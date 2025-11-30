Longest 0% Intro APR Credit Cards This Week, Nov. 30, 2025: No Interest for up to 2 Full Years

Want to stop interest well into 2027? These are the longest 0% intro APR offers available right now.

This week's best cards offer up to 24 months interest-free on purchases, balance transfers, or both. Some also throw in cash back, a welcome bonus, or no annual fee.

A 0% intro APR card gives you room to breathe. No interest means more time to catch up, manage big expenses, and actually move forward.

With credit card rates still sky-high, paying off debt can feel like running in place. Every payment chips away -- but interest keeps piling on.

Top credit cards with the longest 0% intro APR offers

This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.

0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

This card sets itself apart with an incredible 21-month 0% intro APR offer on qualifying balance transfers and no annual fee , making it a top pick for anyone looking for ample time to pay off credit card debt. Plus, you can choose from any available payment date. That way, you can set up automatic payments that are aligned with your paycheck.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.

Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening

Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

The main draw of this Discover card is the balance transfer offer, which is one of the best we've come across. Unlike many balance transfer cards, it combines that with cash back rewards. But the cash back program doesn't measure up to what other cards offer.

Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.

INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year! There's no minimum spending or maximum rewards.

2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

U.S. Bank Shield™ Visa® credit card is unavailable on Motley Fool Money. All information was collected independently and not reviewed for accuracy or provided by the credit card issuer. Some items may be out of date.

4% cash back on prepaid air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Center when you use your card.

For a limited time, get a special 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 24 billing cycles. After that the APR is variable, currently 17.74% - 28.74%.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

How to choose the best 0% intro APR credit card

Getting the most out of a 0% intro APR card starts with knowing how you'll use it. If you're planning a big purchase and want time to pay it off, look for a card with a long interest-free period on new purchases. If you're carrying debt on another card, focus on those with strong balance transfer offers instead.

The length of the intro period matters -- the longer it lasts, the more time you'll have to pay down your balance without interest. But be realistic: if you can't pay it off before the regular APR kicks in, that "interest-free" window could end up costing you.

Also be sure to check for any annual fees or hidden costs that could reduce your overall savings. And since these cards are usually geared toward people with good or excellent credit, it's smart to check your credit score before applying.

Who can benefit from a 0% intro APR offer?

A 0% intro APR card can be a helpful tool in several situations, including:

Big purchases you want to pay off gradually -- like: Moving expenses Home improvements Travel or vacation costs Wedding or event spending

you want to pay off gradually -- like: Debt consolidation if you're carrying high-interest balances and want a break from interest charges.

if you're carrying high-interest balances and want a break from interest charges. Monthly budget flexibility, even if you're not taking on new debt -- skipping interest for up to two years can help free up cash for other priorities.

If any of these apply to you, one of this week's long intro APR cards could be worth considering.

Make the most of your 0% intro APR period

To take full advantage of a 0% intro APR offer, start with a plan. Figure out how much you'll need to pay each month to clear your balance before the promo period ends -- that way, you won't get stuck with interest later.

If you're transferring a balance, it's usually best to avoid using the same card for new spending. Mixing charges can make it harder to keep track of what you owe. And most importantly, always pay on time -- one missed payment could end the intro rate early and trigger a much higher APR.

Bottom line: No interest for up to 2 full years

Some of this week's top credit cards offer 21 months of 0% intro APR -- and one stretches all the way to 24 months. That gives you up to two years of breathing room to pay off purchases or existing balances without interest. If you're ready to make a move, now's a smart time to take advantage of one of these long-lasting offers.

Our favorite 0% intro APR card this week is the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) -- it offers one of the longest intro APR periods out there, perfect if you want maximum time to pay off your balance interest-free.

Just remember, these offers are always subject to change, so jumping on one now could save you a lot down the road. Ready to lock in 0% interest and take control of your finances? Check out our full list of the best 0% intro APR cards available now.



