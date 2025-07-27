Missed Prime Day? You Can Still Get $150 Instantly With This Amazon Credit Card
If you missed out on the wild Prime Day deals (RIP to that air fryer lightning deal), don't worry -- you haven't missed everything. One of the best offers tied to Amazon is still going strong for Prime members: Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly when approved for the Prime Visa (see rates and fees).
And you don't even have to buy anything to get it! Seriously. Get approved for the card and the $150 gift card hits your Amazon account right away.
I even got it myself a couple weeks ago.
Here are all the details.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare), and unlimited 1% back on all other purchases
1% - 5% back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card
If you have an Amazon Prime account, do we have the card for you! This one is part of Chase's lineup, and earns a whopping 5% cash back on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases. Best of all, that cash back is available to you as soon as the next day -- so if you make frequent Amazon purchases and have a Prime membership, you'll easily save.
- Big Amazon.com and Whole Foods rewards
- Instant Amazon gift card
- No annual fee
- Consumer and travel protections
- No 0% intro APR offer
- Requires Prime membership
- Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
- Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership
- Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- Earn unlimited 1% back on all other purchases
- No annual credit card fee
- No more waiting. Redeem daily rewards at Amazon.com as soon as the next day
- Member FDIC
How the $150 bonus works
I'm all about easy welcome offers (especially with no annual fee cards!). Here's how this one works:
- Offer: $150 Amazon gift card added to your account instantly upon approval
- Who's eligible: Amazon Prime members with open accounts
- Minimum spend required: None
- Annual fee: $0 (as long as you're a Prime member)
- Card issuer: Chase
If you're already an Amazon lover and planning to buy literally anything from them in the next few weeks, this is easy money.
Claim your $150 Amazon gift card -- Apply for the Prime Visa here and get an approval decision within 15 seconds.
Ongoing rewards that go beyond
Yes, the $150 bonus is nice. But this card has real staying power, especially if you spend a good chunk of change at Amazon, Whole Foods, or on travel!
Here's how the cash back stacks up for Prime members:
- 5% cash rewards at cash rewards
- 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- 1% cash rewards on all other purchases
Looking back at my past spending, I spent around $3,500 on Amazon last year (I had some bigger baby-related purchases in 2024), another $4,000 on travel, and about $1,000 at restaurants and gas stations.
With the Prime Visa, that could've earned me:
- $175 back from Amazon/Whole Foods
- $200 back from travel bookings
- $20 back from dining and gas
That's $395 in cash back. Add in a $150 gift card for the welcome offer, I'd be looking at $545 in total value -- from a card with no annual fee. Pretty nice.
Who this card is perfect for
This isn't one of those luxury cards that promises airport lounges and first-class upgrades. It's more of a down-to-earth rewards machine.
It's great for Prime members who shop Amazon regularly, and people who travel occasionally and want simple, no-hassle cash back rewards.
Ready to check it out? Apply and get approved for the Prime Visa and look out for that instant $150 gift card hitting your account.
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. Motley Fool Money does not cover all offers on the market.
