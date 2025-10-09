Missed Prime Day? You Can Still Get $150 Instantly With This Amazon Credit Card
If Prime Day flew by and you didn't snag every deal you wanted, don't worry -- the best one might still be up for grabs.
Right now, Amazon Prime members can still score a $150 Amazon Gift Card just for getting approved for the Prime Visa (see rates and fees). No spending required, and the reward hits your account instantly.
This card continues to deliver value every single time you shop. Here's how.
Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card
This is one of the easiest wins for Amazon shoppers.
If you're already a Prime member, just apply for the Prime Visa. If approved, $150 in Amazon credit gets dropped into your account immediately.
You don't have to spend anything or wait weeks to earn it. It's an instant credit you can use right away.
The Prime Visa has a $0 annual fee. And since you're already paying for Prime membership, it just makes sense to unlock extra rewards every time you use it.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare), and unlimited 1% back on all other purchases
1% - 5% back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card
If you have an Amazon Prime account, do we have the card for you! This one is part of Chase's lineup, and earns a whopping 5% cash back on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases. Best of all, that cash back is available to you as soon as the next day -- so if you make frequent Amazon purchases and have a Prime membership, you'll easily save.Read Full Review
- Big Amazon.com and Whole Foods rewards
- Instant Amazon gift card
- No annual fee
- Consumer and travel protections
- No 0% intro APR offer
- Requires Prime membership
- Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
- Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership
- Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- Earn unlimited 1% back on all other purchases
- No annual credit card fee
- No more waiting. Redeem daily rewards at Amazon.com as soon as the next day
Ongoing 5% cash rewards on Amazon orders
The Prime Visa is one of my favorite cash back credit cards, especially if you're an Amazon or Whole Foods shopper.
Here are the rewards categories and rates:
- 5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- 1% cash rewards on all other purchases
Whether you're reordering dog food or picking up holiday gifts, you'll slowly rack up rewards for all your shopping.
Redeeming is super easy, too. You can get cash back, statement credits, or apply your rewards directly to your next Amazon checkout.
This card pulls its weight all year
The Prime Visa is a keeper -- no matter your spending level.
Whether you use it as a primary card for everything, or only set it as your default payment method for Amazon purchases, the rewards are still worth it.
Personally, I earn enough each year to fully offset my Prime membership -- and then some.
Here's how rewards could stack up throughout the year based on typical spending:
|Category
|Annual Spend
|Cash Back
|Amazon purchases
|$3,600
|$180
|Chase Travel
|$2,000
|$100
|Gas & restaurants
|$2,000
|$40
|Everything else
|$20,000
|$200
|Total
|--
|$520
Now add the $150 Amazon Gift Card you get instantly at approval, and your total year-one value jumps to $670 -- from a card with no annual fee.
Who this card is great for
If you're a Prime member who shops Amazon even semi-regularly, this card makes a lot of sense.
You don't need to change your spending habits or chase rotating categories. And there's no complicated rewards system to learn.
Even for low spenders the Prime Visa card can be worthwhile. Since there's no annual fee, even earning an extra $50 throughout the year is worth it.
And if you're already shopping on Amazon anyway, you might as well get rewarded for it.
Compare all the best rewards credit cards and find the right fit for your wallet.
