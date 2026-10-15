My 5 Favorite Business Credit Cards, Ranked

Most business owners I know are strapped for time, so I'll skip the long-winded intro and the cards that come with a 50+ page instruction manual to earn rewards. I rate and review credit cards for a living, and have been a small business owner myself. What matters to most owners is easy rewards, simple terms, and a reliable bank that isn't nickel-and-diming them. Here are my cherry-picked business cards that are actually worth your attention in 2026. 1. Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card I've pointed more freelancer friends to this card than any other in 2026. That's because you can actually tailor the rewards program to match how your business spends. It bends to your life instead of the other way around. You start by picking a 3% cash back category where you spend the most money usually from a list of options (e.g., gas for people who drive a lot, or office supplies if you buy that inventory mostly). You'll earn 3% cash back on that spending, plus 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter), and 1% on everything else. One downside: This card isn't great for huge budgets because there's a $50,000 cap applied to the 3% and 2% category spending combined. All purchases thereafter earn just 1%. If your money piles up in one or two spots, this card pays you back right where it lands. There's no annual fee, and a generous welcome offer, too, Best for: Freelancers, side hustlers, solopreneurs, or any small business whose spending clusters in one or two main categories.

Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card Apply Now for Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card On Bank of America's Secure Website. 4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Excellent (740-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Bank of America® Business Advantage Customized Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card On Bank of America's Secure Website. Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Excellent (740-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.99% to 26.99% will apply. Purchases: 0%, 7 billing cycles Balance Transfers: N/A Regular APR 16.99% - 26.99% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. 3% cash back in the category of your choice (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter). Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. 1% - 3% cash back Annual Fee $0.00 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening. $500 cash back Bottom Line If your biggest expenses change, this card adapts with you. Pick one category to earn 3% cash back, 2% at restaurants, and 1% everywhere else – then update your choice as your spending shifts. Add a $500 welcome bonus, no annual fee, and 0% Intro APR for 7 billing cycles on purchases (then 16.99% - 26.99% (Variable)), and you get tailored rewards with built-in savings.

Pros/Cons No annual fee High rewards rate Intro APR period for purchases Rotating bonus categories Credit worthiness requirements Foreign transaction fee

Card Details $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening. Earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice: gas stations & EV charging stations (default), office supply stores, travel, TV/telecom & wireless, computer services or business consulting services, 2% cash back on dining purchases and 1% cash back on all other purchases. You'll earn 3% cash back on purchases in the category of your choice and 2% cash back on dining purchases (for the first $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year, 1% thereafter), and 1% cash back on all other purchases. You can earn up to 75% more cash back on every purchase, if you have a business checking account with Bank of America and qualify for our highest Preferred Rewards for Business tier. That means you could earn up to 5.25% cash back in your selected choice category and up to 3.5% cash back on dining purchases on the first $50,000 in those combined purchases each calendar year, and up to an unlimited 1.75% cash back on all other purchases. No annual fee. Choose how to redeem your cash rewards-as a deposit into your eligible Bank of America® checking or savings account, as a card statement credit or as a check mailed to you. Cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open. To change your choice category for future purchases, you must go to the Mobile Banking app or Business Advantage 360, our small business online banking. You can change it once each calendar month, or make no change and it stays the same. 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.99% to 26.99% will apply. Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap. This offer may not be available if you leave this page or visit our website. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.

Bank of America content updated on 10/1/26.

2. Wells Fargo Signify Business Cash® Card When a friend starts their first business and has no idea what their spending is going to look like, this is where I refer them. The Wells Fargo Signify Business Cash® Card (rates and fees) pays a flat 2% cash rewards on purchases made for your business, with no categories to track and no annual fee. For a new owner drowning in to-dos, a card that asks nothing of you is a gift. The unlimited 2% is the part I love most. It means you never have to think about where your money goes or spending caps, everything you buy rewards just the same. Best for: First-time business owners who want the simplest possible rewards and no annual fee.

Wells Fargo Signify Business Cash® Card Apply Now for Wells Fargo Signify Business Cash® Card On Wells Fargo's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Wells Fargo Signify Business Cash® Card On Wells Fargo's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases. Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases Balance Transfers: N/A Regular APR 16.99% - 24.99% Variable APR

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases made for your business with no categories to track, and no limit to the amount of rewards you can earn 2% cash rewards Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $500 cash rewards bonus when you spend $5,000 in purchases for your business in the first 3 months. $500 cash rewards Bottom Line Keep business spending simple and rewarding with the Wells Fargo Signify Business Cash® Card. You’ll earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on business purchases, pay no annual fee, and enjoy 0% intro APR for 12 months, then 16.99% - 24.99% Variable APR applies. It’s an easy win for business owners who want a low-maintenance way to keep more money in their pocket. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Big welcome bonus Unlimited 2% cash rewards on business purchases 0% intro APR for 12 months No annual fee Employee cards at no cost Rewards don’t expire Variable APR after intro period Pay-as-you-go lounge fees Limited travel perks No bonus categories

