My Top 3 Balance Transfer Cards for People Who Also Want to Earn Rewards

I've coached more people out of credit card debt than I can count, and the fastest fix is almost always a balance transfer. Just move the balance to a 0% intro APR card, pay everything off before the clock runs, and skip the interest.

The three cards below do that -- plus pay you rewards on top of new spending.

Here's the thing: the rewards are a bonus perk for balance transfer cards, not the primary reason to get one. If you're carrying a balance, it's important to prioritize debt payoff vs. chasing rewards.

1. Citi Double Cash® Card: my pick for the longest runway and flat-rate rewards

The Citi Double Cash® Card offers the longest interest-free stretch for balance transfers out of my top picks. Plus, its reward structure is effortless and very generous.

One catch is worth naming. There's no 0% intro APR on new purchases, so anything you buy while carrying a balance starts collecting interest right away. This is one big reason I always recommend clearing the transferred balance before you buy anything new with the card.