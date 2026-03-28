Move Over, Amex Platinum: This Top-Rated Travel Card Is $800 Cheaper

The American Express Platinum Card®: You probably either 1) already have it or 2) will never get it.

It's one of the most valuable travel cards out there, no doubt. But it also has an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), more than enough to scare off most people.

Want a valuable alternative that doesn't break the bank? If so, I've got a recommendation: the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees). For a much lower $95 annual fee, you'll get simple travel perks and some of the best earning rates out there -- strong enough to actually outshine the Platinum Card®, believe it or not.

Here's what to know about the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card compared to the Platinum Card®.

Simple travel perks at a fraction of the cost

The Platinum Card® comes with more than $3,500 in annual perks (terms apply) -- the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card can't compete with that. It's not really trying to, though. It just offers easy-to-use perks at a much lower price.

Case in point: The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card offers a $50 annual hotel credit for stays booked through Chase Travel. All you have to do is book your next stay in the Chase Travel portal and pay using your card, then get a credit of up to $50 automatically added to your account.

Use that one perk, and you've effectively sliced the card's annual fee down to $45. And we're just getting started.