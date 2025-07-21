My Favorite Card for Couples: Get 6% Cash Back on Groceries and Streaming With the Amex Blue Cash Preferred

If your relationship looks anything like mine, you spend a lot of evenings dining at home and watching Netflix. And I have good news: There's a credit card that rewards you for your precious couch time. The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express pays big cash back rewards for groceries, streaming, and more. (American Express is a Motley Fool Money advertiser.) Here's why this card is such a sweet deal for two.

Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months Balance Transfers: 0%, 12 months APR 20.24%-29.24% Variable

6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions. 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations. 3% Cash Back on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more). 1% Cash Back on other purchases. Annual Fee $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. Welcome Offer Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.

Top perks of the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express The Amex Blue Cash Preferred offers: 6% cash back on U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions

3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)

$84 annual credit toward Disney+ bundles (paid in $7 monthly statement credits)

Welcome bonus of $250 after you spend $3,000 in the first 6 months

Terms apply; enrollment may be required There's a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) This means you can try it guilt-free. Odds are, you'll want to keep it after you see the rewards you can rack up. Why this card is perfect for couples This card offers fantastic value for people who spend about $300 to $900 a month on groceries. If you spend less than that, you probably want something with no annual fee. More than that, and you might be better off with a card that pays a lower cash-back rate but has no spending cap. For most two-person households, the Amex Blue Cash Preferred card is right in the sweet spot. And let's not forget the other perks. Here's an example of how much cash back a couple could realistically earn in a year.

Spending Category Monthly Spend Annual Spend Cash Back Rate Annual Cash Back Groceries $600 $7,200 6% on first $6K, 1% after $384 Streaming services $50 $600 6% $36 Gas and transit $200 $2,400 3% $72 Total $492 Data source: Author's calculations.