Looking for a $50K+ Credit Limit? Check Out These 3 Cards
Right now my personal highest limit credit card is my new Prime Visa (see rates and fees), with a $50,000 limit.
Truth be told, I'll never spend anywhere near enough to reach that limit (unless Amazon adds investment properties to Prime Day). But it's still pretty wild to see.
If you've got a strong income and excellent credit, this kind of limit might be within reach. Here are three cards that can unlock major spending power.
1. Prime Visa
We'll start off with the newest card in my wallet. This one honestly shocked me when I saw the $50,000 credit limit was approved. But I guess it makes sense for a card like this to stretch that high, especially for folks who buy a lot on Amazon for their business or side hustles.
The Prime Visa has no annual fee (though you'll need a Prime membership), and it's super practical if you're already spending on Amazon. You earn an unlimited 5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership.
You might not see a $50,000 limit right out of the gate, but if you've got excellent credit and strong income, this card has way more credit power than you might expect.
Current welcome offer: Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members.
For any Prime member, this card is a great choice regardless of your spending levels. It's like getting a cash back discount on everything you buy, with a $0 annual fee!
Good/Excellent (670-850)
2. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
This is the card I recommend most often for travel rewards. I started with a $10,000 limit on mine way back when, and over the years it climbed to $23,500.
Other users online report limits of $50,000 or more on this card, usually getting there by requesting increases over time, or consolidating credit lines with other Chase cards.
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) has a $95 annual fee, and earns Chase points that can be redeemed for travel, cash back, gift cards and more.
Current welcome offer: Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
If you're looking to earn travel rewards and build up a higher credit limit over time, it's a great choice!
Good/Excellent (670-850)
3. The Platinum Card® from American Express
Unlike traditional cards, the Amex Platinum Card doesn't give you a set credit line. Your purchasing power flexes with your payment history, income, and spending patterns.
Translation: you could have five-figure room to swipe, and you can even check your available spend in the app before making a big move.
The Amex Platinum Card carries a $895 annual fee (see rates and fees). But, it packs in huge annual benefits, including VIP travel perks and lifestyle credits. Think airport lounge access, hundreds of dollars in airline and hotel credits, and bonus rewards on flights and prepaid hotels. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.
Current welcome offer: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
It's not unusual to see cardholders put massive purchases on this card, but the real value comes from the premium lifestyle benefits Amex has stacked onto it. If you travel often (or just want unmatched flexibility) this card is a top choice.
Good/Excellent
Big limits, bigger responsibility
Getting to a $50,000 limit isn't some unicorn dream. I'm living proof with my Prime Visa.
Just remember, the goal isn't to flex with a giant limit -- it's to use that purchasing power responsibly while squeezing every drop of value from the perks.
