Meet Chase Slate®: 21 Months of 0% Intro APR, $0 Annual Fee
If you're carrying credit card debt, interest charges can feel like quicksand. A $5,000 balance at 25% APR racks up over $1,000 in interest in just one year. That's money you could be using to get ahead -- not stay stuck.
That's why the new Chase Slate® card (see rates and fees) is such a big deal. It offers one of the longest 0% intro APR windows on the market -- on both purchases and balance transfers.
And there's no annual fee, so your entire focus stays on paying down what you owe.
Why this intro APR offer matters
The Chase Slate® card is designed for one thing: giving you time.
It offers 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months, then a 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR thereafter.
That's a massive window of opportunity to "press pause" on interest. During that nearly-two year window, all your monthly payments go towards your owed balance, not interest.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
A balance transfer could save you $1,500 in interest
It's wild looking at the math and seeing how much a 0% intro APR card can save you. Here's a hypothetical scenario.
Let's say you're carrying $5,000 in credit card debt on a card charging 25% APR. If you're making $250 regular monthly payments, you'd end up paying about $1,535 in interest and be debt-free after 27 months.
Now let's see what happens if you move that debt to Chase Slate®:
- You'd still make the same $250 per month payments
- You'd pay $0 in interest
- The balance would be fully paid off in 21 months (6 months earlier)
Note that a balance transfer fee applies: Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Even after the balance transfer fee ($250), you'd come out $1,285 ahead -- plus you'd be debt-free faster.
Other perks worth knowing about
The Chase Slate® card is fairly basic -- built specifically for avoiding interest It doesn't earn any travel rewards or cash back like typical rewards credit cards.
Here's a quick overview of perks:
- $0 annual fee
- Purchase protection: Covers eligible items against damage or theft for 120 days (up to $500 per item)
- Extended warranty: Adds 12 months to manufacturer warranties of 3 years or less
- Zero liability protection: You're not responsible for unauthorized charges
- Chase Credit Journey®: Free access to your credit score and personalized tips
These features don't get a lot of headlines -- but it goes to show how Chase looks after its cardholders with strong protections.
Who this card is perfect for
This card works really well in a few specific scenarios. It's best for people who:
- Have existing credit card debt with another issuer (you can't transfer Chase-to-Chase balances)
- Need extra-long breathing room to pay off a big upcoming purchase
- Want to refinance credit card debt without juggling short 0% windows or annual fees
- Are motivated to pay off debt before the intro APR ends
If you're ready to stop letting interest work against you, this card could be one of the smartest tools in your wallet.
Read our full Chase Slate® review here to learn more and apply.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.