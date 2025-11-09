Longest 0% Intro APR Credit Cards This Week, Nov. 9, 2025: Take Control of Your Debt

Ready to take back control? These are the longest 0% intro APR offers available now -- with relief that lasts into 2027.

This week's top picks offer up to 24 months interest-free on purchases, balance transfers, or both. Many also include no annual fee, rewards, or even a sign-up bonus.

A 0% intro APR card gives you a way through. No interest means more time, less stress, and a real shot at paying down what you owe.

High-interest debt can feel like a wall you can't get past -- especially with rates over 20%.

Top credit cards with the longest 0% intro APR offers

This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

This is one of our favorite cards for balance transfers. It has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combo makes it one of the most generous balance transfer offers we’ve seen. But it doesn't have much ongoing value after the intro 0% APR period ends.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

This card sets itself apart with an incredible 21-month 0% intro APR offer on qualifying balance transfers and no annual fee , making it a top pick for anyone looking for ample time to pay off credit card debt. Plus, you can choose from any available payment date. That way, you can set up automatic payments that are aligned with your paycheck.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

The main draw of this Discover card is the balance transfer offer, which is one of the best we've come across. Unlike many balance transfer cards, it combines that with cash back rewards. But the cash back program doesn't measure up to what other cards offer.

Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

U.S. Bank Shield™ Visa® credit card is unavailable on Motley Fool Money. All information was collected independently and not reviewed for accuracy or provided by the credit card issuer. Some items may be out of date.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. 4% cash back on prepaid air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Center when you use your card.

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. For a limited time, get a special 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 24 billing cycles. After that the APR is variable, currently 17.74% - 28.74%.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

How a 0% intro APR card can save you big on interest

Paying off credit card debt can feel slow when interest is eating up most of your payment. With a 0% intro APR card, that changes. When you transfer your balance, you stop paying interest for a set period -- sometimes up to 24 months.

That means more of your money goes straight to the balance, helping you pay it down faster and save a lot on interest along the way.

Finding the right 0% intro APR card

Start by asking what you need the card for:

Big purchase? Choose one with a 0% intro APR on new purchases.

Choose one with a 0% intro APR on new purchases. Paying off debt? Look for a strong balance transfer offer.

Then, check the details:

How long is the intro period? The longer, the better -- as long as you can pay off the balance before interest kicks in.

The longer, the better -- as long as you can pay off the balance before interest kicks in. Are there fees? Watch for annual fees or balance transfer fees that could cut into your savings.

Watch for annual fees or balance transfer fees that could cut into your savings. What's your credit score? Most top offers go to those with good to excellent credit.

Find a card that matches your goal and gives you the best shot at saving money.

Is a 0% intro APR card the right option for you?

You don't have to be deep in debt to benefit. A 0% intro APR card can help in lots of situations. Maybe you're planning a big expense -- like a wedding, home project, or move -- and want to pay it off over time without interest. Or maybe you just want more flexibility in your monthly budget.

If you're dealing with high-interest debt, this kind of card can give you a break and help you catch up. Either way, these offers can make a big difference -- and one of this week's top picks might be the right fit.

Bottom line: Pay no interest for up to 2 full years

Some cards this week offer 0% intro APR for 15-21 months -- and one goes as long as 24 months. That's two full years to tackle debt or cover big purchases without paying a cent in interest.

Our favorite 0% intro APR card this week is the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) -- it offers one of the longest intro APR periods out there, perfect if you want maximum time to pay off your balance interest-free.

But these offers won't stick around forever. If you're thinking about applying, now's a great time to jump in. Ready to find your match? Check out our full list of the best 0% intro APR cards available now.