Card Details Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions. Earn a $500 cash rewards bonus when you spend $5,000 in purchases for your business in the first 3 months. Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases for your business – without caps or spending categories. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases for your business. After that your variable APR will be 16.99%-24.99%. $0 annual fee. Complimentary Priority Pass™ membership access to more than 1,300 participating airport lounges worldwide with “pay as you go” lounge visit fees. Easily apply the cash rewards you've earned as a statement credit to an eligible account. Your rewards don't expire as long as your account remains open. Add employee cards: Give your employees cards of their own at no additional cost and earn rewards on their business purchases.



3. Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card Chase has a handful of Ink Business cards, and this one is built for more established businesses that have specific, recurring expenses. The bonus categories read like a consultant's expense report -- travel, internet, phone, and advertising poured into marketing or social media. The Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card (see rates and fees) costs $95 per year, but earns 3X points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases on travel, shipping purchases, Internet, cable and phone services, advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines each account anniversary year. Here's the quick math on that fee. Assuming Chase points are valued at around $0.01 each, you'd only need to spend about $3,200 a year in those 3X bonus categories (~$265 a month) to earn enough to cover the $95 annual fee. So if your business runs on billable work and ad spend, it pays for itself without much effort. Best for: Consultants and service pros with real travel and marketing spend who want flexible reward points.

Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card Apply Now for Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. N/A Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: N/A Regular APR 17.99% - 26.99% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases on travel, shipping purchases, Internet, cable and phone services, advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines each account anniversary year. Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases-with no limit to the amount you can earn. Earn 3 points per $1 in select business categories Annual Fee $95 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Earn 100,000 bonus points Bottom Line This card offers excellent earning potential for businesses looking to earn valuable rewards on everyday expenses. You’ll earn 3X points on travel, shipping, and advertising purchases (up to $150,000 per year), making it a great fit for businesses that invest in growth. With an impressive 100,000-point welcome bonus and access to the Chase Ultimate Rewards® ecosystem, this card helps you maximize rewards. Plus, we like that points are worth more when redeemed for travel through Chase Travel℠, further boosting the card’s value. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Huge sign-up bonus Advertising rewards Shipping rewards Cell phone protection Flexible travel points Card perks Annual fee No intro APR offer Spending minimum for sign-up bonus

Card Details Earn 100k bonus points after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year. Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases Earn 5x total points on Lyft rides through 9/30/27. With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information. Redeem points for cash back, gift cards, travel and more - your points don't expire as long as your account is open Go further when you book with Chase Travel℠. Enjoy competitive rates, seamless booking and premium benefits. Purchase Protection covers your new purchases for 120 days against damage or theft up to $10,000 per claim and $50,000 per account. Receive complimentary access to DashPass by DoorDash. Member FDIC



4. Bank of America® Business Advantage Travel Rewards World Mastercard® credit card If you're into travel rewards and your business puts you on a plane now and then, this is a great fit. You won't get all the fancy bells and whistles a premium card includes, but you won't pay a mammoth annual fee either. Think of it as a low-commitment, entry-level travel card -- the easy way to dip a toe into travel rewards. For an occasional traveler, that trade is an easy win. There's no annual fee to worry about, and all your spending earns a flat rate of 1.5X rewards points, with boosted points for booking trips through the Bank of America® Travel Center. Best for: Occasional travelers who want easy travel rewards on business spending without an annual fee.

Bank of America® Business Advantage Travel Rewards World Mastercard® credit card Apply Now for Bank of America® Business Advantage Travel Rewards World Mastercard® credit card On Bank of America's Secure Website. 4.60/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 4.60/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Excellent (740-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Bank of America® Business Advantage Travel Rewards World Mastercard® credit card On Bank of America's Secure Website. Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Excellent (740-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.99% to 26.99% will apply. Purchases: 0%, 7 billing cycles Balance Transfers: N/A Regular APR 16.99% - 26.99% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. 1.5 points (Unlimited) for every $1 you spend on everyday purchases; 3 points for every $1 spent for travel booked through the Bank of America® Travel Center. 1.5X - 3X points Annual Fee $0.00 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. 50,000 online bonus points after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening. 50,000 rewards points Bottom Line A solid travel credit card for business owners who want to earn unlimited rewards, access travel perks, and avoid paying an annual fee.

