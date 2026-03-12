My Favorite Debt Hack of March 2026: Pay No Interest for 21 Months With This Card

If you're paying off high-interest debt and aren't hip to the world of balance transfers, you should be.

Basically, a balance transfer lets you move an existing balance from one credit card to another -- then pay it off at 0% interest for a limited time. It's like a "get out of jail free" card for credit card debt.

And if you want one of the longest 0% intro APRs out there, I have one recommendation: the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees). Keep reading to learn why it won Motley Fool Money's award for the Best 0% Intro APR Card of 2026.

Pay no interest interest for almost two whole years

With the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, you'll get:

0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (after that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies)

Up to $600 of cellphone protection when you pay with your card (subject to a $25 deductible)

$0 annual fee

Essentially, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is a savings double-whammy: You'll get a super long intro APR on both upcoming purchases and existing debt.

If I had a friend or family member in serious debt, this is the card I'd recommend to them. That's how good I feel about it.