My Favorite Credit Card Bonus Is Back: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card Instantly

Want a $250 head start on buying Christmas gifts this year?

The Prime Visa (see rates and fees) has officially brought back its killer welcome offer just in time for the holidays.

Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members.

And since there's no annual fee for this card, it's truly a no brainer for any Amazon Prime member.

Here's why it's my favorite card offer of the year.

The easiest $250 you'll earn this year

I'm a big fan of easy wins. And this one's about as effortless as it gets.

The Prime Visa is offering a $250 Amazon gift card just for getting approved. Just apply, get the thumbs up, and that gift card drops straight into your Amazon account.

Here are the offer details:

The deal: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members.

Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members. Requirements: Available for Prime members only. Just apply for the Prime Visa, and get approved.

Available for Prime members only. Just apply for the Prime Visa, and get approved. How fast you get the $250: Most online approvals happen in under 15 seconds. The credit applies to your Amazon account immediately afterwards.

Most online approvals happen in under 15 seconds. The credit applies to your Amazon account immediately afterwards. Any catch with this card? Nope! There's no annual fee, and you get ongoing discounts on all your Amazon spending going forward.

If you're already a Prime member and planning to do a lot of holiday shopping, then this is basically a $250 head start on spending you were going to do anyway.