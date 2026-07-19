My 3 Favorite Business Cards for Freelancers, Ranked

The best business card for most freelancers is the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees). It pays cash back on every purchase, skips the annual fee, and offers 0% Intro APR on Purchases for 12 months to smooth out cash flow. (A 16.74% - 24.74% Variable APR applies after.) I ranked three cards below by how well they solve the two problems every freelancer actually has: income that swings month to month, and the constant temptation to blur personal and business spending. 1. Chase Ink Business Unlimited: my overall top pick The Chase Ink Business Unlimited earns unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase you make for your business, with no bonus categories to track and no annual fee eating into the math. Welcome offer: Earn $750 $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening. For freelancers, the real value is the 0% Intro APR on Purchases for 12 months to smooth out cash flow. (After that, a 16.74% - 24.74% Variable APR applies.) If a client pays late or a project falls through, you get breathing room instead of a finance charge. Free employee cards are a nice bonus if you ever bring on a subcontractor, and the 5% cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27 helps if you take a lot of rideshares. Best for: Freelancers who want dead-simple, category-free cash back and might need a slow month's worth of interest-free runway.

Limited-time Offer Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card Apply Now for Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees LIMITED-TIME OFFER NEW: Earn $750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first four months after account opening. Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months Balance Transfers: N/A Regular APR 16.74% - 24.74% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn $750 $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening. Earn $750 $1,000 bonus cash back Bottom Line This is one of the easiest ways to turn business spending into real cash back. Earn unlimited 1.5% on every purchase, plus a limited-time $1,000 welcome bonus to boost your rewards right away. With no annual fee, 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases, and free employee cards, it’s a low-maintenance card that delivers big value from day one. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Big cash back sign-up bonus Competitive cash back rate Great intro APR No annual fee Free employee cards No bonus categories Foreign transaction fee

Card Details Earn $750 $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business No Annual Fee Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Earn rewards faster with employee cards at no additional cost. Set individual spending limits for greater control. Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information. 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27. Member FDIC



2. Capital One Spark Cash: top pick for excellent credit and high monthly spend The Capital One Spark Cash (see rates and fees) earns unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase, everywhere, with no categories and no caps to keep track of. Welcome offer: Earn a $1,000 cash bonus plus for a limited time, earn a $250 Capital One Business Travel credit when you spend $10,000 within 3 months of account opening. The tradeoff is the fee: $0 intro for first year; $95 after that (see rates and fees). For a freelancer spending enough to clear that early spend bonus, the math works well in your favor. This card charges no foreign transaction fees if any of your clients pay you from outside the U.S. Employee cards are free here too, and they earn the same 2% back. Best for: Freelancers with excellent credit and higher monthly spend who bill international clients or travel for work.

Capital One Spark Cash Apply Now for Capital One Spark Cash On Capital One's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Excellent Poor Fair Good Excellent Apply Now for Capital One Spark Cash On Capital One's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Limited-Time Offer Earn a $1,000 cash bonus when you spend $10,000 in your first 3 months. Plus, for a limited time, earn a $250 Business Travel credit. Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Excellent Intro APR Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: N/A Regular APR 24.49% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 2% cash back for your business on every purchase, everywhere, no limits or category restrictions. Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel. 2% - 5% cash back Annual Fee $0 intro for first year; $95 after that Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $1,000 cash bonus plus for a limited time, earn a $250 Capital One Business Travel credit when you spend $10,000 within 3 months of account opening Earn $1,000 Cash Back Bottom Line This card is made for business owners who want cash back – plain and simple. With unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase, there are no rotating categories, no limits, and rewards won't expire for the life of the account. Add in a $1,000 cash back welcome offer, a limited-time opportunity to earn a $250 Capital One Business Travel credit and a $0 annual fee the first year ($95 after), and you’ve got a straightforward, high-earning card that turns everyday business spending into real cash rewards. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Earn a big sign-up bonus Unlimited 2% cash back No foreign transaction fees Annual fee after the first year No intro APR offer

Card Details Earn a $1,000 cash bonus plus for a limited time, earn a $250 Capital One Business Travel credit when you spend $10,000 within 3 months of account opening For businesses that want to earn 2% cash back on all purchases with the familiarity of a traditional credit line Earn unlimited 2% cash back for your business on every purchase, everywhere, no limits or category restrictions $0 annual fee for the first year; $95 after that Free employee cards, which also earn unlimited 2% cash back on all purchases Rewards won’t expire for the life of the account, and you can redeem your cash back for any amount No foreign transaction fees Top rated mobile app



3. The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express: top pick for freelancers under $50,000 in annual spend The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express earns 2X points on everyday business purchases such as office supplies or client dinners on the first $50,000 spent each year, then 1X points on all other purchases, with no annual fee at all (see rates and fees). Welcome offer: Earn 15,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on the Card within your first 3 months of Card Membership. The real strength for freelancers is the 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. That gives you a year to finance an equipment purchase or software subscription without paying interest. After that, a 16.74% - 28.49% Variable APR applies based on your creditworthiness, so check the current rate before you carry a balance. Best for: Freelancers with lower annual spending (under the $50,000 mark) who want points flexibility over straight cash back.

The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express Apply Now for The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express On American Express's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent Poor Fair Good Excellent Apply Now for The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express On American Express's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent Intro APR Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months from date of account opening Balance Transfers: N/A Regular APR 16.74% - 28.49% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 2X points on everyday business purchases such as office supplies or client dinners. 2X applies to the first $50,000 in purchases per year, 1 point per dollar thereafter. Terms and limitations apply. 1x - 2x points Annual Fee No annual fee Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 15,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on the Card within your first 3 months of Card Membership. 15,000 Membership Rewards® points Bottom Line This card is a strong fit for businesses with modest yearly expenses. Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points on your first $50,000 in purchases each year — one of the best flat-rate rewards you’ll find at that level of spend. After that, you’ll still earn 1X points, with no annual fee and flexible redemptions for cash, travel, or transfers to airline and hotel partners.

Pros/Cons Purchase rewards Welcome bonus Intro 0% APR offer No annual fee Foreign transaction fee Personal guarantee

Card Details Earn 15,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on the Card within your first 3 months of Card Membership. 0.0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months from the date of account opening, then a variable rate, 16.74% - 28.49%, based on your creditworthiness and other factors at account opening. APR will not exceed 29.99% Earn 2X points on everyday business purchases such as office supplies or client dinners. 2X applies to the first $50,000 in purchases per year, 1 point per dollar thereafter. Terms and limitations apply. You’ve got the power to spend above your credit limit* with Expanded Buying Power. *The amount you can spend above your credit limit is flexible, so it adapts with your use of the Card, your payment history, credit record, financial resources known to us, and other factors. Just remember, the amount you can spend with Expanded Buying Power is not unlimited. No Annual Fee Terms Apply.

