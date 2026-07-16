My Favorite Debt Hack of July 2026: Pay No Interest for 21 Months With This Card

The average American carries about $6,715 in credit card debt, according to Motley Fool Money research. And with APRs right now averaging over 20%, interest is one of the main reasons people struggle to dig themselves out of debt.

That is the exact problem a balance transfer solves. It's my favorite debt hack. You basically move your balance onto a card with a 0% intro APR. Then while every dollar you pay is going towards principal instead of interest, you attack your debt as hard as possible.

The card I recommend most people start with is the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees). It won our Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card award this year, and has one of the longest available offers on the market.

Why the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is my top pick

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is my top pick because it offers one of the longest intro APR windows available. It has a $0 annual fee, and no rewards program.

You get a 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. A 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after. That's close to two full years to knock out a balance with nothing going to interest.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is a debt payoff tool, and it pays off when you use it wisely. Its regular APR kicks back in once the intro period ends, so the goal is to clear your entire balance before the intro APR window runs out. Hit that target and you walk away having paid nothing in interest.