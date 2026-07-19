My 3 Favorite Business Cards for Freelancers, Ranked
The best business card for most freelancers is the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees). It pays cash back on every purchase, skips the annual fee, and offers 0% Intro APR on Purchases for 12 months to smooth out cash flow. (A 16.74% - 24.74% Variable APR applies after.)
I ranked three cards below by how well they solve the two problems every freelancer actually has: income that swings month to month, and the constant temptation to blur personal and business spending.
1. Chase Ink Business Unlimited: my overall top pick
The Chase Ink Business Unlimited earns unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase you make for your business, with no bonus categories to track and no annual fee eating into the math.
Welcome offer: Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening.
For freelancers, the real value is the 0% Intro APR on Purchases for 12 months to smooth out cash flow. (After that, a 16.74% - 24.74% Variable APR applies.) If a client pays late or a project falls through, you get breathing room instead of a finance charge. Free employee cards are a nice bonus if you ever bring on a subcontractor, and the 5% cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27 helps if you take a lot of rideshares.
Best for: Freelancers who want dead-simple, category-free cash back and might need a slow month's worth of interest-free runway.
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NEW: Earn
$750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first four months after account opening.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 24.74% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening.
Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back
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This is one of the easiest ways to turn business spending into real cash back. Earn unlimited 1.5% on every purchase, plus a limited-time $1,000 welcome bonus to boost your rewards right away. With no annual fee, 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases, and free employee cards, it’s a low-maintenance card that delivers big value from day one.Read Full Review
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- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Competitive cash back rate
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free employee cards
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn
$750$1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
- No Annual Fee
- Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- Earn rewards faster with employee cards at no additional cost. Set individual spending limits for greater control.
- Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases
- With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- Member FDIC
- Earn
2. Capital One Spark Cash: top pick for excellent credit and high monthly spend
The Capital One Spark Cash (see rates and fees) earns unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase, everywhere, with no categories and no caps to keep track of.
Welcome offer: Earn a $1,000 cash bonus plus for a limited time, earn a $250 Capital One Business Travel credit when you spend $10,000 within 3 months of account opening.
The tradeoff is the fee: $0 intro for first year; $95 after that (see rates and fees). For a freelancer spending enough to clear that early spend bonus, the math works well in your favor. This card charges no foreign transaction fees if any of your clients pay you from outside the U.S. Employee cards are free here too, and they earn the same 2% back.
Best for: Freelancers with excellent credit and higher monthly spend who bill international clients or travel for work.
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Earn a $1,000 cash bonus when you spend $10,000 in your first 3 months. Plus, for a limited time, earn a $250 Business Travel credit.
Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
24.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash back for your business on every purchase, everywhere, no limits or category restrictions. Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel.
2% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0 intro for first year; $95 after that
Welcome Offer Earn a $1,000 cash bonus plus for a limited time, earn a $250 Capital One Business Travel credit when you spend $10,000 within 3 months of account opening
Earn $1,000 Cash Back
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This card is made for business owners who want cash back – plain and simple. With unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase, there are no rotating categories, no limits, and rewards won't expire for the life of the account. Add in a $1,000 cash back welcome offer, a limited-time opportunity to earn a $250 Capital One Business Travel credit and a $0 annual fee the first year ($95 after), and you’ve got a straightforward, high-earning card that turns everyday business spending into real cash rewards.Read Full Review
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- Earn a big sign-up bonus
- Unlimited 2% cash back
- No foreign transaction fees
- Annual fee after the first year
- No intro APR offer
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- Earn a $1,000 cash bonus plus for a limited time, earn a $250 Capital One Business Travel credit when you spend $10,000 within 3 months of account opening
- For businesses that want to earn 2% cash back on all purchases with the familiarity of a traditional credit line
- Earn unlimited 2% cash back for your business on every purchase, everywhere, no limits or category restrictions
- $0 annual fee for the first year; $95 after that
- Free employee cards, which also earn unlimited 2% cash back on all purchases
- Rewards won’t expire for the life of the account, and you can redeem your cash back for any amount
- No foreign transaction fees
- Top rated mobile app
3. The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express: top pick for freelancers under $50,000 in annual spend
The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express earns 2X points on everyday business purchases such as office supplies or client dinners on the first $50,000 spent each year, then 1X points on all other purchases, with no annual fee at all (see rates and fees).
Welcome offer: Earn 15,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on the Card within your first 3 months of Card Membership.
The real strength for freelancers is the 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. That gives you a year to finance an equipment purchase or software subscription without paying interest. After that, a 16.74% - 28.49% Variable APR applies based on your creditworthiness, so check the current rate before you carry a balance.
Best for: Freelancers with lower annual spending (under the $50,000 mark) who want points flexibility over straight cash back.
On American Express's Secure Website.
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On American Express's Secure Website.
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months from date of account opening
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 28.49% Variable
Rewards Earn 2X points on everyday business purchases such as office supplies or client dinners. 2X applies to the first $50,000 in purchases per year, 1 point per dollar thereafter. Terms and limitations apply.
1x - 2x points
Annual Fee
No annual fee
Welcome Offer Earn 15,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on the Card within your first 3 months of Card Membership.
15,000 Membership Rewards® points
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This card is a strong fit for businesses with modest yearly expenses. Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points on your first $50,000 in purchases each year — one of the best flat-rate rewards you’ll find at that level of spend. After that, you’ll still earn 1X points, with no annual fee and flexible redemptions for cash, travel, or transfers to airline and hotel partners.
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- Purchase rewards
- Welcome bonus
- Intro 0% APR offer
- No annual fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- Personal guarantee
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- Earn 15,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on the Card within your first 3 months of Card Membership.
- 0.0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months from the date of account opening, then a variable rate, 16.74% - 28.49%, based on your creditworthiness and other factors at account opening. APR will not exceed 29.99%
- Earn 2X points on everyday business purchases such as office supplies or client dinners. 2X applies to the first $50,000 in purchases per year, 1 point per dollar thereafter. Terms and limitations apply.
- You’ve got the power to spend above your credit limit* with Expanded Buying Power. *The amount you can spend above your credit limit is flexible, so it adapts with your use of the Card, your payment history, credit record, financial resources known to us, and other factors. Just remember, the amount you can spend with Expanded Buying Power is not unlimited.
- No Annual Fee
- Terms Apply.
You don't need an official LLC or company to apply
Applying for a business credit card doesn't require an LLC, an EIN, or a formal business license.
You can apply as a sole proprietor using your own name and Social Security number, and your freelance income counts as business revenue on the application.
You're in good company. About 9.4 million Americans work as unincorporated self-employed workers, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Many of these contractors and freelancers who don't have a formal business carry business credit cards. It's an easy way to separate business and personal expenses, as well as earn rewards along the way.
See all of the top small business credit cards in 2026 to find the right fit for you.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express, JPMorgan Chase, and Lyft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express, click here