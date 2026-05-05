My 3 Favorite 0% Intro APR Cards for May 2026: Pay No Interest for up to 21 Months

If you're staring down a big purchase or trying to chip away at high-interest debt, a 0% intro APR card is one of the most powerful tools in personal finance.

Their value prop is simple: Every dollar you pay during the interest-free window goes straight toward your balance, instead of lining your card issuer's pockets. The catch, as usual, is knowing which card to pick.

Some offer a longer window with no rewards. Others bring solid cash back but a shorter runway. The best move depends entirely on what you need right now -- breathing room, rewards, or both.

Here are three top 0% intro APR cards I'd point someone to in May 2026

1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: One of the longest intro APR offers you'll find

If you ask me, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is your single best option if a long interest-free period to pay down debt is what you need.

The card offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, after which a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR will apply at the end of the intro period. That's nearly two years to pay down a balance without a penny of interest -- one of the longest windows I've ever seen.

Just keep in mind that there's a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5 that you'll need to factor into your calculations.

The trade-off is that this card doesn't earn rewards. It's a single-purpose tool: Eliminate debt or finance a large expense, then reassess. If that's your situation, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is hard to beat.