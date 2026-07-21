My 3 Favorite Business Cards for Your Side Hustle, Ranked
Good news: You don't need to be a high-powered CEO to qualify for a top business credit card. You don't even need to be an entrepreneur.
In most cases, anyone with a side hustle will qualify -- and there are a number of great cards built for just that.
Here are my three favorite business cards to supercharge your side hustle today.
1. Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card: Best for simple, unlimited cash back
The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees) earns unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase with no annual fee, which makes it pretty much the easiest business card recommendation on this list and easily places it among the top business cards available today. There are no categories to track and no caps to hit, so every dollar you spend on your side hustle earns the same rate.
Right now for a limited time, new cardholders can also earn $1,000 bonus cash back after spending $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months. That can be a big stretch for some side hustles, but it's not impossible.
You'll also get 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months, which can help you save a bundle on interest -- especially if you're spending a lot to get a new gig off the ground. A 16.74% - 24.74% Variable APR applies after.
The Chase Ink Business Unlimited pairs extremely well with a Chase Sapphire card, too, since its cash back can be converted to Chase Ultimate Rewards points. Even on its own, though, it's a flat-rate workhorse that every side hustler should have in their wallet.
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NEW: Earn
$750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first four months after account opening.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 24.74% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening.
Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back
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This is one of the easiest ways to turn business spending into real cash back. Earn unlimited 1.5% on every purchase, plus a limited-time $1,000 welcome bonus to boost your rewards right away. With no annual fee, 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases, and free employee cards, it’s a low-maintenance card that delivers big value from day one.Read Full Review
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- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Competitive cash back rate
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free employee cards
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn
$750$1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
- No Annual Fee
- Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- Earn rewards faster with employee cards at no additional cost. Set individual spending limits for greater control.
- Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases
- With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- Member FDIC
- Earn
2. Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card: Best for customizing rewards
With this card you'll earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter), which is great for anyone who has rotating expenses or just spends a lot in one category. Category choices include gas stations, office supplies, travel, phone and internet service, computer services, and business consulting.
You'll also get 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter), so you can match your rewards to whatever you actually spend on.
That cap offers plenty of room for most side hustles. New cardholders get $500 cash back after spending $5,000 in the first 90 days, which makes it the easiest-to-earn bonus on this list.
If your biggest monthly expense is internet service, gas, or ad software, switching your choice category to match it beats the Chase Ink Business Unlimited's flat 1.5% rate every time. Just remember to update that monthly bonus category as your spending shifts.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.
Purchases: 0%, 7 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)
Rewards 3% cash back in the category of your choice (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
1% - 3% cash back
Annual Fee
$0.00
Welcome Offer $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
$500 cash back
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If your biggest expenses change, this card adapts with you. Pick one category to earn 3% cash back, 2% at restaurants, and 1% everywhere else – then update your choice as your spending shifts. Add a $500 welcome bonus, no annual fee, and 0% Intro APR for 7 billing cycles on purchases (then 16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)), and you get tailored rewards with built-in savings.
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- No annual fee
- High rewards rate
- Intro APR period for purchases
- Rotating bonus categories
- Credit worthiness requirements
- Foreign transaction fee
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- $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
- Earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice: gas stations & EV charging stations (default), office supply stores, travel, TV/telecom & wireless, computer services or business consulting services, 2% cash back on dining purchases and 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- You'll earn 3% cash back on purchases in the category of your choice and 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter), and 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- You can earn up to 75% more cash back on every purchase, if you have a business checking account with Bank of America and qualify for our highest Preferred Rewards for Business tier. That means you could earn up to 5.25% cash back in your selected choice category and up to 3.5% cash back on dining purchases on the first $50,000 in those combined purchases each calendar year, and up to an unlimited 1.75% cash back on all other purchases.
- No annual fee.
- Choose how to redeem your cash rewards-as a deposit into your eligible Bank of America® checking or savings account, as a card statement credit or as a check mailed to you. Cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- To change your choice category for future purchases, you must go to the Mobile Banking app or Business Advantage 360, our small business online banking. You can change it once each calendar month, or make no change and it stays the same.
- 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.
- Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
- This offer may not be available if you leave this page or visit our website. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
3. Capital One Venture Business: Best for turning your side hustle into travel rewards
Finally, the Capital One Venture Business (see rates and fees) earns 2X miles on every purchase, turning ordinary side hustle spending into flights and hotel stays instead of cash.
Unlike the other cards here, it carries a $95 annual fee (see rates and fees), so it might only make sense if your side income justifies that.
You'll also earn 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel. Plus, you'll get up to $120 toward Global Entry or TSA PreCheck every four years, and up to $50 in annual travel credits and another $50 toward advertising or software purchases.
And new cardholders can earn 100,000 bonus miles after spending $10,000 in the first 3 months. Again, that's a higher spend requirement, but the payoff can be massive if you're aiming for a boatload (or plane-load) of bonus rewards.
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Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
24.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 2X miles per dollar on every purchase, everywhere, no limits or category restrictions, and miles won't expire for the life of the account. Unlimited 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel.
2X - 5X miles
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 100,000 Miles once you spend $10,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
Earn 100,000 Miles
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Simple travel rewards, low fees, and no fuss. This card makes it easy for business owners to start earning with unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, a 100,000-mile early spend bonus with $10K spend within 3 months from account opening, and unlimited 5X on on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel.
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- Big early spend bonus
- Unlimited 2x miles
- No foreign transaction fee
- Multiple ways to use miles
- Annual fee
- No intro APR offer
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- Earn a one-time welcome bonus of 100,000 miles once you spend $10,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
- Earn unlimited 2X miles per dollar on every purchase, everywhere, no limits or category restrictions, and miles won't expire for the life of the account
- Receive up to $220 in credits: Receive an annual $50 travel credit for bookings through Capital One Business Travel, up to an annual $50 statement credit for purchases at qualifying advertising or software merchants, plus up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® every four years. Terms and conditions apply
- Unlimited 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel
- Transfer your miles to 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Redeem your miles instantly for any travel-related purchases, from flights and hotels to ride-sharing services
- $95 annual fee
- Free employee cards which also earn unlimited 2X miles from their purchases
- Top rated mobile app
FAQs
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No, you don't need an LLC. Sole proprietors qualify using their own Social Security number and a description of their self-employment activity. Freelancing, consulting, or selling goods online all count.
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It can cause a small, temporary dip from the credit check, but ongoing use won't automatically hurt your score. Most issuers report only to business credit bureaus unless you miss payments.
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There's no official minimum, but issuers want to see enough income to support the credit line you're requesting. Side hustle earnings count, even if modest, as long as you report them accurately.
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Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase, Mastercard, and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.