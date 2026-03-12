My Favorite Debt Hack of March 2026: Pay No Interest for 21 Months With This Card
If you're paying off high-interest debt and aren't hip to the world of balance transfers, you should be.
Basically, a balance transfer lets you move an existing balance from one credit card to another -- then pay it off at 0% interest for a limited time. It's like a "get out of jail free" card for credit card debt.
And if you want one of the longest 0% intro APRs out there, I have one recommendation: the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees). Keep reading to learn why it won Motley Fool Money's award for the Best 0% Intro APR Card of 2026.
Pay no interest interest for almost two whole years
With the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card, you'll get:
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (after that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies)
- Up to $600 of cellphone protection when you pay with your card (subject to a $25 deductible)
- $0 annual fee
Essentially, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card is a savings double-whammy: You'll get a super long intro APR on both upcoming purchases and existing debt.
If I had a friend or family member in serious debt, this is the card I'd recommend to them. That's how good I feel about it.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
-
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
How to make your first balance transfer
A balance transfer offer might seem like it's too good to be true -- but if you think about it, it makes sense. Issuers want your business, and the introductory APR is an easy way to lure you away from competitors.
Still, they can be a fantastic way to save -- if done correctly. Here's how to do it:
- Apply for (and land) a balance transfer card like the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card.
- The issuer of your new card will pay off your existing balance for you, then "transfer" the debt to your new card. (Note: Issuers generally won't let you move debt from another one of their own cards. If you have debt on a Wells Fargo card, for example, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card won't help you.)
- Pay the balance transfer fee, usually 3%-5% of the amount transferred. Then, pay off the balance on your card at 0% interest for a limited time.
- Pay off as much debt as possible in that 0% APR window. Also, make sure you're at least hitting your minimum monthly payment to avoid penalties.
If done correctly, you can save hundreds or even thousands on interest in that 0% intro APR window. Just make sure you don't pile up new debt in the meantime, or else you'll be right back where you started.
Ready to see how much you can save today? See our list of the best balance transfer cards available now.
Intro APR offer, plus solid rewards: Discover it® Chrome
Most balance transfer cards lean on long APR periods as their main (or only) selling point. But if you want a way to save on interest and earn cash back while you do it, the Discover it® Chrome is worth a look.
The Discover it® Chrome comes with:
- 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers and 6 months on purchases. After that, a 17.49% - 26.49% Variable APR applies.
- 2% cash back on gas stations and restaurants, up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
Discover also offers an interesting "Cashback Match" welcome offer for new cardholders, where you'll get all the cash back you earn matched at the end of your first year. And there's no cap!
You'll notice the 0% intro APR period is a bit shorter than the Reflect on balance transfers, and a lot shorter than the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card on purchases. If you want to earn rewards while you save on interest, though, the Discover it® Chrome might be of interest.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 6 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months
Regular APR
17.49% - 26.49% Variable APR
Rewards 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically
1% - 2% Cashback
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.
Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
-
The main draw of this Discover card is the balance transfer offer, which is one of the best we've come across. Unlike many balance transfer cards, it combines that with cash back rewards. But the cash back program doesn't measure up to what other cards offer.
-
- Welcome bonus offer
- Gas and restaurants rewards
- 0% intro APR
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fee
- Low cash back rates
-
- INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards.
- Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically. You'll still earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- Get a 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers. Then 17.49% to 26.49% Standard Variable APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
- Redeem cash back for any amount
- No annual fee.
- Terms and conditions apply.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends Capital One Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.