Longest 0% Intro APR Credit Cards This Week, Sept. 28, 2025: Skip Interest Into 2027
When your credit card is charging over 20% interest, even a small balance can spiral fast. It's frustrating, overwhelming -- and feels like you're just spinning your wheels.
A 0% intro APR card can help you press pause. With no interest for up to two years, you get the breathing room to pay down debt, cover a big expense, or finally catch up.
This week's top cards offer up to 24 months interest-free on purchases, balance transfers, or both. Many also come with extras like no annual fee, cash back, or a welcome bonus to stretch your savings even further.
Ready to take control and skip interest into 2027? Here are the longest 0% intro APR offers available now.
Top credit cards with the longest 0% intro APR offers
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR on purchases for 21 months from account opening
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
16.99%, 23.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (16.99%, 23.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
-
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 16.99%, 23.49%, or 28.74% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.99% - 27.74% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This card sets itself apart with an incredible 21-month 0% intro APR offer on qualifying balance transfers and no annual fee, making it a top pick for anyone looking for ample time to pay off credit card debt. Plus, you can choose from any available payment date. That way, you can set up automatic payments that are aligned with your paycheck.Read Full Review
-
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
- High balance transfer fee
-
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.99% - 27.74%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is a balance transfer fee of either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
- With Citi Entertainment®, get special access to purchase tickets to thousands of events, including concerts, sporting events, dining experiences and more.
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don’t come with a yearly charge.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.99% - 27.99% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
2% cash back
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
$200
-
This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.Read Full Review
-
- High cash back
- 0% intro APR balance transfer offer
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- Foreign transaction fee
- No 0% intro APR on purchases
-
- Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
- Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 17.99% - 27.99%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
- If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 6 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR
Rewards 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically
1% - 2% Cashback
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.
Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
-
The main draw of this Discover card is the balance transfer offer, which is one of the best we've come across. Unlike many balance transfer cards, it combines that with cash back rewards. But the cash back program doesn't measure up to what other cards offer.
-
- Welcome bonus offer
- Gas and restaurants rewards
- 0% intro APR
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fee
- Low cash back rates
-
- INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.
- Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically. Plus earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- Get a 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers. Then 18.24% to 27.24% Standard Variable APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
- Redeem cash back for any amount
- No annual fee.
- Terms and conditions apply.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.99% - 28.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
-
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
-
- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can choose to receive a statement credit or direct deposit into most U.S. checking and savings accounts. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.99% - 28.49%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
U.S. Bank Shield™ Visa® credit card
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR For a limited time, get a special 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 24 billing cycles. After that the APR is variable, currently 17.74% - 28.74%.
Purchases: 0%, 24 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: 0%, 24 billing cycles
Regular APR
17.74% - 28.74% (Variable)
Rewards 4% cash back on prepaid air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Center when you use your card.
4% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
-
-
- For a limited time, get a special 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 24 billing cycles. After that the APR is variable, currently 17.74% - 28.74%.
- Enjoy great benefits with no annual fee.
- 4% cash back on prepaid air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Center when you use your card.
- Earn a $20 annual statement credit for 11 consecutive months of purchases.
- Get an opportunity to set up a 3-month $0 ExtendPay Plan offer each calendar year after the new account 0% introductory purchase APR offer has expired.
- Get up to $600 reimbursed if your cell phone is stolen or damaged when you pay your monthly cellular bill with your card.
- Stay aware of your credit score to help keep your finances safe. Enroll in the mobile app and online banking to view your score at anytime.
- Get your cash back directly deposited into your U.S. Bank checking or savings account, as a statement credit, a rewards card and more.
How to pick the right 0% intro APR card
Before you apply, think about what you're using the card for:
- Big purchase coming up? Look for a card with a long 0% intro APR on new purchases.
- Trying to pay down existing debt? Go for one with a strong balance transfer offer.
The length of the promo period is key. A 21- to 24-month intro APR can give you serious breathing room -- but only if you pay off the balance in full before the regular rate kicks in. Otherwise, the interest you were trying to avoid can catch up fast.
A couple other things to check:
- Annual fees or surprise costs that could eat into your savings
- Credit score requirements -- most of these offers are geared toward people with good to excellent credit
Is a 0% intro APR card right for you?
These cards can be a smart move in more situations than you might think. You could benefit if you're:
- Making a large purchase you want to spread out, like:
- Moving expenses
- Home improvements
- A major trip or vacation
- Wedding or event costs
- Consolidating high-interest debt to save money while you pay it down
- Looking for more room in your budget, even if you don't have existing debt
If any of that sounds like your situation, one of this week's longest 0% intro APR offers could be just what you need.
How to make the most of a 0% intro APR offer
A 0% intro APR period is a great tool -- but only if you manage it well. Here's how to get the most from it:
- Create a payoff plan. Divide your balance by the number of months in the intro period so you're paid off before interest kicks in.
- Avoid new charges if you're using the card for a balance transfer -- it'll make it easier to stay on track.
- Never miss a payment. Just one late payment could end your promo period early and trigger a much higher APR.
Bottom line: You could pay no interest until 2027
This week's best 0% intro APR cards offer between 15 and 24 months of interest-free time -- giving you the chance to pay off purchases or balance transfers through 2026, or even well into 2027. If you're looking to get ahead financially, this could be one of the smartest tools available right now.
Our favorite 0% intro APR card this week is the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) -- it offers one of the longest intro APR periods out there, perfect if you want maximum time to pay off your balance interest-free.
Just remember, these offers can change at any time, so securing one now could save you a lot down the road. Ready to lock in 0% interest and take control of your finances? Check out our full list of the best 0% intro APR cards available now.
FAQs
-
Once the intro period expires, the regular APR applies to any remaining balance, so it's best to pay off your balance before then to avoid interest charges.
-
That depends. If you use a 0% intro APR offer for a balance transfer, a balance transfer fee will apply. But the best 0% intro APR cards have no annual fees and you won't be charged interest on any remaining balance until after the intro period ends.
-
Right now, some cards offer up to 24 months of 0% intro APR, allowing you to pay off balances without interest for as long as two years.
Our Research Expert