My Credit Score Is Under 700. Can I Still Get a Balance Transfer Card?
A balance transfer card is one of the best ways to get rid of debt and raise your credit score.
The catch is, most balance transfer cards require at least a "good" credit score -- that's 670 or higher. And the people who need balance transfer cards the most often have scores lower than that.
The good news is, having a sub-700 credit score doesn't mean it's impossible to get a balance transfer card. And if you don't qualify, you have other options.
What issuers really look at
Your credit score doesn't tell the whole story. Issuers look at several factors, including:
- Payment history. A history of on-time payments is the single biggest factor in your credit score -- and in a card issuer's decision. Recent missed payments hurt more than older ones.
- Credit utilization. Issuers want to see balances well below your credit limits. Above 30% is a yellow flag; above 50% is a red one.
- Debt-to-income ratio. If your monthly housing and debt payments eat up more than 35%-40% of your income, issuers may think you're unable to repay more debt.
Two people with identical scores can get different answers based on the rest of their profile.
Your odds of approval at different score ranges
Here's a realistic breakdown.
300-579 ("poor")
Your odds of getting a balance transfer card are very slim. You'll likely need to work on paying off debts and building a solid credit history before you apply.
580-669 ("fair")
You may qualify for a small number of balance transfer cards. They tend to have shorter 0% intro APR periods (think 6 to 15 months). Check out local credit unions to see if they offer balance transfer cards for fair credit.
And if you're a college student, you might check out the Discover it® Student Cash Back card. It has a low-APR intro offer on balance transfers: 10.99%, 6 months (then a 16.49% - 25.49% Variable APR). That could save you a good deal of money if you're currently paying 20%-plus.
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|Our Rating
|Welcome Offer
|Rewards Program
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Discover it® Student Cash Back
Apply Now for Discover it® Student Cash Back
On Issuer’s Secure Website.
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
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= Excellent
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|Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $50 cash back into $100. Or turn $100 cash back into $200.
|1% - 5% Cashback Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
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Intro:
Purchases: 0%, 6 months
Balance Transfers: 10.99%, 6 months
Regular: 16.49% - 25.49% Variable APR
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5.00/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
670-699 (low end of "good")
You're eligible for many balance transfer cards. You may not qualify for the longest 0% intro APR periods, though, and you may get a low credit limit.
If you can raise your credit score a little -- say, by paying off a big chunk of debt over the next few months -- then it might be worth waiting to apply.
700-739 (high end of "good")
You're eligible for some of the best balance transfer cards. You may get a lower limit than someone in the "very good" or "exceptional" range, but it's still worth shopping around for the best terms possible.
For example, the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card offers 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers (then a 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR). Plus, its balance transfer fee is a low 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first four months of account opening (5%; min. $5 after that).
|Offer
|Our Rating
|Welcome Offer
|Rewards Program
|APR
|Our Rating
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Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card
Apply Now for Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card
On Citi's Secure Website.
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
|N/A
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Intro:
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular: 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
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4.90/5 Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
What if you don't qualify?
A balance transfer card isn't the only way to pay off high-interest debt.
A personal loan from a bank or credit union may have a much lower interest rate than your credit cards. Look into debt consolidation loans to see if you qualify for a lower APR.
The National Foundation for Credit Counseling is a nonprofit that connects you with a certified counselor. They can help you negotiate with creditors and make a plan for getting out of debt without going bankrupt. The first consultation is free, but there may be a small fee for other services.
Negotiating with your issuer might help. Call and ask for a hardship program or a temporary rate reduction. It doesn't always work, but it costs nothing.
Remember: balance transfers aren't a cure-all
A balance transfer can save you hundreds or thousands of dollars in interest -- but only if you use it the right way. You want to pay off the full balance before the 0% intro APR period ends; otherwise, you could end up right back where you started.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. James McClenathen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Capital One Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.