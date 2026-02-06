My Top 3 Balance Transfer Cards for February 2026: Pay No Interest for up to 21 Months

If you're carrying a credit card balance, your rewards do not matter.

The goal is to simply stop interest, create a payoff plan, and get out of debt.

After reviewing the market for February 2026, these three balance transfer cards stand out because they offer some of the longest, cleanest, interest-free runways available today.

1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

If your priority is maximizing time without interest, this is the clear winner.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) offers a 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. At the end of the intro period, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR will apply.

That's one of the longest no-interest periods you can get anywhere right now.

Why it works:

Nearly two full years with no interest clock running

Simple design that keeps the focus on debt payoff

No rewards distractions pushing you to spend more

There is a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5, and once the intro period ends the regular APR can be high. But if you are serious about paying down debt, this card gives you a good amount of breathing room.