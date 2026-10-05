Low Intro APR for 15 Months and an Easy $200 Bonus With the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Credit Card
Gas is wrecking my budget this fall. My kid just joined a soccer team, which means practice twice a week, weekend games, and a lot of extra miles on our minivan. Living in Los Angeles doesn't help, because California pump prices are among the highest in the country.
A gas crunch like this one is exactly when a card like the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card starts making sense.
It lets you earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice, and for a heavy-driving fall, gas is the obvious call.
Earn up to 6% cash back on a category you choose
The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card lets you tailor the rewards program to fit how you spend.
You earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. After the first year, the rate drops to 3%.
Here's the part I love: you can switch your custom category every month. My spending isn't the same all year. Around the holidays we host family and eat out more. Come summer, it's road trips and camping, so gas goes right back on top.
The category options are:
- Gas and EV charging stations
- Online shopping, including cable, streaming, and phone plans
- Dining
- Travel
- Drug stores and pharmacies
- Home improvement and furnishings
You’ll also automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.74% - 27.74% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
17.74% - 27.74% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
1% - 6% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
$200 cash back
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This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America BofA Rewards™ member, this card will be even more valuable for you.Read Full Review
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- Competitive welcome bonus
- Bonus cash back in a category of your choice
- No annual fee
- Great intro & transfer APR offer
- Relationship rewards bonus
- Foreign transaction fee
- Limit on bonus cash back
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- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
- Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
- Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
- No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Turn daily purchases into everyday wins. Simply use your Customized Cash Rewards credit card for the things you already buy - from gifts to groceries - BofA Rewards™ members earn more cash back.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.74% - 27.74% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
The $200 welcome offer is easy to earn
You earn a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
For a family doing weekly soccer runs and normal grocery trips, that's a low bar to clear. In fact, my wife is planning a Costco run this weekend, so there goes $600 in one trip. IYKYK.
And since there's no annual fee for this card, you keep every dollar of the bonus and rewards you earn.
An intro APR buys you breathing room for 15 billing cycles
The card also comes with 0% intro APR for 15 billing cycles on purchases, plus balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the intro period, a 17.74% - 27.74% (Variable) APR applies.
That's over a year to spread out a big hit without interest piling on.
This is perfect timing for the holidays. Instead of taking all your shopping expenses on the chin at once, you get room to breathe and pay it down on your own timeline. And if you're carrying a balance elsewhere, move it over and chip away interest-free. There's a balance transfer fee of 3% for 60 days from account opening, then 5%, which beats months of interest.
I'll be honest, though: 15 billing cycles isn't the longest offer out there. If killing existing credit card debt is your main goal, compare the best balance transfer cards and grab a longer intro APR runway.
Who the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards card is best for
This card won our Best Credit Card for Gas award in 2026. It's a strong fit if you drive a lot, want flexibility, and like cash back with no annual fee.
It also rewards anyone with predictable spending who's willing to reset their category each month to earn the top rate.
And if you already bank with Bank of America, the BofA Rewards™ program adds at least a 10% bonus on top of what you earn, which stretches rewards even further.
The main catch is the spending cap. Those 6% and 2% categories share a combined $2,500 spending limit each quarter (about $834 a month average). Past that, everything earns 1%.
For most households that's plenty, but heavy spenders will bump into the limit. It also charges a foreign transaction fee, so it's not the card to go gallivanting through Europe with.
If you'd rather not track categories at all, a flat-rate rewards card that pays the same on everything might suit you better.
Read our full Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card review to learn more and apply.
FAQs
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You'll generally need good to excellent credit, roughly a 670 to 850 FICO® Score, to qualify. Bank of America doesn't publish a hard cutoff, and it also weighs your income and existing debt. If your score sits in that range, your odds are solid.
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You can redeem your cash back as a statement credit or as a deposit into an eligible Bank of America checking or savings account. There's no minimum to redeem, and your rewards don't expire as long as the account stays open.
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Yes, it's worth it if you spend heavily in one shifting category and want cash back without an annual fee. The monthly-switchable category is the biggest selling point. If you'd rather earn a flat rate on everything, a simpler card may pay you more.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresBank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.