've already made
- Get more purchasing power: Chase Slate® cardmembers may be eligible for a credit limit increase in as few as six months.
- Stay protected with purchase & travel benefits - Enjoy peace of mind with purchase protection, which safeguards your eligible new items against damage or theft for 120 days from the date of purchase, up to $500 per item. Plus, extended warranty protection adds an extra year to U.S. manufacturer warranties of three years or less, giving you up to four full years of coverage from the date of purchase
- Credit Journey: Access your credit score, receive customized score improvement plans from Experian™, and benefit from identity monitoring—all for free with Chase Credit Journey®
- Member FDIC
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
-
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 6 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months
Regular APR
17.49% - 26.49% Variable APR
Rewards 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically
1% - 2% Cashback
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.
Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
-
The main draw of this Discover card is the balance transfer offer, which is one of the best we've come across. Unlike many balance transfer cards, it combines that with cash back rewards. But the cash back program doesn't measure up to what other cards offer.
-
- Welcome bonus offer
- Gas and restaurants rewards
- 0% intro APR
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fee
- Low cash back rates
-
- INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.
- Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically. You'll still earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- Get a 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers. Then 17.49% to 26.49% Standard Variable APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
- Redeem cash back for any amount
- No annual fee.
- Terms and conditions apply.
U.S. Bank Shield™ Visa® credit card
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR For a limited time, get a special 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 24 billing cycles. After that the APR is variable, currently 16.99% - 27.99%.
Purchases: 0%, 24 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: 0%, 24 billing cycles
Regular APR
16.99% - 27.99% (Variable)
Rewards 4% cash back on prepaid air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Center when you use your card.
4% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
-
-
- For a limited time, get a special 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 24 billing cycles. After that the APR is variable, currently 16.99% - 27.99%.
- Enjoy great benefits with no annual fee.
- 4% cash back on prepaid air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Center when you use your card.
- Earn a $20 annual statement credit for 11 consecutive months of purchases.
- Get an opportunity to set up a 3-month $0 ExtendPay Plan offer each calendar year after the new account 0% introductory purchase APR offer has expired.
- Get up to $600 reimbursed if your cell phone is stolen or damaged when you pay your monthly cellular bill with your card.
- Stay aware of your credit score to help keep your finances safe. Enroll in the mobile app and online banking to view your score at anytime.
- Get your cash back directly deposited into your U.S. Bank checking or savings account, as a statement credit, a rewards card and more.
How to choose the best 0% intro APR credit card
When I'm looking for a 0% intro APR card, the first thing I think about is whether I need the offer for purchases, balance transfers, or both. Some cards are great for new spending, while others are better suited for moving over existing debt.
I also like to check how long the promotional period actually lasts, and whether I'm confident I can pay off the balance before that window ends. If not, the interest can catch up quickly once the standard APR kicks in.
It's also worth scanning for any annual fees or sneaky hidden costs that could eat into the savings. And of course, your credit score matters -- these offers are typically reserved for folks with good to excellent credit, so it's smart to check where you stand before applying.
Who should get a 0% intro APR credit card?
I'd recommend a 0% intro APR card to anyone planning a big purchase they want to pay off over time -- think travel, moving expenses, or even a wedding.
It's also a helpful tool if you're carrying high-interest debt and want to transfer it to a card that gives you a little breathing room. Or maybe you just want the flexibility to manage your spending without interest piling up every month. If that sounds like you, one of the top balance transfer cards above could be a solid option.
Tips to make the most of your 0% intro APR period
A 0% intro APR window can save you a lot, but only if you use it wisely. I like to map out a payoff plan based on how long the intro period lasts, so I'm not scrambling when the regular rate kicks in.
If I'm using the card for a balance transfer, I try to avoid putting new purchases on it -- it just complicates things. And do your best to not miss a payment. One slip could mean losing the intro rate altogether, and that's a fast track to unnecessary interest.
Bottom line: Lock in 0% interest until 2028
If you're looking for breathing room from high-interest charges, the longest 0% intro APR credit cards available right now are worth a serious look. One even stretches up to 24 months with no interest, which could take you into 2028.
A top pick this week is the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card -- it offers one of the longest intro APR periods out there, perfect if you want maximum time to pay off your balance interest-free.
Just remember, these offers can change at any time, so jumping on one now could save you a lot down the road. Ready to lock in 0% interest and take control of your finances? Check out our full list of the best 0% intro APR cards to explore more options.
FAQs
-
Once the intro period expires, the regular APR applies to any remaining balance, so it's best to pay off your balance before then to avoid interest charges.
-
A 0% intro APR on purchases means you won't pay interest on new purchases for a set period -- usually 12 to 24 months. This can be useful if you're planning a large expense and want time to pay it off without interest.
A 0% intro APR on balance transfers applies to debt you move over from another credit card. It gives you time to pay off that transferred balance interest-free -- but often includes a one-time balance transfer fee (typically 3%–5%).
Make sure to check whether the card offers 0% intro APR on purchases, balance transfers, or both, depending on your needs.
-
That depends. If you use a 0% intro APR offer for a balance transfer, a balance transfer fee will apply. But the best 0% intro APR cards have no annual fees and you won't be charged interest on any remaining balance until after the intro period ends.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Brooklyn Welch has positions in Visa. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase, Target, U.S. Bancorp, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.