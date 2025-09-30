My 'Forever' Wallet: 3 Credit Cards You Can Keep Forever
It's easy to get suckered in by a credit card's flashy welcome offer or short-term promotion. But what if you want a card that's built for the long haul?
These three cards offer some of the best recurring benefits and earning rates out there. Here's why once you add them to your wallet, you'll want to keep them forever.
1. Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) is one of the most popular credit cards on the market. It comes with a $95 annual fee, but a yearly $50 hotel credit effectively bumps that down to $45.
You'll also enjoy:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
Plus, with ongoing travel protections like trip cancellation insurance, primary rental car coverage, and no foreign transaction fees, most people can easily justify the annual price tag.
Ready to learn more? Read our full review of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card to apply today.
2. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
If you prefer straightforward cash rewards, I recommend the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).
For a $0 annual fee, you'll get unlimited 2% cash rewards on all purchases -- no need to worry about bonus categories or other bells and whistles. You'll also get 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 12 months from account opening on purchases. An ongoing 18.99%, 23.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR will apply after.
Other long-term benefits include cellphone protection and Visa Signature® benefits like roadside dispatch and concierge services.
Want to earn 2% cash rewards on everything you buy? Check out our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and apply now.
3. Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is another powerhouse for everyday spending, especially if you spend a lot on groceries and gas.
It comes with the following earning rates:
- 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions
- 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)
- 1% cash back on other purchases
- Terms apply
That means if you spend $500 a month on groceries, you'd earn $360 a year in cash back, which more than makes up for the card's annual fee ($0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.) See rates and fees.
Ready to learn more? Read our Amex Blue Cash Preferred review to apply and earn more on groceries and gas today.
