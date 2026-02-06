My Top 3 Balance Transfer Cards for February 2026: Pay No Interest for up to 21 Months
If you're carrying a credit card balance, your rewards do not matter.
The goal is to simply stop interest, create a payoff plan, and get out of debt.
After reviewing the market for February 2026, these three balance transfer cards stand out because they offer some of the longest, cleanest, interest-free runways available today.
1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
If your priority is maximizing time without interest, this is the clear winner.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) offers a 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. At the end of the intro period, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR will apply.
That's one of the longest no-interest periods you can get anywhere right now.
Why it works:
- Nearly two full years with no interest clock running
- Simple design that keeps the focus on debt payoff
- No rewards distractions pushing you to spend more
There is a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5, and once the intro period ends the regular APR can be high. But if you are serious about paying down debt, this card gives you a good amount of breathing room.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
-
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
2. Citi Simplicity® Card
This card is built for one thing only: avoiding interest.
The Citi Simplicity® Card offers a long 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases, making it a strong option if you want time without complexity. A 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable) APR will apply after the introductory periods conclude.
Why it works:
- Long intro APR period (especially for balance transfers) that competes with the best options
- No late fees and no penalty APR
- Straightforward terms that reduce costly mistakes
This is a good fit if you want a clean balance transfer card with guardrails, not perks.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 28.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This is one of our favorite cards for balance transfers. It has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combo makes it one of the most generous balance transfer offers we’ve seen. But it doesn't have much ongoing value after the intro 0% APR period ends.Read Full Review
-
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- No late fees
- No penalty APR
- Choose your own payment date
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 17.49% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- Stay protected with Citi® Quick Lock
3. Discover it® Cash Back
If you want interest-free time now and some flexibility later, this card earns its spot.
The Discover it® Cash Back card offers a lengthy 0% intro APR of 15 months on balance transfers and new purchases, plus ongoing cash back once you are back on solid footing. Note that a regular ongoing 17.49% - 26.49% Variable APR will apply at the end of the intro period.
Why it works:
- Long intro APR period for balance transfers and new purchases
- A first-year Cashback Match for new cardholders
- Earn ongoing cash back rewards on spending
This is a solid option if you want to transition from payoff mode into everyday spending without opening another card or paying an annual fee.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months
Regular APR
17.49% - 26.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
1% - 5% Cashback
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
-
We think this card has among the highest cash back potential for cards with no annual fee. The key is the Unlimited Cashback Match — Discover automatically matches all the cash back new cardholders have earned at the end of the first year. That cash back can seriously add up when you earn 5% cash back on rotating bonus categories each quarter (when you activate them, up to the quarterly maximum) and 1% on other purchases.Read Full Review
-
- Rotating bonus categories
- Welcome bonus offer
- Great intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fee
- No fixed bonus categories
-
- INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
- Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- Redeem cash back for any amount. No annual fee.
- Get a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases. Then 17.49% to 26.49% Standard Variable Purchase APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
- Terms and conditions apply.
One important reminder
The real win here comes from using the intro period to aggressively pay down your balance. Set a monthly payoff target. Automate payments. Treat the end date like a hard deadline.
Used correctly, these cards can save you thousands in interest and help you reset your finances in 2026. Check out our full list of the best balance transfer cards for more options.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.