Pros/Cons New cardmember bonus offer No annual fee Earns rewards Intro APR offer on purchases Travel benefits No foreign transaction fees Some restrictions on travel earning No premium travel perks

Card Details 50,000 Online Bonus Points Offer: Earn 50,000 online bonus points after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening. Earn unlimited 1.5 points for every $1 spent on all purchases everywhere, every time – no matter how much you spend, or join Preferred Rewards for Business for no fee, and earn up to an unlimited 2.62 points for every $1 spent on all purchases if you have a Bank of America® business checking account and qualify for our highest Preferred Rewards for Business tier. No limit to the amount of points you can earn and points don't expire as long as your account remains open. No annual fee and no international transaction fees. Redeem points for a statement credit to offset travel and dining purchases, and for travel when booked through the Bank of America® Travel Center. 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.99% to 26.99% will apply. Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap. This offer may not be available if you leave this page or visit our website. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.

Bank of America content updated on 10/1/26.

5. The Business Platinum Card® from American Express I'll be straight with you: this card has a serious annual fee ($895, see rates and fees), and it's not for everyone. But if you basically live in airports, it transforms life on the road. Lounge access alone has rescued more of my layovers than I can count. When travel is your job, comfort isn't a luxury -- it's fuel you need so you can stay at the top of your game. For the true road warrior the perks earn their keep. For everyone else, it's probably overboard. Best for: Frequent business travelers who practically commute by plane and want VIP perks to make trips feel lighter.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner The Business Platinum Card® from American Express Apply Now for The Business Platinum Card® from American Express On American Express's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent Poor Fair Good Excellent Apply Now for The Business Platinum Card® from American Express On American Express's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent Intro APR Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: N/A Regular APR 17.99% - 28.74% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. • 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com • 2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus. • 1X points on other eligible purchases 1X - 5X points Annual Fee $895 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. You may be eligible for as high as 300,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $20,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Learn more. As High As 300,000 points. Find Out Your Offer. Bottom Line If business travel is a priority, this card brings premium rewards and perks. Earn 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels booked on AmexTravel.com, plus 2X on eligible purchases of $5,000 or more. With access to 1,550+ lounges, annual travel credits, and TSA PreCheck/Global Entry fee credit, frequent flyers can easily offset the $895 fee and enjoy more comfort on the road. (Terms apply.)

Pros/Cons Versatile rewards points Huge welcome offer Airport lounge access Complimentary elite statuses Tons of statement credits High annual fee

Card Details As High As 300,000 points. Find Out Your Offer. You may be eligible for as high as 300,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $20,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Learn more. The American Express Global Lounge Collection® can provide an escape at the airport. With complimentary access to more than 1,550 airport lounges across 140 countries and counting, you have more airport lounge options than any other credit card company on the market as of 01/2026. See how you can unlock over $4,000 in business and travel value annually after meeting qualifying spend thresholds on the Business Platinum Card. Terms apply. Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually for up to a total of $600 in statement credits per calendar year on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection bookings through American Express Travel using the Business Platinum Card®. The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay. No Preset Spending Limit: The spending limit on the Business Platinum Card is flexible, so unlike a traditional credit card with a set limit, the amount you can spend adapts based on factors such as your purchase, payment and credit history. Make the Business Platinum Card® work even harder for you. Hilton for Business members get up to $200 back per calendar year when you make an eligible purchase at Hilton properties across the globe. Gift cards are not an eligible purchase. Benefit enrollment required. Fly like a pro with a $200 Airline Fee Credit. Select one qualifying airline to receive up to $200 back per year on baggage fees and other incidentals. Use the Business Platinum Card and get up to $219 back per calendar year on your CLEAR+ Membership (subject to auto-renewal). Maximize your time away with Fine Hotels + Resorts through Amex Travel™. Enroll and get up to $150 in statement credits on U.S purchases directly with Dell Technologies on the Business Platinum Card and an additional $1,000 statement credit after you spend $5,000 or more on that same Card per calendar year. Enroll and get up to $300 in statement credits per calendar year on U.S. purchases of ChatGPT Business* on the Business Platinum Card. *Subject to auto-renewal. Enroll and get a $250 statement credit after you spend $600 or more on U.S. purchases directly with Adobe per calendar year on the Business Platinum Card. Get up to $90 in statement credits quarterly for purchases with Indeed on the Business Platinum Card. That’s up to $360 back per year. Enrollment required. Get up to $10 in statement credits per month for wireless telephone service purchases made directly with a wireless provider in the U.S. on the Business Platinum Card. That’s up to $120 back per year. Enrollment required. 2X points on purchases at U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers, as well as on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus. 5X points on flights and prepaid hotels on AmexTravel.com 1X points on other eligible purchases Terms Apply.



Which card belongs in your wallet Here's what I tell everyone: the best business card is the one that matches how you actually run your business. Start with where you are today. A digital freelancer and restaurant owner shouldn't carry the same card, and that's the whole point of this diverse list. If none of these feel like a perfect fit, it's worth browsing our full lineup of the best business credit cards before you decide. But if one of them made you nod along, trust that -- it's probably your match.



