My Coworker Earned $870 Cash Back Last Year -- and She's Not Even a Points Nerd
I work with a lot of credit card nerds. The kind of people who juggle six or more cards, chase category bonuses, and know point values better than their own birthdays.
But one of my coworkers got fed up with all that extra work and switched to a much simpler strategy last year. She used just a single credit card for everything -- and ended up earning $870 in cash back.
Here's the card she used and why it worked so well.
Using a single flat 2% card for everything
Instead of messing around with different cards for different spending categories, my coworker just picked one high flat-rate cash back card and ran with it.
Every bill, every Target run, every takeout order -- she put it all on the same credit card.
In all of 2024, she'd spent about $33,500 (some bills like rent and taxes she paid directly, so this was just her regular credit card spending).
With a flat 2% cash rewards rate, that earned her $670 in total. Plus, she scored an extra $200 cash rewards welcome bonus when she signed up for the card and spent $500 in the first 3 months. Here's the total rewards breakdown for the year:
- $670 in cash rewards
- $200 cash rewards welcome bonus
- Total rewards: $870
She told me it actually felt kind of boring. But like, in a good way.
Why the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card keeps things easy
The card my coworker uses (and loves) is the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees). It's a great fit for anyone who wants strong rewards without overthinking things.
This card earns unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases. So you can just go about your life spending as you usually would, and earn steady rewards every time you swipe.
Here's an overview of card benefits:
- $0 annual fee
- $200 cash rewards welcome bonus after spending just $500 in the first 3 months
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 12 months from account opening on purchases (the regular 18.99%, 23.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR applies after)
- Up to $600 in cellphone protection when you pay your monthly bill with the card (subject to a $25 deductible)
- Cash rewards never expire as long as your account is open
She told me one of the coolest side effects was the lack of pressure. And I totally understand that…
With some high-bonus cards, you almost feel like you need to spend in those categories to "earn" the perks. Like if you've got a card that gives you 10% back on flights or 5% back on dining, you might think you need to buy more trips or eat out more to make the most of the card.
That mental pressure isn't there with a flat-rate card. You just buy what you normally would, and put it all on the same card.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months from account opening
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.99%, 23.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
-
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.99%, 23.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
-
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.99%, 23.99%, or 28.99% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
Is this kind of card right for you?
Honestly, if you don't want to think too hard about rewards, this kind of single-card strategy just makes life easier.
That doesn't mean it's perfect for everyone. Like, if you travel a lot (especially overseas), you're giving up potentially way more reward value. Plus this card has foreign transaction fees which could be a dealbreaker.
And if you spend a ton in specific categories like gas or dining, a card with rotating or tiered rewards might squeeze out a bit more value.
But for most people, a flat-rate 2% cash rewards card hits that sweet spot. My coworker didn't change her spending or play the points game. She just picked a card that made sense, used it for everything, and ended the year with $870 in her pocket.
Looking for a no-stress way to earn cash back? Compare all our top cash back credit cards here and see which one fits you.
