My Top 3 Balance Transfer Cards for 2026, Ranked

Credit card APRs are painfully high. If you're carrying a balance, the interest charges can set you back for months or years.

Balance transfer cards can save the day -- if you use them right. They let you pause interest for over a year so that 100% of every payment lowers your balance.

I've compared dozens of options, and these are my top three balance transfer cards for 2026, ranked based on fees, intro APR period length, and other benefits.

No. 1: Citi Simplicity® Card -- the best pure balance transfer card

If your goal is to pay off debt and save as much money as possible in the process, then the Citi Simplicity® Card is my top choice.

Here's why:

Intro APR offer: 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers; after that, a 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable) APR will apply

$0 annual fee

The Citi Simplicity® Card has one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available now. Add in the low introductory transfer fee, and it takes the cake for balance transfers.

The lack of late fees is rare, too. You still want to pay on time, as missing payments can hurt your credit -- and even cancel your 0% intro APR. But if life gets in the way, Citi won't pile on extra fees.