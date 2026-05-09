My Credit Score Is Under 700. Can I Still Get a Balance Transfer Card?

A balance transfer card is one of the best ways to get rid of debt and raise your credit score.

The catch is, most balance transfer cards require at least a "good" credit score -- that's 670 or higher. And the people who need balance transfer cards the most often have scores lower than that.

The good news is, having a sub-700 credit score doesn't mean it's impossible to get a balance transfer card. And if you don't qualify, you have other options.

What issuers really look at

Your credit score doesn't tell the whole story. Issuers look at several factors, including:

Payment history. A history of on-time payments is the single biggest factor in your credit score -- and in a card issuer's decision. Recent missed payments hurt more than older ones.

A history of on-time payments is the single biggest factor in your credit score -- and in a card issuer's decision. Recent missed payments hurt more than older ones. Credit utilization. Issuers want to see balances well below your credit limits. Above 30% is a yellow flag; above 50% is a red one.

Issuers want to see balances well below your credit limits. Above 30% is a yellow flag; above 50% is a red one. Debt-to-income ratio. If your monthly housing and debt payments eat up more than 35%-40% of your income, issuers may think you're unable to repay more debt.

Two people with identical scores can get different answers based on the rest of their profile.

Your odds of approval at different score ranges

Here's a realistic breakdown.

300-579 ("poor")

Your odds of getting a balance transfer card are very slim. You'll likely need to work on paying off debts and building a solid credit history before you apply.

580-669 ("fair")

You may qualify for a small number of balance transfer cards. They tend to have shorter 0% intro APR periods (think 6 to 15 months). Check out local credit unions to see if they offer balance transfer cards for fair credit.

And if you're a college student, you might check out the Discover it® Student Cash Back card. It has a low-APR intro offer on balance transfers: 10.99%, 6 months (then a 16.49% - 25.49% Variable APR). That could save you a good deal of money if you're currently paying 20%-plus.



