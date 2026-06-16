My Top 3 0% Intro APR Business Cards of 2026, Ranked
Running a business isn't always easy. Sometimes you have to spend more than you've got in the bank. But that doesn't mean you need to pay thousands in interest to do it.
A 0% intro APR business card can buy you real time -- 12 months, in most cases -- to pay off a big purchase without worrying about interest. You can also earn solid rewards and a nice welcome bonus to top things off, all without worrying about an annual fee.
Want to start saving? Here's how to find the right 0% intro APR business card for you.
1. Ink Business Cash® Credit Card: Best for category spending
If your business spends a lot at office supply stores, or on internet, cable, and phone services, the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees) is the way to go. Like the other cards on this list, it has no annual fee and offers 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months. (A 16.74% - 24.74% Variable APR will apply after.)
You'll also get:
- 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year
- 5% cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27
- 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
That 5% category can be super valuable for the right business. Spending, say, $10,000 a year in telecom and office supplies would net you $500 back.
And like the other top business cards in the Ink lineup, it technically earns Chase Ultimate Rewards points. That means if you already have a Sapphire card in your wallet, you can pool your points and transfer them to Chase's travel partners for even more value.
And right now you can take advantage of a limited-time sign-up bonus offer.
Current bonus: Earn
$750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening.
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NEW: Earn
$750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first four months after account opening.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 24.74% Variable
Rewards Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year. Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.
Earn 5% cash back in select business categories
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
Earn
$750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening.
Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back
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If your business spends at office supply stores or on telecom, this card can pay off fast. Earn 5% cash back in those categories (on up to $25,000 yearly), plus 2% on gas and dining (on up to $25,000 yearly). With a limited-time $1,000 welcome bonus and no annual fee, it can outpace flat-rate cards when you maximize its 5% rewards.Read Full Review
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- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Office supply store rewards
- Internet, cable, and phone service rewards
- 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Low caps on bonus categories
- No balance transfer offer
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn
$750$1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening
- Earn 5% cash back at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year on the first $25,000 in combined spend
- Earn 2% cash back on dining and gas each account anniversary year on the first $25,000 spent in combined spend.
- Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.
- Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- As a Chase cardmember, you’ll be automatically checked for a credit line increase at least every 6 months.
- Complimentary three-month lnstacart+ membership.
- No Annual Fee
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Member FDIC
- Earn
2. Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card: Best simple flat-rate option
The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees) is the card for business owners who don't want to think about categories. It earns unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase -- no ifs, ands, or buts.
It's got the same intro APR offer and $0 annual fee as the Chase Ink Business Cash, plus the same valuable limited-time welcome bonus. So which is better for you?
Simple: If you think you'd earn more with the Chase Ink Business Cash's bonus categories, that card wins out. But if your spending is too scattered to benefit from those categories, the Chase Ink Business Unlimited is the cleaner cash back card option.
The limited-time bonus: Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening.
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NEW: Earn
$750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first four months after account opening.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 24.74% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening.
Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back
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This is one of the easiest ways to turn business spending into real cash back. Earn unlimited 1.5% on every purchase, plus a limited-time $1,000 welcome bonus to boost your rewards right away. With no annual fee, 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases, and free employee cards, it’s a low-maintenance card that delivers big value from day one.Read Full Review
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- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Competitive cash back rate
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free employee cards
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn
$750$1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
- No Annual Fee
- Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- Earn rewards faster with employee cards at no additional cost. Set individual spending limits for greater control.
- Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases
- With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- Member FDIC
- Earn
3. The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express: Best for a flat rate on lower spending
Finally, the The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express offers the same 0% intro APR for 12 months from date of account opening. (A 16.74% - 28.49% Variable APR applies after.)
It also earns a flat rate similar to the Chase Ink Business Unlimited -- but there are some limitations to be aware of.
The card earns 2X points on everyday business purchases such as office supplies or client dinners on the first $50,000 spent each year, then 1X. That could be better or worse than the Chase Ink Business Unlimited's 1.5% rate, depending on how much you spend.
If you spend less than $100,000 per year, the Amex Blue Business Plus Credit Card is the better choice -- you're getting 2X points on your first $50,000 and 1X points on the other $50,000 for a total of 150,000 points -- a $1,500 value, assuming an estimated travel value of $0.01 per point.
If you spend more than $100,000 per year, the Chase Ink Business Unlimited pulls ahead. That's because you're getting $1,500 back on that $100,000 spend, then you'll continue to get 1.5% back after that (compared to the Amex Blue Business Plus Credit Card's 1X rate).
Another consideration: the Amex Blue Business Plus Credit Card earns Membership Rewards points, not cash back. If you move your points to an Amex transfer partner, they can actually be worth even more -- changing the math above.
Finally, the bonus on the Amex Blue Business Plus Credit Card isn't as strong as the other two cards above. But if you want solid rewards alongside an intro APR offer, it's a viable option.
Current welcome bonus offer: Earn 15,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on the Card within your first 3 months of Card Membership.
On American Express's Secure Website.
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Intro APR
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months from date of account opening
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 28.49% Variable
Rewards Earn 2X points on everyday business purchases such as office supplies or client dinners. 2X applies to the first $50,000 in purchases per year, 1 point per dollar thereafter. Terms and limitations apply.
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Annual Fee
No annual fee
Welcome Offer Earn 15,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on the Card within your first 3 months of Card Membership.
15,000 Membership Rewards® points
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This card is a strong fit for businesses with modest yearly expenses. Earn 2X Membership Rewards® points on your first $50,000 in purchases each year — one of the best flat-rate rewards you’ll find at that level of spend. After that, you’ll still earn 1X points, with no annual fee and flexible redemptions for cash, travel, or transfers to airline and hotel partners.
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- Purchase rewards
- Welcome bonus
- Intro 0% APR offer
- No annual fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- Personal guarantee
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- Earn 15,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on the Card within your first 3 months of Card Membership.
- 0.0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months from the date of account opening, then a variable rate, 16.74% - 28.49%, based on your creditworthiness and other factors at account opening. APR will not exceed 29.99%
- Earn 2X points on everyday business purchases such as office supplies or client dinners. 2X applies to the first $50,000 in purchases per year, 1 point per dollar thereafter. Terms and limitations apply.
- You’ve got the power to spend above your credit limit* with Expanded Buying Power. *The amount you can spend above your credit limit is flexible, so it adapts with your use of the Card, your payment history, credit record, financial resources known to us, and other factors. Just remember, the amount you can spend with Expanded Buying Power is not unlimited.
- No Annual Fee
- Terms Apply.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express, JPMorgan Chase, Lyft, and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express, click here