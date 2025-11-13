Most Balance Transfer Cards Don't Earn Rewards. Here's Why They're Still Worth It

If you're struggling with a mountain of debt, you don't need a rewards credit card -- you need a balance transfer card.

Balance transfer credit cards offer you some of the longest 0% intro APR periods you'll find. But they usually don't rack up rewards, which means they don't offer much value once the intro APR ends. But if you're only focused on paying off debt, they're one of the best ways to do it.

Here's what to know about my favorite balance transfer card -- and how to know if it's right for you.

Wells Fargo Reflect Card: My favorite balance transfer card

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on purchases; after that, a 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies.

That's one of the longest intro APR periods you'll find, which means it's a fantastic option if you want to pay off debt interest-free.

If you want a card that earns rewards, too, something like the Chase Freedom Unlimited® is a strong option -- but its intro APR doesn't last as long.

If your only goal, for now, is to eliminate high-interest debt, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is the way to go. Once you do that, you can start thinking about rewards cards.

Ready to start saving today? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card to apply now.