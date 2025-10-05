Longest 0% Intro APR Credit Cards This Week, Oct. 5, 2025: Regain Control of Your Debt With No Interest Until 2027

Want to enjoy interest-free breathing room well into 2027? These are the longest 0% intro APR credit card deals available right now.

This week's top picks offer up to 24 months with no interest on purchases, balance transfers, or both. You'll also find extras like no annual fee, cash back, or even a welcome bonus to help you save more along the way.

That's where a 0% intro APR card comes in. It gives you a break from interest, so you can focus on what matters: knocking out debt, covering a big expense, or simply breathing easier.

Paying more than 20% interest on a credit card? Even a small balance can snowball -- fast. It's stressful, and it can feel like there's no way out.

Top credit cards with the longest 0% intro APR offers

This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (16.99%, 23.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

This card sets itself apart with an incredible 21-month 0% intro APR offer on qualifying balance transfers and no annual fee , making it a top pick for anyone looking for ample time to pay off credit card debt. Plus, you can choose from any available payment date. That way, you can set up automatic payments that are aligned with your paycheck.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

This is one of our favorite cards for balance transfers. It has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combo makes it one of the most generous balance transfer offers we’ve seen. But it doesn't have much ongoing value after the intro 0% APR period ends.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

The main draw of this Discover card is the balance transfer offer, which is one of the best we've come across. Unlike many balance transfer cards, it combines that with cash back rewards. But the cash back program doesn't measure up to what other cards offer.

Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

U.S. Bank Shield™ Visa® credit card is unavailable on Motley Fool Money. All information was collected independently and not reviewed for accuracy or provided by the credit card issuer. Some items may be out of date.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. 4% cash back on prepaid air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Center when you use your card.

Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. For a limited time, get a special 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 24 billing cycles. After that the APR is variable, currently 17.74% - 28.74%.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Picking the right card starts with one question

What's your goal?

Big purchase coming up? Look for a card with a long 0% intro APR on new purchases.

Look for a card with a long 0% intro APR on new purchases. Carrying high-interest debt? Choose a card with a solid balance transfer offer.

Once you know your plan, check how long the 0% intro period lasts. Some cards give you 15 months. Others stretch to 21 or even 24 -- giving you nearly two years of breathing room. But it only helps if you can pay off the balance in time. Once the regular APR kicks in, the cost can rise fast.

Don't forget to:

Scan for fees -- like annual charges or balance transfer fees

-- like annual charges or balance transfer fees Know your credit -- the best offers usually go to those with good or excellent scores

Who can benefit from these cards?

You don't have to be deep in debt to make a 0% intro APR card work for you. These offers can help if you're:

Planning a large expense you'd rather pay off gradually -- like Moving costs A vacation Home upgrades A wedding

Consolidating credit card debt and want to press pause on interest

Just looking to free up room in your budget without adding extra cost

If any of that sounds like your situation, one of this week's longest 0% intro APR cards might be the right fit.

How to use a 0% intro APR period wisely

These intro offers can save you hundreds -- but only if you stay on top of them. Here's how:

Do the math. Take your total balance and divide it by the number of months in the promo window. That's your monthly target to be paid off before interest kicks in.

Take your total balance and divide it by the number of months in the promo window. That's your monthly target to be paid off before interest kicks in. Skip new charges if you used the card for a balance transfer. It keeps things clean and easy to manage.

if you used the card for a balance transfer. It keeps things clean and easy to manage. Pay on time -- every time. One late payment could cancel the intro offer and trigger a much higher rate.

Bottom line: Your interest-free window is open

The best 0% intro APR cards available this week give you 15 to 24 months of interest-free time -- enough to take control of your debt or pay off big purchases at your own pace.

Our favorite 0% intro APR card this week is the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) -- it offers one of the longest intro APR periods out there, perfect if you want maximum time to pay off your balance interest-free.

But these offers don't last forever. If you're thinking about applying, now's a smart time to grab one while it's still available. Check out our full list of the best 0% intro APR cards for more options.



