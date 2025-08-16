My Credit Score Is 822. Here's Why Amex and Citi Denied My Credit Card Application

I thought I was untouchable with an 822 credit score. Then I got served a slice of humble pie.

A couple of years ago, I got denied for not one, but two cards. One from American Express and another from Citi. And as someone who writes about personal finance for a living, I was pretty embarrassed (and in denial at first, to be honest).

As it turns out, credit card issuers look at a lot more than just your credit score when deciding who to approve for cards. Here's why I got denied.

Amex denied me over income verification

When I applied for an American Express card, I filled out the application using both my income and my wife's. (You're allowed to do this by the way -- you can state any household income you have "reasonable access" to.)

Amex requested verification, and I couldn't provide the documents fast enough. My wife's a teacher, and I applied during the summer holidays when it wasn't super easy to get pay statements.

This mistake was 100% my fault. Totally avoidable if I had the documents on hand.

Even with a perfect credit score, if an issuer can't verify your income, they're going to play it safe and deny the application.

Lesson learned: Have all your documentation ready before you apply, especially if you're including household income.

Before you apply for your next card, double-check that your income info is clear and up to date. Browse our list of credit cards that match your financial profile here

Citi denied me due to my banking history

Citi's denial was a little murkier.

I confess, I've opened up a lot of credit cards and bank accounts over the past 10 years. Sometimes to test them for reviews, other times to snag a big welcome offer.

While that's part of my job, it might have raised red flags for Citi. Banks keep track of your relationship history, and if they think you're not a potential long-term customer or you've closed accounts too quickly in the past, they might deny future applications.

This was likely the reason Citi turned me down. It wasn't about my credit score -- it was about how my account behavior wasn't a match for their bank.

Other reasons you can be denied (even with 800+ credit)

Even if your score is in the 800s like mine, banks look at your overall financial profile before making approval decisions.

Here are some other factors they consider:

Recent application history (opening too many cards can make you look risky)

Income verification and stability

Past relationship with the bank (good or bad)

Potential identity mix-ups or credit report errors

According to the FTC, nearly 1 in 5 consumers have an error on their credit report. It's way more common than you might think. If your file is merged with someone else's or shows incorrect accounts, it could trigger a denial.

In any case, it's smart to check your credit reports regularly at AnnualCreditReport.com to make sure your stuff is accurate.

Life after my denials

After sulking for a bit, I realized that getting denied wasn't personal. Issuers have their own internal criteria, and sometimes it's just bad timing or a paperwork hiccup.

Since then, I've been approved for several other credit cards from different issuers. Life goes on.

If you're shopping for a card, make sure you're applying for one that fits your current financial profile. Having an 800+ credit score is only one piece of the puzzle.

If you get denied, don't take it personally. Review the situation, make adjustments, and move forward. The right card (and issuer) is out there for you.

Explore our list of top-rated credit cards here and find your next approval.