My 3 Favorite Business Cards for Your Side Hustle, Ranked

Good news: You don't need to be a high-powered CEO to qualify for a top business credit card. You don't even need to be an entrepreneur.

In most cases, anyone with a side hustle will qualify -- and there are a number of great cards built for just that.

Here are my three favorite business cards to supercharge your side hustle today.

1. Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card: Best for simple, unlimited cash back

The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees) earns unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase with no annual fee, which makes it pretty much the easiest business card recommendation on this list and easily places it among the top business cards available today. There are no categories to track and no caps to hit, so every dollar you spend on your side hustle earns the same rate.

Right now for a limited time, new cardholders can also earn $1,000 bonus cash back after spending $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months. That can be a big stretch for some side hustles, but it's not impossible.

You'll also get 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months, which can help you save a bundle on interest -- especially if you're spending a lot to get a new gig off the ground. A 16.74% - 24.74% Variable APR applies after.

The Chase Ink Business Unlimited pairs extremely well with a Chase Sapphire card, too, since its cash back can be converted to Chase Ultimate Rewards points. Even on its own, though, it's a flat-rate workhorse that every side hustler should have in their wallet.