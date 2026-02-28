Move Over, Amex Platinum: The Venture X Card Is an Amazing Deal

The American Express Platinum Card® is one of the most valuable travel cards out there -- if you can use its thousands of dollars in perks. If not, you could be stuck paying an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) without much to show for it.

Looking for a cheaper option that's still plenty valuable? If so, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is worth a look. It has high earning rates, a great bonus, and a few valuable perks that basically pay for themselves -- all for a $395 annual fee (see rates and fees).

Here's what to know about the Capital One Venture X Card compared to the Platinum Card®.

Simpler perks at a lower price

The Platinum Card® offers more than $3,500 in annual value -- but as you can imagine, the full list of benefits can be overwhelming. Plus, many of the perks require you to spend money at certain places and times. For example, a $200 Oura Ring credit will be pretty hard to use year after year. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.

The Capital One Venture X Card, meanwhile, keeps things simpler. You'll get:

A $300 annual travel credit : Up to $300 each year for bookings made through Capital One Travel.

: Up to $300 each year for bookings made through Capital One Travel. A 10,000-mile anniversary bonus : 10,000 bonus miles, worth $100 in travel rewards, every year starting on your first account anniversary.

: 10,000 bonus miles, worth $100 in travel rewards, every year starting on your first account anniversary. A $120 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® credit : Up to $120 every four years to cover the application fee for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®.

: Up to $120 every four years to cover the application fee for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®. Access to 1,300+ participating Priority Pass and Capital One airport lounges worldwide

Add it all up, and you're looking at $520 in value in your first year -- all from a handful of versatile, easy-to-use benefits.