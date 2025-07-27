Missed Prime Day? You Can Still Get $150 Instantly With This Amazon Credit Card

If you missed out on the wild Prime Day deals (RIP to that air fryer lightning deal), don't worry -- you haven't missed everything. One of the best offers tied to Amazon is still going strong for Prime members: Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly when approved for the Prime Visa (see rates and fees).

And you don't even have to buy anything to get it! Seriously. Get approved for the card and the $150 gift card hits your Amazon account right away.

I even got it myself a couple weeks ago.

Here are all the details.