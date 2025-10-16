My 5 Favorite New Perks of the Updated Amex Platinum

The refreshed American Express Platinum Card® isn't just more valuable than before, with $3,500 in potential annual value. It's also more versatile than ever, with perks built for frequent flyers, big spenders, and binge watchers alike.

Here are five of my favorite new and upgraded perks from the Platinum Card®'s recent update.

1. $600 a year in hotel credits

Travelers rejoice: The Platinum Card®'s hotel credit has increased from $200 a year to $600.

You can now get up $300 back twice a year on prepaid bookings through Amex Travel at Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection (note that there's a two-night minimum stay for The Hotel Collection). Terms apply.

It's worth noting that the Platinum Card®'s annual fee was upped by $200, from $695 to $895 (see rates and fees). But the $400 benefit increase here means you can singlehandedly cover the price hike twice over. All it takes is a couple of stays at your luxury hotel of choice.

Ready to start traveling in style? Read our full review of the Platinum Card® and apply now.

2. $400 a year in Resy credits

Looking to save on your next big night out? The Platinum Card® now offers up to $100 back each quarter on eligible U.S. purchases at Resy restaurants (terms apply; enrollment required).

You'll also get the pre-existing perk of Global Dining Access by Resy, which offers access to exclusive restaurants worldwide with your Platinum Card®. Date night, anyone?