Gas is wrecking my budget this fall. My kid just joined a soccer team, which means practice twice a week, weekend games, and a lot of extra miles on our minivan. Living in Los Angeles doesn't help, because California pump prices are among the highest in the country.

A gas crunch like this one is exactly when a card like the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card starts making sense.

It lets you earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice, and for a heavy-driving fall, gas is the obvious call.

Earn up to 6% cash back on a category you choose

The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card lets you tailor the rewards program to fit how you spend.

You earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. After the first year, the rate drops to 3%.

Here's the part I love: you can switch your custom category every month. My spending isn't the same all year. Around the holidays we host family and eat out more. Come summer, it's road trips and camping, so gas goes right back on top.

The category options are:

Gas and EV charging stations

Online shopping, including cable, streaming, and phone plans

Dining

Travel

Drug stores and pharmacies

Home improvement and furnishings

You’ll also automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.