Longest 0% Intro APR Credit Cards This Week, Oct. 12, 2025: Breathe Easier With No Interest Until 2027
Still paying 20% or more in credit card interest? Even a small balance can grow fast -- and the stress grows with it.
A 0% intro APR card gives you a break. No interest means more time to pay off debt, handle big costs, or just catch your breath.
This week's top offers include up to 24 months with no interest on purchases, balance transfers, or both. Some also come with perks like no annual fee, cash back, or a welcome bonus.
Need a reset? These are the longest 0% intro APR deals available now -- with no interest until 2027.
Top credit cards with the longest 0% intro APR offers
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR on purchases for 21 months from account opening
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
16.99%, 23.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (16.99%, 23.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
-
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 16.99%, 23.49%, or 28.74% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.99% - 27.74% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This card sets itself apart with an incredible 21-month 0% intro APR offer on qualifying balance transfers and no annual fee, making it a top pick for anyone looking for ample time to pay off credit card debt. Plus, you can choose from any available payment date. That way, you can set up automatic payments that are aligned with your paycheck.Read Full Review
-
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
- High balance transfer fee
-
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.99% - 27.74%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is a balance transfer fee of either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
- With Citi Entertainment®, get special access to purchase tickets to thousands of events, including concerts, sporting events, dining experiences and more.
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don’t come with a yearly charge.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.99% - 28.74% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This is one of our favorite cards for balance transfers. It has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combo makes it one of the most generous balance transfer offers we’ve seen. But it doesn't have much ongoing value after the intro 0% APR period ends.Read Full Review
-
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- No late fees
- No penalty APR
- Choose your own payment date
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 17.99% - 28.74%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- Stay protected with Citi® Quick Lock
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 6 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months
Regular APR
17.99% - 26.99% Variable APR
Rewards 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically
1% - 2% Cashback
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.
Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
-
The main draw of this Discover card is the balance transfer offer, which is one of the best we've come across. Unlike many balance transfer cards, it combines that with cash back rewards. But the cash back program doesn't measure up to what other cards offer.
-
- Welcome bonus offer
- Gas and restaurants rewards
- 0% intro APR
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fee
- Low cash back rates
-
- INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.
- Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically. Plus earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- Get a 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers. Then 17.99% to 26.99% Standard Variable APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
- Redeem cash back for any amount
- No annual fee.
- Terms and conditions apply.
U.S. Bank Shield™ Visa® credit card
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR For a limited time, get a special 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 24 billing cycles. After that the APR is variable, currently 17.74% - 28.74%.
Purchases: 0%, 24 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: 0%, 24 billing cycles
Regular APR
17.74% - 28.74% (Variable)
Rewards 4% cash back on prepaid air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Center when you use your card.
4% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
-
-
- For a limited time, get a special 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 24 billing cycles. After that the APR is variable, currently 17.74% - 28.74%.
- Enjoy great benefits with no annual fee.
- 4% cash back on prepaid air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Center when you use your card.
- Earn a $20 annual statement credit for 11 consecutive months of purchases.
- Get an opportunity to set up a 3-month $0 ExtendPay Plan offer each calendar year after the new account 0% introductory purchase APR offer has expired.
- Get up to $600 reimbursed if your cell phone is stolen or damaged when you pay your monthly cellular bill with your card.
- Stay aware of your credit score to help keep your finances safe. Enroll in the mobile app and online banking to view your score at anytime.
- Get your cash back directly deposited into your U.S. Bank checking or savings account, as a statement credit, a rewards card and more.
How to pick the best 0% intro APR card
Start with your goal:
- Buying something big soon? Pick a card with a long 0% intro APR on new purchases.
- Paying off old debt? Go for a card with a strong balance transfer offer.
The length of the promo period matters. A 21- to 24-month window gives you time to chip away at your balance without interest. But it only works if you can pay it off before the regular APR kicks in -- otherwise, the savings can vanish fast.
Also keep an eye out for:
- Annual fees or sneaky charges that cut into your savings
- Credit score requirements -- most of the best offers are for people with good to excellent credit
Is a 0% intro APR card the right solution for you?
You don't need to be in a debt crisis to benefit. These cards can help in more ways than you'd think. You might want one if you're:
- Planning a big purchase you want to pay off over time, like:
- Moving expenses
- A vacation or honeymoon
- Home repairs or upgrades
- Wedding costs
- Rolling over high-interest debt and want a break from the extra charges
- Simply looking to free up cash in your budget for the next year or two
If any of that sounds familiar, this week's top intro APR offers could be a smart move.
Tips to make the most of your 0% intro APR window
A long 0% intro APR period can save you hundreds -- but only if you stay organized. Here's how to make it count:
- Make a plan. Break your balance into monthly payments so you're paid off before the promo ends.
- Keep new spending off the card if you used it for a balance transfer -- it'll be easier to manage.
- Don't miss payments. One late payment could wipe out the 0% intro offer and send your rate soaring.
Bottom line: Pay no interest into 2027
This week's best intro APR cards give you between 15 and 24 months with no interest -- enough time to get ahead of big expenses or wipe out lingering debt.
A top pick this week is the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) -- it offers one of the longest intro APR periods out there, perfect if you want maximum time to pay off your balance interest-free.
Offers like these don't last forever, though. If you're thinking about applying, now's a good time to lock in one of the longest 0% intro APR deals available. Check out our full list of the best 0% intro APR cards to explore more options.
FAQs
-
Once the intro period expires, the regular APR applies to any remaining balance, so it's best to pay off your balance before then to avoid interest charges.
-
A 0% intro APR on purchases means you won't pay interest on new purchases for a set period -- usually 12 to 24 months. This can be useful if you're planning a large expense and want time to pay it off without interest.
A 0% intro APR on balance transfers applies to debt you move over from another credit card. It gives you time to pay off that transferred balance interest-free -- but often includes a one-time balance transfer fee (typically 3%–5%).
Make sure to check whether the card offers 0% intro APR on purchases, balance transfers, or both, depending on your needs.
-
That depends. If you use a 0% intro APR offer for a balance transfer, a balance transfer fee (usually 3%-5% of the amount transferred) will apply. But the best 0% intro APR cards have no annual fees and you won't be charged interest on any remaining balance until after the intro period ends.
