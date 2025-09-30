My 'Forever' Wallet: 3 Credit Cards You Can Keep Forever

It's easy to get suckered in by a credit card's flashy welcome offer or short-term promotion. But what if you want a card that's built for the long haul?

These three cards offer some of the best recurring benefits and earning rates out there. Here's why once you add them to your wallet, you'll want to keep them forever.

1. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is one of the most popular credit cards on the market. It comes with a $95 annual fee, but a yearly $50 hotel credit effectively bumps that down to $45.

You'll also enjoy:

5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠

3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries

2X points on all other travel purchases

1X points on all other purchases

Plus, with ongoing travel protections like trip cancellation insurance, primary rental car coverage, and no foreign transaction fees, most people can easily justify the annual price tag.

Ready to learn more? Read our full review of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card to apply today.