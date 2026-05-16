My Friend's Credit Score Dropped 50 Points Overnight. Here's Why

A few weeks ago, a friend texted me in a mild panic. She'd checked her credit score on a whim -- mostly just out of curiosity -- and it was noticeably lower than she remembered.

Not a little lower. Significantly lower.

She hadn't applied for any new credit cards, and hadn't had any missed payments to speak of. But her score had quietly cratered while she wasn't looking.

I've seen this more than once, and the good news is that a sudden drop almost always has a concrete explanation. The hard part, sometimes, is finding it. Here's where I told her to start -- and where you should, too, if you're in the same situation.

The first thing to check: your payment history

Payment history is the most important factor in your credit score, making up 35% of your FICO calculation. That means a single missed or late payment can do real damage -- and the timing of how it gets reported is what can make a score drop feel like it came out of nowhere.

Credit issuers typically don't report a late payment to the bureaus until it's at least 30 days overdue, so you might not see the impact until well after the due date passed. If you had a card you hadn't used in a while and forgot about a small balance sitting on it, that's often the culprit.

My friend checked her accounts and found exactly that -- a store card she'd all but forgotten, with an existing balance that had been there for more than 30 days.

Your credit utilization may have shifted

Even if your payment history is spotless, a spike in your credit card balance can increase your credit utilization ratio, which is the second most important factor in your FICO® Score.

If you charged a big purchase last month -- home repair, a vacation, anything -- and your balance was higher than usual when your card reported to the bureaus, your score will reflect that. Experts generally recommend keeping your utilization below 30%, with some suggesting below 10% for the best results.

The good news here is that this kind of drop tends to bounce back quickly once you pay the balance down. You probably won't get a 50-point drop solely from higher utilization, either, but it can be a factor.

There's also a less obvious version of this: If a card issuer lowers your credit limit, for whatever reason, your utilization ratio goes up -- even if your spending didn't change at all. Issuers can do this quietly, and you might not notice until your score reflects it.

Want a higher credit limit and a better utilization ratio? Check out our list of the best high-limit credit cards available today and find the one for you.

A card closure can move the needle, too

Closing a credit card account can affect your score in two ways -- it reduces your total available credit, which raises your utilization, and if it was an older account, it can shorten your average credit history.

The same logic applies if someone else closed an account you were an authorized user on. Or, even worse, if the primary cardholder misses a payment, your score can drop -- even though you had nothing to do with it. Make sure you're not an authorized user on cards owned by anyone you don't fully trust.

Finally: Don't rule out fraud

If none of the above explains what happened, pull your full credit reports at AnnualCreditReport.com and look carefully.

If someone has stolen your identity, they might be able to open credit cards or personal loans in your name. If they don't pay off those debts -- I'm guessing they won't -- your score takes a hit.

Signs to watch for include accounts you don't recognize, creditors reaching out about debts that aren't yours, or hard inquiries from lenders you never contacted. If you spot anything suspicious, file a report at IdentityTheft.gov and place a freeze with all three bureaus.

A sudden score drop can be alarming, but it's usually not permanent -- and there's almost always an explanation. Once you find the cause, you'll know what you're working with and can go from there.

And if you're looking to rebuild your credit the easy way, check out our list of the best no-annual-fee credit cards and find one you can keep for the long haul.