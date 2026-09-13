Longest 0% Intro APR Credit Cards This Week, Sept. 13, 2026: Up to 21 Months to Get Ahead of Debt
Think about what's possible without interest eating your progress. Most credit cards charge interest rates above 20%, which means your payments barely touch what you owe -- fees grab the lion's share.
A 0% intro APR card flips that around. This week's longest offers give you up to 21 months with zero interest on purchases, balance transfers, or both. Nearly two full years where your money goes straight to your debt instead of interest.
That's the breathing room you need to actually move forward, interest-free intro 2028.
Top credit cards with the longest 0% intro APR offers this week
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
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This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
- Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply. A 5% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
14.99% - 25.99% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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No rewards program, no welcome bonus -- and that's exactly the point. The BankAmericard® Credit Card is built for one thing: giving you the longest possible runway to pay down debt interest-free. At 21 billing cycles of 0% intro APR for both purchases and balance transfers made within the first 60 days (a 14.99% - 25.99% variable APR applies after), it's one of the longest intro periods out there. No annual fee means nothing eating into your savings while you chip away at what you owe. If you want rewards, look elsewhere. If you want time, this is a great option.Read Full Review
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- No annual fee
- No penalty APR
- Great 0% intro APR offer
- No rewards
- Balance transfer fee
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- 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply. A 5% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- No annual fee.
- No penalty APR. Paying late won't automatically raise your interest rate (APR). Other account pricing and terms apply.
- This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
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= Fair
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= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 18 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 28.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This is one of our favorite cards for managing debt or upcoming expenses. It offers 0% intro APR for 18 months on both balance transfers and purchases, plus a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combination gives you meaningful flexibility to pay down debt or spread out costs without interest. Just note that it doesn’t offer rewards once the intro period ends.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- No late fees
- No penalty APR
- Choose your own payment date
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers and purchases for 18 months from date of account opening. After that, the variable APR will be 17.49% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever
- $0 liability on unauthorized charges.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
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The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
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- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
How to pick a 0% intro APR card that actually helps
First, be clear on what you need the card for.
- New spending? Look for 0% APR on purchases.
- Existing debt? A balance transfer offer will matter more.
Then check how long the intro period lasts. More months means more flexibility -- but only if you can pay off the balance before the regular APR kicks in. It's also smart to watch for annual fees or other costs, and to know where your credit score stands. Most of the best offers are aimed at good to excellent credit.
When a 0% intro APR card makes sense
These cards aren't just for emergencies. They can be useful if you're:
- Paying off high-interest credit card debt
- Spreading out a big purchase like travel, a move, or home repairs
- Looking for short-term budget relief without interest piling up
If any of that sounds familiar, a long intro APR card could be a solid fit.
How to get the most out of the interest-free window
A 0% intro APR offer works best with a plan. Break your balance into monthly payments so you're on track to pay it off before the promo ends.
If you're transferring a balance, avoid mixing in new purchases -- it keeps things simpler. And always pay on time. One missed payment can end the intro deal early.
Ready to get ahead of debt?
This week's top 0% intro APR cards offer as much as 21 months with no interest -- enough time to make serious progress on debt or handle a big expense without extra cost.
One strong option right now is the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees), which features one of the longest intro APR periods available on balance transfers and purchases. If maximum breathing room is your goal, it's worth a close look.
Just keep in mind: offers can change at any time. If you're ready to act, explore our full list of the best 0% intro APR credit cards and find the one that fits your plans for 2026.
|Offer
|Our Rating
|Welcome Offer
|Rewards Program
|APR
|Our Rating
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Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Best for long 0% intro APR
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Intro: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular: 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
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Best for long 0% intro APR
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Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
= Good
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= Poor
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Intro:
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular: 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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BankAmericard® credit card
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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Intro: 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply. A 5% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular: 14.99% - 25.99% (Variable)
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
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Citi Simplicity® Card
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
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Best for balance transfers
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Intro:
Purchases: 0%, 18 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular: 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable)
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for balance transfers
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Chase Freedom Unlimited®
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4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
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Best for cash back
|Earn $200 cash back Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
|1.5% - 5% cash back Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
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Intro: 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular: 18.24% - 27.74% Variable
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4.80/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for cash back
FAQs
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Most 0% intro APR offers range from 12 to 21 months. The longer the period, the more time you have to pay down your balance without interest piling on.
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Applying for a new card triggers a hard inquiry, which can temporarily lower your score by a few points. However, if you use the card responsibly and pay down debt, your score can actually improve over time.
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Most balance transfer cards charge a fee of 3% to 5% of the amount you transfer. Even with the fee, you'll typically save a lot more by avoiding months of 20%+ interest on your original card.
Our Research Expert
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