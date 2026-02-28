Move Over, Amex Platinum: The Venture X Card Is an Amazing Deal
The American Express Platinum Card® is one of the most valuable travel cards out there -- if you can use its thousands of dollars in perks. If not, you could be stuck paying an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) without much to show for it.
Looking for a cheaper option that's still plenty valuable? If so, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is worth a look. It has high earning rates, a great bonus, and a few valuable perks that basically pay for themselves -- all for a $395 annual fee (see rates and fees).
Here's what to know about the Capital One Venture X Card compared to the Platinum Card®.
Simpler perks at a lower price
The Platinum Card® offers more than $3,500 in annual value -- but as you can imagine, the full list of benefits can be overwhelming. Plus, many of the perks require you to spend money at certain places and times. For example, a $200 Oura Ring credit will be pretty hard to use year after year. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.
The Capital One Venture X Card, meanwhile, keeps things simpler. You'll get:
- A $300 annual travel credit: Up to $300 each year for bookings made through Capital One Travel.
- A 10,000-mile anniversary bonus: 10,000 bonus miles, worth $100 in travel rewards, every year starting on your first account anniversary.
- A $120 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® credit: Up to $120 every four years to cover the application fee for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®.
- Access to 1,300+ participating Priority Pass and Capital One airport lounges worldwide
Add it all up, and you're looking at $520 in value in your first year -- all from a handful of versatile, easy-to-use benefits.
If you want premium travel perks that easily justify their cost, this card delivers. You’ll get a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, plus 10,000 bonus miles every account anniversary (worth $100 toward travel) — perks that can offset the $395 annual fee.
Earn a 75,000-mile welcome bonus (worth $750 toward travel), unlimited 2X miles on everyday purchases, airport lounge access, and Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® credits, and you’ve got one of the strongest premium travel cards available today.Read Full Review
-
Great earning rates and a strong bonus
Would it surprise you to learn that the earning rates on the Capital One Venture X Card are better than those on the Platinum Card®?
It's true. The Capital One Venture X Card earns:
- 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- 2X miles on all other purchases, every day
The Platinum Card®, meanwhile, earns:
- 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year
- 5X points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®
- 1X points on other purchases
The Capital One Venture X Card actually earns twice as many rewards on hotel purchases as the Platinum Card® -- plus twice as much on other purchases. The Platinum Card® does offer some great hotel perks, like $600 a year on stays at Amex's Fine Hotels + Resorts collection or The Hotel Collection-- THT requires a minimum two-day stay (terms apply; enrollment may be required). But when it comes to spending rewards, the Capital One Venture X Card wins out.
Finally, there's one of the most important perks of any travel card: The welcome bonus offer. Right now, new Capital One Venture X Card holders can earn 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
That's a bonus worth at least $750 in travel rewards, and potentially even more if you transfer miles to one of Capital One's hotel or airline partners. Add that to the card's ongoing perks, and you've got $1,270+ in first-year value -- not including the miles you'll rack up through everyday spending.
Again, the Platinum Card® is still one of the best travel cards out there. But if you want great travel perks at a fraction of the price, the Capital One Venture X Card is absolutely worth a look.
