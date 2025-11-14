My Favorite Credit Card Bonus Is Back: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card Instantly
Want a $250 head start on buying Christmas gifts this year?
The Prime Visa (see rates and fees) has officially brought back its killer welcome offer just in time for the holidays.
Limited-Time Offer: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members.
And since there's no annual fee for this card, it's truly a no brainer for any Amazon Prime member.
Here's why it's my favorite card offer of the year.
The easiest $250 you'll earn this year
I'm a big fan of easy wins. And this one's about as effortless as it gets.
The Prime Visa is offering a $250 Amazon gift card just for getting approved. Just apply, get the thumbs up, and that gift card drops straight into your Amazon account.
Here are the offer details:
- The deal: Get a $250 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members.
- Requirements: Available for Prime members only. Just apply for the Prime Visa, and get approved.
- How fast you get the $250: Most online approvals happen in under 15 seconds. The credit applies to your Amazon account immediately afterwards.
- Any catch with this card? Nope! There's no annual fee, and you get ongoing discounts on all your Amazon spending going forward.
If you're already a Prime member and planning to do a lot of holiday shopping, then this is basically a $250 head start on spending you were going to do anyway.
Why I personally have the Prime Visa
It's not just about the instant $250 amazon credit. The Prime Visa is a card built for Amazon shoppers.
Here's the rewards breakdown for Prime members:
- 5% cash rewards on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
- 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
- 1% cash rewards on all other purchases
And the rewards are super easy to redeem. You can use them for Amazon purchases, turn them into statement credits, or apply them toward travel.
Again, there's no annual fee for this card. So even if you only shop semi-regularly at Amazon, all the rewards are gravy.
Personally, I set the Prime Visa as my default for Amazon orders, and that's pretty much the only place I use it. (I have other rewards cards for higher points on regular spending).
I think of it as a 5% coupon discount, on every Amazon cart at checkout.
How much could you save each year?
Looking at only Amazon spending, here's an idea of the savings this card could give you.
Say you spend $100, $250, or $500 per week, this is what your rewards would look like over a full year at 5% back:
|Weekly Spend
|Yearly Rewards
|$100/week
|$260 back
|$250/week
|$650 back
|$500/week
|$1,300 back
And that's just what you'd earn from Amazon shopping alone. You also get 5% back at places like Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh, and Chase Travel, plus 2% back on gas, dining, and transit.
Don't sleep on this limited-time offer
If you want a fast $250 to knock out your next few Amazon orders, or you've been waiting for the right moment to grab a new rewards card, this is your sign.
This welcome offer is one of the best no-spend bonuses around, and it won't stick around for long.
Ready to grab your $250 Amazon credit? Learn more in our full review and apply for the Prime Visa today before the offer disappears again.
Our Research Expert