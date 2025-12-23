Move Over, Amex Platinum: The Venture X Card Is an Amazing Deal

I used to think the American Express Platinum Card® was the end-all, be-all of travel cards. And yes, it's still a killer card for those who can take advantage of all the specific bells and whistles.

But I've officially moved on from recommending it so widely.

My current favorite travel card is the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees). It still has premium benefits like lounge access, travel credits and protections -- all the stuff I actually care about. It's also way easier to use and costs $500 less per year.

Here are all the deets.

The Platinum Card® is powerful… but a bit overwhelming

Let's be real -- the Platinum Card® is stacked. You get credits for hotels, Uber rides, flights, fancy gyms, shopping, restaurant reservations, and even Walmart+ (terms apply; enrollment may be required).

But most of the perks have terms attached. Not only do you have to use them all at specific merchants, most of the credits are split up monthly, quarterly, or semiannually.

Here's just a sample of what it takes to max out the credits:

$600 hotel credit : Only applies to prepaid bookings through Amex Travel, and only on certain hotels, with a two-night minimum.

: Only applies to prepaid bookings through Amex Travel, and only on certain hotels, with a two-night minimum. $400 Resy dining credit : Comes as four $100 quarterly credits.

: Comes as four $100 quarterly credits. $200 Airline credit: Only applies to incidentals (not tickets), with one qualifying airline

Only applies to incidentals (not tickets), with one qualifying airline $300 Lululemon credit : Split into four $75 chunks across the year.

: Split into four $75 chunks across the year. $15 in monthly Uber Cash ($20 in December).

($20 in December). Terms apply; enrollment may be required

There are thousands in potential value. But you've really got to stay on top of the credits to make sure you're getting enough value to justify the $895 annual fee (see rates and fees).

Don't get me wrong, if you already spend in those categories, the Platinum Card® can absolutely be worth it. Read more about all the American Express Platinum Card® benefits here.

Why the Capital One Venture X Card is a better fit for most travelers

Here's why the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is a much more flexible option, with much less maintenance and a more immediate payback for the annual fee.

1. The annual fee practically offsets itself out

The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card charges a $395 annual fee (see rates and fees), but here's what you get back right off the bat:

$300 annual credit for bookings made through Capital One Travel. You can use this for any travel -- flights, hotels, vacation rentals, etc.

for bookings made through Capital One Travel. You can use this for travel -- flights, hotels, vacation rentals, etc. 10,000 anniversary miles every year (worth $100 toward travel).

That's $400 in baseline value, with just those two flexible perks. Even if you travel once or twice a year, you're likely to make use of those credits without even trying.