Move Over, Amex Platinum: This Top-Rated Travel Card Is $800 Cheaper
The American Express Platinum Card®: You probably either 1) already have it or 2) will never get it.
It's one of the most valuable travel cards out there, no doubt. But it also has an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), more than enough to scare off most people.
Want a valuable alternative that doesn't break the bank? If so, I've got a recommendation: the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees). For a much lower $95 annual fee, you'll get simple travel perks and some of the best earning rates out there -- strong enough to actually outshine the Platinum Card®, believe it or not.
Here's what to know about the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card compared to the Platinum Card®.
Simple travel perks at a fraction of the cost
The Platinum Card® comes with more than $3,500 in annual perks (terms apply) -- the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card can't compete with that. It's not really trying to, though. It just offers easy-to-use perks at a much lower price.
Case in point: The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card offers a $50 annual hotel credit for stays booked through Chase Travel. All you have to do is book your next stay in the Chase Travel portal and pay using your card, then get a credit of up to $50 automatically added to your account.
Use that one perk, and you've effectively sliced the card's annual fee down to $45. And we're just getting started.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
-
This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.Read Full Review
-
- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
-
- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Member FDIC
Better earning rates
You might want to sit down for this one: The earning rates on the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card are actually better than those on the Platinum Card®.
Let's break it down. The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card earns:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
With the Platinum Card®, meanwhile, you'll get:
- 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year
- 5X points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®
- 1X points on other purchases
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card earns on a wide range of everyday spending: dining, groceries, streaming, and general travel. The Platinum Card®, on the other hand, is pretty limited. You'll get 5X points on flights and hotels through Amex Travel, but that's about it.
Most of the Platinum Card®'s value is in its statement credits and boujee lounge access (terms apply; enrollment may be required) -- and again, if you travel a lot, that's great. For the infrequent flyers among us, though, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is a better bet.
Plus, a valuable welcome bonus
You'll also get a generous sign-up bonus to top things off. Right now, new Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card holders can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months.
That's a points haul worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value, or potentially even more if you move your rewards to one of Chase's transfer partners. It's just one more way the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card offers value without breaking the bank, year after year.
What are you waiting for? Read our full review of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card to apply and start saving today.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for American Express Platinum Card®, click here