My Coworker Earned $870 Cash Back Last Year -- and She's Not Even a Points Nerd

I work with a lot of credit card nerds. The kind of people who juggle six or more cards, chase category bonuses, and know point values better than their own birthdays.

But one of my coworkers got fed up with all that extra work and switched to a much simpler strategy last year. She used just a single credit card for everything -- and ended up earning $870 in cash back.

Here's the card she used and why it worked so well.

Using a single flat 2% card for everything

Instead of messing around with different cards for different spending categories, my coworker just picked one high flat-rate cash back card and ran with it.

Every bill, every Target run, every takeout order -- she put it all on the same credit card.

In all of 2024, she'd spent about $33,500 (some bills like rent and taxes she paid directly, so this was just her regular credit card spending).

With a flat 2% cash rewards rate, that earned her $670 in total. Plus, she scored an extra $200 cash rewards welcome bonus when she signed up for the card and spent $500 in the first 3 months. Here's the total rewards breakdown for the year:

$670 in cash rewards

$200 cash rewards welcome bonus

Total rewards: $870

She told me it actually felt kind of boring. But like, in a good way.

Why the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card keeps things easy

The card my coworker uses (and loves) is the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees). It's a great fit for anyone who wants strong rewards without overthinking things.

This card earns unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases. So you can just go about your life spending as you usually would, and earn steady rewards every time you swipe.

Here's an overview of card benefits:

$0 annual fee

$200 cash rewards welcome bonus after spending just $500 in the first 3 months

after spending just $500 in the first 3 months 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 12 months from account opening on purchases (the regular 18.99%, 23.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR applies after)

for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 12 months from account opening on purchases (the regular 18.99%, 23.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR applies after) Up to $600 in cellphone protection when you pay your monthly bill with the card (subject to a $25 deductible)

when you pay your monthly bill with the card (subject to a $25 deductible) Cash rewards never expire as long as your account is open

She told me one of the coolest side effects was the lack of pressure. And I totally understand that…

With some high-bonus cards, you almost feel like you need to spend in those categories to "earn" the perks. Like if you've got a card that gives you 10% back on flights or 5% back on dining, you might think you need to buy more trips or eat out more to make the most of the card.

That mental pressure isn't there with a flat-rate card. You just buy what you normally would, and put it all on the same card.