My Brother Earns 5% Back on Everything He Buys at Amazon Thanks to This No-Fee Card
If you're like most Americans, you probably shop on Amazon at least a few times a month. But what if every Amazon order earned you 5% back -- automatically?
That's exactly what my brother does. He's not a credit card hacker or finance nerd (that's me). He just uses the Prime Visa (see rates and fees) for all his Amazon buys, and it slowly racks up cash back on everything he buys.
Here's why the Prime Visa is a no-brainer for any regular Amazon shopper.
5% cash rewards on every Amazon order
With the Prime Visa you earn unlimited 5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership.
Here's what that looks like in cash back depending on your regular Amazon spending.
|Amazon Spend
|Cash Back
|$200 per month
|$120
|$500 per month
|$300
|$800 per month
|$480
Even modest Amazon spenders can earn $100 to $300 a year with almost zero effort.
And since the card has a $0 annual fee, those rewards aren't getting eaten up by costs on the backend.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare), and unlimited 1% back on all other purchases
1% - 5% back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card
-
If you have an Amazon Prime account, do we have the card for you! This one is part of Chase's lineup, and earns a whopping 5% cash back on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases. Best of all, that cash back is available to you as soon as the next day -- so if you make frequent Amazon purchases and have a Prime membership, you'll easily save.
-
- Big Amazon.com and Whole Foods rewards
- Instant Amazon gift card
- No annual fee
- Consumer and travel protections
- No 0% intro APR offer
- Requires Prime membership
-
- Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
- Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership
- Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- Earn unlimited 1% back on all other purchases
- No annual credit card fee
- No more waiting. Redeem daily rewards at Amazon.com as soon as the next day
- Member FDIC
Additional cash back on restaurants, gas, and transit
There's no harm in only using the Prime Visa for purchases in the 5% back categories.
In fact, that's what my brother does. He sets it as the default payment method for his Amazon checkout, then uses a top travel card for the rest of his spending.
But it's worth noting that the Prime Visa offers decent rewards in other categories:
- 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- 1% cash rewards on all other purchases
If you're a frequent Amazon shopper who also eats out or commutes regularly, these bonus categories are a nice cherry on top.
All the rewards you earn show up as Amazon Rewards points, which you can redeem for statement credits, direct deposits, gift cards, or apply straight toward your next Amazon checkout.
Instant gratification and a $150 bonus gift card
One of the best perks of the Prime Visa is how fast everything happens. If you're approved, there's no need to wait for the physical version to arrive.
In fact, Amazon can automatically add it to your account as a payment option so you can start earning 5% back on purchases immediately.
Even better, new cardholders receive an instant welcome bonus: Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members.
What you need to qualify
A couple important notes before you apply. Here's what you'll need:
- Amazon Prime membership. This gets you the top rewards rates, and you'll be eligible for the gift card welcome bonus.
- A decent credit score. Applicants with a good to excellent credit score (typically a FICO® Score of 670 or higher) are the best qualified for this card.
And like any card application, it's not just about your credit score -- you'll also need to share things like your income, address, and job info. All of it helps determine whether you're approved and what credit limit you'll get.
If you're already an Amazon Prime member, the Prime Visa is one of the easiest ways to earn rewards on spending you're already doing.
My brother thinks of it as a 5% discount on every Amazon order. He earns enough cash back to fully cover the cost of his Prime membership, and way more.
