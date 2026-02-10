My Top 3 Balance Transfer Cards for 2026, Ranked
Credit card APRs are painfully high. If you're carrying a balance, the interest charges can set you back for months or years.
Balance transfer cards can save the day -- if you use them right. They let you pause interest for over a year so that 100% of every payment lowers your balance.
I've compared dozens of options, and these are my top three balance transfer cards for 2026, ranked based on fees, intro APR period length, and other benefits.
No. 1: Citi Simplicity® Card -- the best pure balance transfer card
If your goal is to pay off debt and save as much money as possible in the process, then the Citi Simplicity® Card is my top choice.
Here's why:
- Intro APR offer: 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers; after that, a 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable) APR will apply
- Low intro balance transfer fee:There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5)
- No late fees
- $0 annual fee
The Citi Simplicity® Card has one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available now. Add in the low introductory transfer fee, and it takes the cake for balance transfers.
The lack of late fees is rare, too. You still want to pay on time, as missing payments can hurt your credit -- and even cancel your 0% intro APR. But if life gets in the way, Citi won't pile on extra fees.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 28.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
This is one of our favorite cards for balance transfers. It has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combo makes it one of the most generous balance transfer offers we’ve seen. But it doesn't have much ongoing value after the intro 0% APR period ends.Read Full Review
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- No late fees
- No penalty APR
- Choose your own payment date
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
- No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 17.49% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- Stay protected with Citi® Quick Lock
No. 2: Wells Fargo Reflect® Card -- a close runner-up
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is similar to the Citi Simplicity® Card, with a couple of small differences.
Here are the highlights:
- Intro APR offer: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers; after that, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies
- Balance transfer fee: 5%, min: $5
- $0 annual fee
So the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card does not offer a 3% introductory transfer fee, and it does charge late fees. But with its long 0% intro APR period, it's still a top-tier balance transfer card.
Why should anyone get the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card instead of the Citi Simplicity® Card? There are a few good reasons.
- You're not approved for the Citi Simplicity® Card
- You're approved for the Citi Simplicity® Card, but your credit limit is too low to transfer your balances
- Your existing debt is on Citi cards, so it can't be transferred to another Citi card
- You want the same long intro APR offer on purchases, too
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
No. 3: Citi Double Cash® Card -- the best long-term keeper
If you can pay off your balance in under 21 months, and you want a card that's worth keeping forever, then the Citi Double Cash® Card would be my first choice.
Here's why:
- Intro APR offer: 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers; after that, a 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable) APR will apply
- Low intro balance transfer fee: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5)
- Unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases
- 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travelthrough Citi Travel
- $0 annual fee
The 0% intro APR period is just three months shorter than the Citi Simplicity® Card's, and you still get the lower intro transfer fee.
Plus, 2% cash back on everything (1% when you buy, 1% as you pay for those purchases ) is excellent for a no-annual-fee card. That makes the Citi Double Cash® Card great for everyday spending long after you've paid off your balance.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
2% cash back
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
$200
This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.Read Full Review
-
- High cash back
- 0% intro APR balance transfer offer
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- Foreign transaction fee
- No 0% intro APR on purchases
-
- Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
- Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 17.49% - 27.49%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
- If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
A quick reminder before you apply
Balance transfer cards work best if you:
- Have a plan to pay off the balance before the 0% intro APR period ends
- Transfer your balance as soon as you're approved
- Make every payment on time
- Avoid adding new debt
If you make a plan and stick to it, then a balance transfer card could save you hundreds -- or thousands -- in interest. Check out this full list of all our favorite balance transfer cards available now for more options.
