My Top 3 Balance Transfer Cards for 2026: Pay No Interest for up to 21 Months
When you move a balance to a 0% intro APR balance transfer card, you get to stop paying interest for a while.
Every dollar you pay goes straight to the principal. No money wasted on interest. No treading water. Just progress.
The key is picking a card with a long enough window and fees that still make the math work in your favor. These three stand out.
1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
If your top priority is maximizing time, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is the strongest offer out there right now.
You get 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. That's nearly two full years of interest-free breathing room. A 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies at the end of the intro period.
Why it stands out
- One of the longest intro APR periods available
- $0 annual fee
- Includes cellphone protection when you pay your bill with the card
This is a clean, no-frills debt payoff tool. It doesn't try to distract you with rewards or gimmicks. Its only job is stopping interest, and it does that extremely well.
What to watch
- Balance transfer fee is 5%, min: $5
- No ongoing rewards after the intro period
- 3% foreign transaction fee
If you're carrying a large balance and need maximum time to pay it down, this card is hard to beat.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
2. Citi Simplicity® Card
This card is built for people who want simplicity in every sense of the word.
You get 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases, plus a rare perk that matters more than people realize. After the intro period, a 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable) APR will apply.
Why it stands out
- Nearly two years to repay debt interest-free
- No late fees or penalty rate. Ever.
- $0 annual fee
That no-late-fee policy is huge if you're rebuilding or running a tight budget. One missed due date won't snowball into penalties and higher APRs.
What to watch
- No rewards program
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5)
If you want a long runway and fewer ways to mess things up, this is one of the safest balance transfer cards out there.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 28.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
This is one of our favorite cards for balance transfers. It has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combo makes it one of the most generous balance transfer offers we’ve seen. But it doesn't have much ongoing value after the intro 0% APR period ends.Read Full Review
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- No late fees
- No penalty APR
- Choose your own payment date
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
- No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 17.49% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- Stay protected with Citi® Quick Lock
3. Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card
This is a classic balance transfer card that still earns its spot in 2026.
You get 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases, giving you flexibility whether you're moving old debt or managing a big upcoming expense. At the end of the intro period, you'll be charged a 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR.
Why it stands out
- Long balance transfer window
- $0 annual fee
- Strong option for very large balances
For people staring at five-figure credit card debt, this card can dramatically change the math. Even with the transfer fee, the interest savings can be substantial.
What to watch
- Balance transfer fee applies with this offer 5% of each balance transfer; $5 minimum.
- No rewards or welcome bonus
This card works best when you have a clear payoff plan and intend to use the full intro APR window.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
This card sets itself apart with an incredible 21-month 0% intro APR offer on qualifying balance transfers and no annual fee, making it a top pick for anyone looking for ample time to pay off credit card debt. Plus, you can choose from any available payment date. That way, you can set up automatic payments that are aligned with your paycheck.Read Full Review
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
- High balance transfer fee
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is a balance transfer fee of either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
- With Citi Entertainment®, get special access to purchase tickets to thousands of events, including concerts, sporting events, dining experiences and more.
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don’t come with a yearly charge.
One important reminder
A balance transfer card only works if you commit to paying the balance off before the intro period ends.
These cards pause interest. They don't erase debt.
Used intentionally, though, they can be one of the fastest ways to get your finances back under control.
If you're ready to stop paying interest and start making real progress, any of these three cards can be a powerful place to start. Visit our best balance transfer cards page to learn more.
Our Research Expert