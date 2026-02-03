My Top 3 0% Intro APR Cards for February 2026: Pay No Interest for up to 21 Months
If you're carrying a high-interest credit card balance, those 20%+ APRs make it feel almost impossible to actually clear the principal and become debt-free.
But there's a simple way to press pause on those interest charges. By moving your balance to a 0% intro APR card, every dollar you pay goes directly toward your debt, not the bank's pocket.
My team at Motley Fool Money reviews hundreds of cards every year. Here are three great choices right now that offer runways for debt payoff.
1. Citi Simplicity® Card: Best for balance transfers
If your main goal is to move existing debt and minimize distractions, the Citi Simplicity® Card is likely your best option.
It was recently named Best Balance Transfer Card in the 2026 Motley Fool Money awards.
Here is a quick look at why it's a winner:
- 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers
- 0% intro APR for 12 months on Purchases
- A 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable) APR applies at the end of the intro periods
- No annual fee, no late fees, and no penalty APR -- ever!
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5)
Imagine transferring a $6,000 balance and paying it down steadily over the balance transfer window. Compared to a high-APR card, you could easily avoid over $1,500 in interest charges making the same monthly payments.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 28.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This is one of our favorite cards for balance transfers. It has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combo makes it one of the most generous balance transfer offers we've seen. But it doesn't have much ongoing value after the intro 0% APR period ends.
-
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- No late fees
- No penalty APR
- Choose your own payment date
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 17.49% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- Stay protected with Citi® Quick Lock
2. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: Best for new purchase financing
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is an excellent choice for anyone who needs a long interest-free period for both existing debt and upcoming big-ticket items.
It also took home our Best 0% Intro APR Card Award for 2026.
Key features include:
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after)
- $0 annual fee
- Cellphone protection: Up to $600 in coverage when you pay your monthly bill with the card (subject to a $25 deductible)
This card is perfect if you’re planning a major expense -- like a big home repair or paying medical bills -- and want nearly two full years to pay it off without interest.
Just remember that balance transfers must be completed within 120 days to qualify for the intro rate.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.
-
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
3. Chase Freedom Unlimited®: Best for long-term value
If you want a long 0% intro APR window but also want a card that earns cash back along the way, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) is the one to beat.
Here is what you get:
- 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers, followed by a 18.24% - 27.74% Variable APR
- Welcome offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Ongoing rewards: Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
- $0 annual fee
While the interest-free window is shorter than the 21 months offered by the other cards on this list, the high rewards rate makes it an ideal "keeper" card for your wallet.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
-
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.
-
- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can choose to receive a statement credit or direct deposit into most U.S. checking and savings accounts. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
Make February the month you take control
A five-minute application for the right 0% intro APR card can save you $1,000+ in interest and get you out of debt months earlier than you thought possible.
Stop feeding the interest machine and start making your money work for you.
Compare all of today's best 0% intro APR credit cards to find your perfect match.
Our Research Expert
