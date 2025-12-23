Move Over, Amex Platinum: The Venture X Card Is an Amazing Deal
I used to think the American Express Platinum Card® was the end-all, be-all of travel cards. And yes, it's still a killer card for those who can take advantage of all the specific bells and whistles.
But I've officially moved on from recommending it so widely.
My current favorite travel card is the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees). It still has premium benefits like lounge access, travel credits and protections -- all the stuff I actually care about. It's also way easier to use and costs $500 less per year.
Here are all the deets.
The Platinum Card® is powerful… but a bit overwhelming
Let's be real -- the Platinum Card® is stacked. You get credits for hotels, Uber rides, flights, fancy gyms, shopping, restaurant reservations, and even Walmart+ (terms apply; enrollment may be required).
But most of the perks have terms attached. Not only do you have to use them all at specific merchants, most of the credits are split up monthly, quarterly, or semiannually.
Here's just a sample of what it takes to max out the credits:
- $600 hotel credit: Only applies to prepaid bookings through Amex Travel, and only on certain hotels, with a two-night minimum.
- $400 Resy dining credit: Comes as four $100 quarterly credits.
- $200 Airline credit: Only applies to incidentals (not tickets), with one qualifying airline
- $300 Lululemon credit: Split into four $75 chunks across the year.
- $15 in monthly Uber Cash ($20 in December).
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
There are thousands in potential value. But you've really got to stay on top of the credits to make sure you're getting enough value to justify the $895 annual fee (see rates and fees).
Don't get me wrong, if you already spend in those categories, the Platinum Card® can absolutely be worth it. Read more about all the American Express Platinum Card® benefits here.
Why the Capital One Venture X Card is a better fit for most travelers
Here's why the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is a much more flexible option, with much less maintenance and a more immediate payback for the annual fee.
1. The annual fee practically offsets itself out
The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card charges a $395 annual fee (see rates and fees), but here's what you get back right off the bat:
- $300 annual credit for bookings made through Capital One Travel. You can use this for any travel -- flights, hotels, vacation rentals, etc.
- 10,000 anniversary miles every year (worth $100 toward travel).
That's $400 in baseline value, with just those two flexible perks. Even if you travel once or twice a year, you're likely to make use of those credits without even trying.
2. It earns big on everyday spending
Many travel cards give you just 1X points on most purchases. But the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card is a flat-rate beast in the "general spending" category.
You'll earn:
- 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- 2X miles on all other purchases
That 2X baseline on everyday spending can earn way more for most people's general spending.
3. Premium travel perks that matter
The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card comes with all the top-tier perks I actually use:
- Access to 1,300+ airport lounges, including Capital One Lounge locations and Priority Pass™ lounges, after enrollment
- Up to $120 credit for TSA PreCheck® or Global Entry
- Built-in travel insurance for flights, hotels, and rental cars (these are network benefits)
That's more than enough for how most people travel. It's a serious upgrade from regular rewards cards, without going over the top.
Should you get the Capital One Venture X Card?
If your lifestyle already includes high-end hotels, boutique shopping, luxury gyms, and curated travel experiences, then the American Express Platinum Card® might still be the better match. For the right person, it's worth the $895 annual fee.
But for the rest of us who only travel once or twice a year, The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is the smarter move.
You still get the main VIP travel perks, but with higher everyday earning rates and a much lower fee that's easier to justify.
Heads-up: The most successful applicants have an excellent credit profile. Read our full Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card review and see if it's the right fit for your travel style.
