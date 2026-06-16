My Top 3 0% Intro APR Business Cards of 2026, Ranked

Running a business isn't always easy. Sometimes you have to spend more than you've got in the bank. But that doesn't mean you need to pay thousands in interest to do it.

A 0% intro APR business card can buy you real time -- 12 months, in most cases -- to pay off a big purchase without worrying about interest. You can also earn solid rewards and a nice welcome bonus to top things off, all without worrying about an annual fee.

Want to start saving? Here's how to find the right 0% intro APR business card for you.

1. Ink Business Cash® Credit Card: Best for category spending

If your business spends a lot at office supply stores, or on internet, cable, and phone services, the Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees) is the way to go. Like the other cards on this list, it has no annual fee and offers 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months. (A 16.74% - 24.74% Variable APR will apply after.)

You'll also get:

5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year

5% cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27

2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year

1% cash back on all other purchases

That 5% category can be super valuable for the right business. Spending, say, $10,000 a year in telecom and office supplies would net you $500 back.

And like the other top business cards in the Ink lineup, it technically earns Chase Ultimate Rewards points. That means if you already have a Sapphire card in your wallet, you can pool your points and transfer them to Chase's travel partners for even more value.

And right now you can take advantage of a limited-time sign-up bonus offer.