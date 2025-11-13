Most Balance Transfer Cards Don't Earn Rewards. Here's Why They're Still Worth It
If you're struggling with a mountain of debt, you don't need a rewards credit card -- you need a balance transfer card.
Balance transfer credit cards offer you some of the longest 0% intro APR periods you'll find. But they usually don't rack up rewards, which means they don't offer much value once the intro APR ends. But if you're only focused on paying off debt, they're one of the best ways to do it.
Here's what to know about my favorite balance transfer card -- and how to know if it's right for you.
Wells Fargo Reflect Card: My favorite balance transfer card
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on purchases; after that, a 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies.
That's one of the longest intro APR periods you'll find, which means it's a fantastic option if you want to pay off debt interest-free.
If you want a card that earns rewards, too, something like the Chase Freedom Unlimited® is a strong option -- but its intro APR doesn't last as long.
If your only goal, for now, is to eliminate high-interest debt, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is the way to go. Once you do that, you can start thinking about rewards cards.
Ready to start saving today? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card to apply now.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
-
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
Should you apply for the Wells Fargo Reflect Card?
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is great for anyone wanting one of the longest intro APR periods out there. It applies to both purchases and balance transfers, which means you can pay off upcoming splurges as well as existing debt.
You'll also want to know that the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card has:
- No ongoing earning rates or rewards structure
- A balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5
- A 3% foreign transaction fee
Paying a one-time balance transfer fee is much, much cheaper than paying interest over time, but it's still something to account for.
With nearly two years to pay down debt interest-free and no annual fee, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is the perfect way to get your finances on track -- and make sure they stay that way. If you're in debt now and looking for breathing room, I'd say this card is absolutely worth a look.
Want to start chipping away at high-interest debt? Check out our list of the best 0% intro APR cards to explore all the top options.
