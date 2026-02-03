My Top 3 0% Intro APR Cards for February 2026: Pay No Interest for up to 21 Months

If you're carrying a high-interest credit card balance, those 20%+ APRs make it feel almost impossible to actually clear the principal and become debt-free.

But there's a simple way to press pause on those interest charges. By moving your balance to a 0% intro APR card, every dollar you pay goes directly toward your debt, not the bank's pocket.

My team at Motley Fool Money reviews hundreds of cards every year. Here are three great choices right now that offer runways for debt payoff.

1. Citi Simplicity® Card: Best for balance transfers

If your main goal is to move existing debt and minimize distractions, the Citi Simplicity® Card is likely your best option.

It was recently named Best Balance Transfer Card in the 2026 Motley Fool Money awards.

Here is a quick look at why it's a winner:

0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers

0% intro APR for 12 months on Purchases

A 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable) APR applies at the end of the intro periods

No annual fee, no late fees, and no penalty APR -- ever!

There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5)

Imagine transferring a $6,000 balance and paying it down steadily over the balance transfer window. Compared to a high-APR card, you could easily avoid over $1,500 in interest charges making the same monthly payments.